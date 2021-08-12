Warren Little/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) meeting on 23 June 2021 provided some additional insights into the spin-off deal and looking at the current price and facts, GSK is undervalued and the spin-off looks like a good deal for shareholders. Dividend proposition is good for shareholders with expected 2022 dividend yield (assuming current price of c.£14.5) at 4.5%, GSK is relatively undervalued and is being supported by a good pipeline. Over the past few years, GSK has underperformed. However, GSK seems to offer significant margin of safety and a good chance that shareholders will benefit from both dividends and capital appreciation. This article follows from our previous article where we explained the June meeting should provide additional guidelines for shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Management's View

Management expects sales and adjusted operating profit CAGR to be 5% and 10%, respectively, between 2021 and 2026. Sales are expected to be driven by high single-digit growth in vaccines and double-digit growth in specialty medicines. By 2031, the company is targeting sales of £33bn based on current pipeline and this includes the negative effects from Dolutegravir, Trelegy and Anoro. 2031 is far away however, the late-stage portfolio that the company has is expected to generate peak sales of over £20bn. In other words, 60% of the expected sales for 2031 comes from approved pipeline and 40% from expected approvals. This gives the company a good opportunity to capitalise on the strong pipeline and increase their focus on strengthening the company further. The 2026 targeted sales growth of 5% is solely based on already approved pipeline. The June meeting highlighted that the company has a strong pipeline and is focused more than ever in targeted R&D and cost discipline. The future ready cost initiative is expected to provide additional cost savings of c.£1bn and is expected to lead to margin improvements. We see this phase of the company as one that will allow the company to become leaner, increase its focus on execution and improve the balance sheet. These are all value creation signs that we expect shareholders to benefit from by holding the GSK shares following the spin-off.

Dividends

We are always looking for companies that can pay a well-covered dividend. On aggregate, GSK, as a group, cut the dividend by 31% from £0.80 per share to an expected £0.55 per share for FY 2022. New GSK will pay £0.44 per share in 2022 and the consumer healthcare company is expected to pay £0.11 per share in 2022. However, both dividends are well covered, and the new GSK targets a growing dividend. New GSK's pay-out ratio will be between 40-60% and the consumer healthcare company guide pay-out ratio is 30-50%. Given that the new GSK is targeting a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of less than 2x, we expect the company to improve its financial position and to support dividend growth over time. In addition, the 5% and 10% CAGR of sales and adjusted operating profit that we mentioned above will support further dividend raises in the future. By 2026, we expect New GSK dividend to be around £0.52 per share, growing at a 5% year on year and new consumer healthcare company dividend to be around £0.12 per share, growing around 3% year on year. Hence, by 2026, GSK would have reduced dividend by 20% based on the current dividend per share of £0.8. However, this will be a healthier 4.4% dividend yield that will be well covered and will be paid from two different companies.

We do expect both companies to have a growing dividend with at least a growth rate of 3%. A Gordon Growth Model (i.e., constant dividend growth rate and discount rate) says GSK is fairly valued. The assumptions we used were 3% growth rate for both companies and a 7% discount rate. The value derived from the Gordon Growth Model is £14.42. However, we do believe that the new GSK will have the opportunity to grow the dividend faster at the early years following the spin-off. Similarly, the new consumer healthcare company has the potential to improve its margins and grow the bottom line which will lead to faster dividend raises as well. This provides us with a good margin of safety as in the current market valuations, GSK's conservative growth rates show that GSK is fairly valued. However, most value for shareholders will be generated from multiple expansion as we indicate below.

Relative Valuation

Multiples GSK PFE NVS OTCQX:RHHBY JNJ P/E GAAP (TTM) 16.6 21.1 23.1 22.4 26.2 EV/EBITDA 9.4 19.4 13.4 14.1 15.1 P/S 2.2 7.9 4.0 5.0 5.1 P/ Cash flow 11.4 18.8 16.6 20.1 17.5

Source: SEEKING ALPHA

Data by YCharts

GSK has underperformed over the last years and there is a negative sentiment around the company in the markets. Looking at the relative valuation metrics, GSK is undervalued in all metrics. We like to focus on metrics such as P/S and P/ Cashflow. These figures are not as susceptible to management's manipulation, and we consider them to be a fairer comparison between companies. Comparing GSK to its peers with the closer multiples, GSK is undervalued by 45% and 31% based on P/S and P/Cash flow, respectively. We expect this gap to close following the spin-off.

Spin-off Will Unlock Value

GSK's management was not forthcoming and transparent about the spin off method and the imminent dividend cut. This created a negative sentiment around the company which led to underperformance over the last few years as we showed above. At the same time, we believe that the market is currently undervaluing the company. This is well summarised in Elliott Management's letter to GSK's board. The key points that will generate value are pipeline support, focus on execution and multiple expansion. Existing late-stage pipeline will be more than 60% of the targeted sales and the company has been showing some positive signs on execution. GSK benefits from lower patent cliffs and good revenue growth compared to peers. They demonstrated that they became more agile by moving early into new markets following approvals and their cost discipline will lead to margin expansion. In addition, the spin-off will lead to value creation. GSK announced that 80% of its holding will be spun off to shareholders and the 20% will be withheld and will be used to strengthen the new GSK balance sheet. A stronger balance sheet also means greater agility and ability to capitalise on opportunities when they arise, which can lead to shareholder value. In addition, the consumer healthcare company will be the only pure play consumer healthcare company with leading brands, and it seems to be undervalued by the market. As Elliott Management points out, the consumer healthcare company could be valued at £30bn-£38bn. The company expects a 4% organic growth and has below-average margins. Given the leading brands (including Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Centrum, etc.) and possible operational improvements, shareholders could benefit from EPS growth. Lastly, two new companies with greater focus and more transparency can reverse the market sentiment that should lead to multiple expansion and shareholder value.

Risk

There is one major risk into our thesis that we will be closely monitoring. Management must execute what they have promised. In the past they have not. Since the current CEO tenure, the share price is flat and flat means that management did not deliver. Even though facts and current position seem to be in favour of management, we need to see clear steps towards achieving their targets, hence we will be closely monitoring the developments. The June meeting set out clear goals that management will be judged upon. For now, we see the spin-off (albeit not as transparent as we would like initially) is the right direction for the company and shows that management wants to create value. Q2 results also suggest that the company is moving towards the right direction; however, the spin-off is at the top of shareholders' list. Nonetheless, at the current price, there seems to be a significant margin of safety, so we remain bullish.

Last Remarks

GSK's spin-off is a positive development for the company. Our investment thesis did not change since our last article. More focused companies and greater transparency will lead to a change in sentiment. GSK is 30%+ undervalued relative to its peers. Shareholders will benefit from a well-covered dividend and capital appreciation. Currently, there is a negative sentiment around GSK, and rightly so given management has not been transparent and following the dividend cut. However, GSK currently offers a good margin of safety as the company is priced around worst-case scenarios. Management has positioned the company in such a way to create significant value for shareholders in the coming years, however in the past they did not deliver. We now monitor their execution and expect shareholders to benefit from growing dividend and capital appreciation. We remain bullish and buy at current price levels of £14.4.