Ten months ago, I advised investors to use a temporary setback in the shares of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) or "Alphatec", a medical technology company that designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, to get long the stock.

This idea has worked out pretty well as shares doubled within five months before starting to retreat in late March.

After selling its international operations to competitor Globus Medical (GMED) in 2016, the company experienced initial difficulties to reinvigorate its domestic sales pipeline. But, over the past couple of quarters, Alphatec has shown decent growth and recently expanded its offerings with the acquisition of France-based body imaging solution provider EOS Imaging.

Business Momentum Accelerates

Business momentum continues to accelerate with organic growth for the legacy Alphatec business now expected to exceed 50% this year, up materially from the 33% projected in the company's Q1 earnings release in May.

Source: Company Presentation

Unfortunately, the company's strong growth trajectory has yet to translate into profits and cash generation as evidenced by negative free cash flow of $71.1 million in H1/2021.

Source: Company Press Releases

On the Q2 conference call, management projected another $45 million to $50 million of cash outflows for the second half of the year which would have resulted in the company's year-end cash position approaching dangerously low levels below $30 million.

Convertible Notes Offering

Given this issue, I wasn't exactly surprised to see the company coming to market with a $250 million convertible note offering last week. The offer was met with strong demand thus resulting in $275 million of 0.75% convertible notes being issued with an additional up to $41.25 million available to the initial buyers at their option.

To limit potential dilution, Alphatec entered into a number of capped call transactions with large investment banks effectively increasing the conversion price from $18.34 to $27.68 at an aggregate cost of $39.8 million.

Assuming initial buyers fully exercising their option to purchase an additional $41.25 million in convertible notes and considering the capped call transaction cost, I would estimate net proceeds of approximately $265 million thus providing ample runway for Alphatec to turn cash flow positive over the next couple of years.

As usual, I would expect most convertible note buyers to employ an arbitrage strategy which requires taking a simultaneous short position in the company's shares.

In fact, I would attribute most of the recent share price weakness to convertible bond buyers hedging their bets. With an average trading volume of just 660k shares, there's simply not sufficient buying power to offset the short-term selling pressure from convertible bond arbitrageurs, particularly when considering the rather large amount of notes being issued.

Premium Valuation Supported By Sales Momentum

For valuation purposes, I conservatively model FY2022 revenue growth of 30% from the $238 million projected by management for this year. In addition, I am using 120.6 million fully diluted shares to account for a whopping 20.5 million of outstanding in-the-money warrants.

Under these assumptions, Alphatec currently trades at a FY2022 EV/Revenue multiple of approximately 5 which is considerably higher than peer SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) or "SeaSpine" but the premium valuation seems well deserved given SeaSpine's mediocre 10% top-line growth expected for next year.

Analysts have remained constructive on Alphatec as evidenced by Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings recently reinstating coverage with an "outperform" rating and a price target of $22.50 which constitutes 80% upside from current levels:

The acquisition of EOS proprietary imaging and pre-operative planning capabilities is consistent with ATEC management’s mission to equip surgeons with actionable information that enhances clinical outcomes. We see meaningful revenue synergies for the combined company and are reinstating an Outperform rating and increasing our PT to $22.50

Absent any major selloff in medical technology- or growth stocks in general and ongoing execution, I would expect Alphatec's shares to reclaim the $15 level over the next couple of weeks and likely eclipse its previous 52-week high of $19.36 after the company's preliminary Q4 numbers in early January.

Bottom Line

Speculative investors looking for strong growth at a reasonable price should use the share price weakness caused by the recent convertible note offering to initiate a position in Alphatec. I firmly expect the shares to recover most of their recent losses as convertible bond arbitrageurs should have largely finished hedging their exposure by the end of this week.

Get long Alphatec Holdings with a short-term price target of $15 and a decent chance for the shares to eclipse $20 early next year should current business momentum take hold or even accelerate further.