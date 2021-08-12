ANA BARAULIA/iStock via Getty Images

Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI), an actively managed fund uses options strategies to deliver the promised:

1) High current income;

2) Downside protection in falling markets; and

3) Upside participating in rising markets.

NUSI employs a collar strategy by selling calls and buying puts on Nasdaq-100. It spends a portion of the premium it receives from the short calls to buy puts. By hedging via puts, the ETF puts a backstop to the losses in the event of a sustained market drop. NUSI aims for a net credit on the options collar and that along with the dividends on its holdings enable it to generate a high monthly income. Typically, the option trades have expiration dates a month from the time of trade initiation.

Source: NUSI

Why Nasdaq-100? Because NUSI's equity holdings are also picked from the same index. As a general rule, the managers replicate the Nasdaq-100 for its stock holdings. However, they do have the leeway to instead choose a sample of securities from the index, whose characteristics closely resemble that of the index as a whole.

The overall process for this ETF is presented below.

Source: NUSI

Diversification & Holdings

With the dominance of technology in Nasdaq-100, the ETF cannot boast of diversification. That is also evident in its top holdings and sector allocations at the end of Q2.

Source: NUSI Factsheet June 30, 2021

NUSI acknowledges that in its prospectus:

Source: NUSI

Having said that, NUSI intends to maintain sufficient diversification to qualify as a regulated investment company or RIC for tax purposes. Details on this can be obtained in NUSI's documents. One quick point we want to note here is that NUSI's top 10 holdings look almost identical to the top 10 holdings of Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ).

Source: Invesco

So there are no brownie points being awarded for thinking outside the box.

Performance

NUSI's benchmark is the CBOE S&P 500 Zero-Cost Put Spread Collar Index. As we can see it has held up quite well and even outperformed it since its inception.

Source: NUSI

Now on the surface, this may seem to be an impressive feat as the ETF has expenses of around 0.68%, along with other costs such as transaction costs and commissions. The index lacks these. But one must keep in mind that NUSI is using the QQQ linked, net-credit puts vs the S&P 500 Zero-Cost Puts. In the chart below you can see by just how much the QQQ's beat the S&P 500 (SPY) since NUSI has existed.

Data by YCharts

So obviously NUSI has had a big advantage here in this timeframe, where more and more amateurs are suddenly believing that 20X sales is "rather cheap for growth". Over the longer time frames, this is likely to come back and bite NUSI as we expect technology to deliver rather poor returns and NUSI's benchmarking against the S&P related index will hurt.

Now that we have spoken about that, we can address the real elephant in the room. NUSI has lagged the QQQ by over 47% since its inception. So far what has happened is that this strategy has been costly. We know investors go "ape" over regular income, but if you held QQQ since December 2019 and sold 1% every month for "income", you would have far more income than NUSI provided and have far more money at the end. So this strategy, has a cost. Is the cost worth it? The only way to find that out is over a complete cycle and we don't remotely have that. What we have is blind chasing in the markets by valuation newbies that will ultimately discover that trees don't grow in the sky. It is then, and only then, we will see how this strategy does. Do keep in mind that when we see a protracted bear market, selling calls becomes more complicated. If you do it mechanically every month, you could land up giving up your upside in rebounds.

Distributions

As observed in the process flow presented earlier in this piece, the net credit on the option collars, along with the dividend income from its equity holdings is used to pay monthly distributions to investors. This is also supplemented by the appreciation of the fund's equity holdings, if applicable.

Source: Nasdaq

NUSI currently yields over 7%. That combined with a constant downside hedge employed by this ETF makes it an interesting holding in an options aficionado's portfolio.

Conclusion

The jury is out on this one. While the fund has performed well since inception, remember that it lagged the QQQ by 47% in less than two years.

Data by YCharts

That kind of drag is only justified if it can make it up when things break. The strategy does sound easy on paper but can get hard in practice. You can see that while NUSI outperformed QQQ in the COVID-19 plunge, even by July of 2020, it was lagging noticeably. But our main dislike for this fund though comes from the QQQ index from where it is getting all of its holdings. That index is of course the prime beneficiary of the current round of irrational exuberance.

Source: Kailash Capital

We remain neutral on this fund.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.