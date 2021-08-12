metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Valuation is relative, and by no means am I saying that Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) is "cheap". But what I am saying is that given how the Street values pure-plays on growth markets (like IoT in this case), not to mention scarcity value and the quality of the portfolio, the shares aren't as ridiculously valued as you might immediately assume for a company trading at close to 6x 2022 revenue and around 80x 2022 P/E.

Silicon Labs has built an impressive wireless IoT portfolio, giving the company strong exposure to one of the fast-growing markets within semiconductors (consumer and industrial IoT). Provided that Silicon Labs can leverage its technology into industrial applications beyond metering, allowing it to fully participate in the growth of industrial IoT, I see a credible path to double-digit revenue growth and mid-20%'s margins in around five or six years.

None of that leads me to the conclusion that Silicon Labs is undervalued now, but in a semiconductor market where "not too expensive" is the new "cheap" for many stocks, it's at least worth a spot on a watchlist.

Strong Growth In The IoT Business

Silicon Labs reported 47% year over year growth in its IoT business this quarter (and 7% qoq growth), on a negative 8% year-ago comp, beating expectations by about 6%. Wireless products (which make up around two-thirds of sales) rose grew 60%, and I very much get the impression from management that they're shipping everything they can make, with the company confirming that they're taking orders that won't ship until 2022.

Gross margin of 56.9% was a little weaker than expected, but given the difficulty of modeling the now-standalone IoT business, I'm not sure a 60bp miss is all that meaningful (now that there's clearer guidance, future quarterly results will matter more), and comparison to the prior quarter and prior year aren't worth all that much.

The 6.6% operating margin reported for the quarter is meaningful, though, as it highlights how the company's profitability was dominated and driven by the former Infrastructure and Auto (or I&A) business. Operating margin will likely stay in the single digits until revenue scales closer to $950M to $1B.

Near-Term Growth Is Limited By Capacity, Not Demand

Bookings exceeded $400M in the quarter, and at this point there is no issue with demand, but rather with Silicon Labs' ability to meet that demand. Silicon Labs uses TSMC (TSM) for its IoT manufacturing, but wafers are the main bottleneck now. Silicon Labs has signed take-or-pay agreements to access more capacity on the back-end (packaging and test), and uses mostly in-house assets for final test, but there's really no getting around the front-end bottleneck at this point.

Demand is strong in both consumer and commercial/industrial end-markets. In the consumer market, its large smart home devices are driving growth, with everything from smart smoke alarms to smart lighting and smart security systems. On the commercial/industrial side, Silicon Labs is heavily leveraged to smart metering.

Gauging "real time" demand for consumer smart devices can be challenging, as a lot of these device businesses (like Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa or Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Nest) are buried in larger companies that only selectively disclose relevant growth metrics, or small companies growing off of small bases. Still, Alarm.com's (ALRM) 18% year-over-year growth in Q2 and Allegion's (ALLE) high-20%'s growth in Electronics in the America's business would arguably seem to corroborate the 25% to 30% IoT growth that management has said they see in 2021.

Smart metering demand isn't any easier to gauge, but Badger (BMI), Hubbell (HUBB), Itron (ITRI), and Roper (ROP) have talked about increasing demand/interest in smart meters, with Itron calling out component shortages as a significant near-term issue for its business.

A Good Deal To Go All-In On IoT

Just prior to the first quarter earnings report, Silicon Labs announced a deal to sell its non-IoT operations to Skyworks (SWKS) for $2.75B, or about $2.3B net of taxes. There were rumors that Silicon Labs was looking to do this, so this wasn't a real surprise. At around 7.2x sales, Silicon Labs got a good price, as the underlying operating margin in the low 40%'s would call for a roughly 7x multiple in my model (I was expecting around $2.5B on a somewhat lower margin estimate for I&A).

Selling the non-IoT businesses makes Silicon Labs a pure-play on the high-growth IoT market, but it takes away some very profitable cash-generating businesses (again, an operating margin above 40%). If Silicon Labs can execute on the IoT opportunity, it should be able to build enough scale over the next three to five years to get back to double-digit margins. In the meantime, look for the company to return the large majority of that cash to shareholders, likely through share buybacks and possibly an accelerate share repurchase arrangement.

Broadening The Base Is Crucial

Silicon Labs has focused its business development efforts in IoT on the wireless side, assembling one of the best (and broadest) technology portfolios, with capabilities across Bluetooth, ZigBee, ZWave, Thread, and WiFi, among others. A few companies like NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) have similarly broad portfolios, but only a few, and this is an area where the company really stands out. What needs to follow is a broadening out of end-market customers. With investments in factory automation accelerating and growing interest in harnessing IoT for equipment condition monitoring, sensor networks, and control systems, not to mention opportunities in logistics like tracking and shelf labeling, there are significant markets where Silicon Labs could play. Of course, these are highly competitive markets, with a list of big names like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), NXP, Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY), STMicro (STM), and Texas Instruments (TXN) vying for these markets.

Now that Silicon Labs is a pure play in IoT, execution here is critical. Silicon Labs has announced that CEO Tyson Tuttle will be retiring at year end, but will be replaced by Matt Johnson, the current head of the IoT business. Given Silicon Labs' new focus, that decision makes sense.

The Outlook

Given the strength of Silicon Labs' wireless assets and the growth opportunities in both consumer and commercial/IoT, I expect the company to double its revenue between 2022 and 2027 (from around $820M to over $1.6B), with operating margins returning to the 20%'s as revenue scales up to around $1.2B or so. Long term, I expect low double-digit revenue growth over the next decade, with $1.75B-plus is revenue driving adjusted FCF margins of 20% or more.

Discounting the cash flows back, I don't think Silicon Labs is cheap, but the mid-to-high single-digit annualized potential return is better than many semiconductor stocks are offering. Likewise, if I use management's target of a mid-20%'s operating margin on $1.5B-plus in revenue and work it through my model (including a scarcity premium of 0.5x sales and discounting it back four years), I get a fair value in the mid-$140's.

The Bottom Line

Again, Silicon Labs doesn't look cheap today, but growth tech rarely ever does, and often the best you can hope for is "not too overvalued". I think Silicon Labs may qualify. Clearly a lot is riding on the company's ability to execute on its opportunities in IoT, and the risks there are not small, but then neither are the prospective rewards. For investors looking for a growth semiconductor story, this may be worth a closer look.