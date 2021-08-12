Victoriia Kovryha/iStock via Getty Images

Generally speaking, REITs tend to perform well, even relative to the broader market. But not every REIT is the same and some, as a result, can struggle from time to time. One interesting case as of late is a company called Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC). There's no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the company in a negative way. So far this year, the company is showing some early signs of improvement. But the road to recovery will be a long one. Ultimately, if the business can turn its operations around, the upside for shareholders could be significant. But it is important to keep in mind that just like any other investment, there is no guarantee here.

Recent developments: mixed but encouraging

The last time I wrote about Service Properties was in an article published in March of this year. In that article, I made the case that the company makes for a good long-term value prospect for investors to consider. This was based on a turnaround scenario. Since publication of that article, the company has generated a loss for investors of 7.4% compared to the 16.8% return investors saw have they invested in the S&P 500. While this means the company has taken a beating at a time when the market rewarded shareholders in other companies handsomely, my overall view of the enterprise has not changed.

At present, Service Properties owns 1,100 properties. 304 of these are hotels, with the remaining 796 being net lease assets. The company generates its revenue from a wide range of activities. This includes leasing out 182 of its properties to travel center operators and 229 to quick service restaurants. This diverse revenue stream is noteworthy because it should add to the safety of the business. However, almost no business spared the pain associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first two quarters of the company's 2021 fiscal year, revenue came in at $637.11 million. This represents a decline compared to the $698.72 million generated the same time last year. This will mean a second year of declines for the business if the trend continues. Because between 2019 and 2020, the company sought revenue plummet from $2.32 billion to $1.27 billion. This is not to say, however, that things are destined to worsen from here. In fact, in some ways, they are getting much better. In the second quarter, as an example, the company generated revenue of $375.94 million. That is a significant improvement over the $214.94 million the company generated in the second quarter of 2020. A big part of this revenue increase came from its hotel occupancy rate climbing from 30.6% to 57.9%. Due to this, RevPAR, or revenue per available room, managed to rise from $25.89 to $53.61.

Just as financial performance is showing signs of improvement on the top line, some of its performance on the bottom line is improving too. For the first half of 2021, operating cash flow at the business was negative by $21.21 million. This was worse than the positive $48.80 million seen the same time last year. Adjusted for changes in working capital, these numbers are negative $32.63 million and positive $111.09 million, respectively. However, if we look at just the most recent quarter alone, the results are surprising. The company went from a negative $48.22 million in operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2020 to a positive $41.52 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted for changes in working capital, these numbers were negative $44.54 million and positive $22.23 million, respectively.

In most other regards, however, the company is still in some trouble. As an example, in the second quarter of 2021, the company generated FFO, or funds from operations, of $25.84 million. This compares to $78.16 million the same time last year. And EBITDA over this period of time has declined from $152.17 million to $118.58 million. These mixed results show that investors should be careful moving forward since it is unclear which direction the metrics will take in the longer term. Management also had some other bad news for investors.

Namely, it announced that it was in violation of one of its covenants that, had it not been in violation, would allow it to incur additional debt. Fortunately, however, the business does not think that this will pose a significant long-term risk to it. They expect to have enough cash and proceeds from asset sales to survive at least the next 12 months. Some of these sales have already taken place, with the company already having sold nine assets in 2021 free combined $34.05 million. In comparison, over the same time frame, the company acquired just one parcel of land in exchange for $7.60 million.

The future is undoubtedly uncertain for a company like Service Properties, but if we assume that the enterprise can return to the same kind of performance that it saw in 2019, then it could offer a significant amount of upside. As an example, using the estimates from 2019, the company is today trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 3.2. We get an identical reading for this when we look at the price to FFO multiple of the enterprise. However, the high amount of debt on the company's books, amounting to $6.22 billion on a net basis today, results in an EV to EBITDA multiple of 9.6. That places it that much closer to fair value, but still far enough away and then investors might have some nice upside.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that, in some respects, at least, Service Properties is getting much better. In other ways, meanwhile, financial performance is still struggling. Throw in the covenant issue that it has and the significant amount of debt on hand, and investors would be right to be cautious. That said, if the company can still turn around from this, as it is showing early signs of doing, then the upside for those who buy in now it could be quite appealing.