The White House, Fed, Inflation And Flow Of Funds For August 2021

The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for July 2021 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance into August. This is pertinent, as a change in the fiscal flow rate has an approximately one-month lagged impact on asset markets and is a useful investment forecasting tool.

The latest figures show that we can expect a stronger stock market performance in August given that we have both a nominal and rate of change increase in the private domestic sector balance.

From the sectoral balances table above, we see that for July 2021, we have a positive nominal inflow of $308B+ into the private domestic sector and a positive change rate, 94+%, month over month. For markets, the change rate tends to be more important than the headline number.

The $308+ billion is made up of a $301+ billion injection of funds from the federal government, plus a $72+ billion of credit creation from commercial banks and less the -$65+ billion that flowed to foreign bank accounts at the Fed in return for imported goods and services (aka the trade deficit). The imported real goods and services did add to the capital stock and will lead to future productivity gains; after all, we are receiving real goods and services in return for dollar entries keyed into bank accounts by the Fed. Trading fiat for real objects. That is how you "win" at trade.

The table below shows that the overall federal expenditures were still large in July but a -10% increase from last month.

Bank credit creation was much better than last month and was $72B+. The external account was steady and the federal government (currency sovereign) contribution almost doubled.

The CBO made the following statement concerning the July 2021 budgetary result:

The CBO report included a comment on the budget result for the year so far, as shown below.

The chart above is from ANG Traders of the Away from the Herd SA Marketplace service. This month we have changed the color scheme to better represent what is going on in terms of asset markets. The mainstream would have you believe that federal government deficits are bad and surpluses are good. This is a fallacy as the federal government surplus is the private domestic sector's deficit. Asset markets are located in the private domestic sector and when this sector experiences a deficit, such as a big drawdown from federal taxes or tariffs, it suffers a net loss of financial assets and the markets go down. So now the private domestic sector surplus is shown in green and the private domestic sector deficit is shown in red. Green = good, red = bad.

The federal government is the creator of the dollar and has as many as it cares to create and put into circulation. The federal government is no better or worse off for running either a deficit or a surplus, its net financial position is unaffected. If you do not believe me then have a listen to former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan.

"...there is nothing to prevent the Federal Government from creating as much money as it wants and paying it to somebody."

The federal government can run a deficit indefinitely given that it creates dollars as it spends. The private sector, on the other hand, can run out of dollars and go bankrupt as it is only a user of the currency and cannot create it.

The SPX is a growth logarithm and gently climbs upwards like an escalator stair. The fiscal flows from the economy's largest fiscal agent, the federal government, as the currency sovereign, are largely responsible for the step pattern.

In August, there are two treasury interest payments that will put money into circulation and boost markets in a series of large injections. In the meantime there is a steady infusion of money from the usual federal government outlays with no major tax events until September and early November.

At the Whitehouse, the Democrat infrastructure bill looks to be near completion and made into law. The present value of the bill is about $1T as the inter-party horse-trading continues. That is only about $100B per year over 10 years which is not really very much. The much larger $3.5 reconciliation bill that is planned to come after the smaller infrastructure package is much more interesting and will be a massive boost to markets located in the private domestic sector.

One issue coming up close on the radar now is the federal debt limit raise or suspension. Things are getting tight at the Treasury and Janet Yellen put out this press statement a few days ago.

The spending rate at the federal government is relatively high as the second table in this article shows. This is due to the higher than normal Covid-related spending. All a boost to the economy and private sector.

The federal government's bank balance at its account at the Fed is dropping fast and a blockage on the creation of new treasuries will cause it to not refill and then comes the prospect of a technical default. There can be no actual default for the reason that:

"[A] government cannot become insolvent with respect to obligations in its own currency. A fiat money system, like the ones we have today, can produce such claims without limit."

Below is a statement of the federal government's bank account at the Fed.

At the present higher spend rate the balance could drop to zero in rather a short time even with the Fed making special adjustments. This will be a major political, social, and market event that will take some time to sort out. This will be a very good time to enter the market if there is a big drop as this problem will get sorted out and markets will recover lost ground and move on. The problem is akin to a fuel blockage in your car that causes it to sputter, the blockage clears, and the car drives on.

The Federal Reserve system is like a hydraulic machine. Treasuries absorb bank reserves and control the interest rate within its target range. The debt limit issue means the treasury cannot issue new treasury bonds and thus the Fed cannot buy what is not issued and cannot sell what it does not have. Bank reserves will build up in the financial system. Banks will have excess bank reserves and not have to compete for them in the interbank market and so the interest rate will fall and the Fed will not be able to do anything to stop it. Bond face values will rally, the dollar will rally as it will be in short supply given that treasuries are a dollar with a coupon payment.

Banks with excess bank reserves will want to use them to invest in other higher-yielding assets such as stocks and bonds and so these markets should rally to begin with. Over the medium, to long term, a protracted debt limit debate will stop the growth of overall system liquidity (the money supply). A growing economy needs a growing money supply and will not grow without it. The result will be an economic slowdown, disinflation, unemployment, and downward asset markets. This will be the time to buy.

The Fed continues to QE at $120B per month and has left interest rates where they are. They have a major Jackson Hole meeting later this month where more of the same can be expected from all the major central banks attending the meeting.

The inflation outlook is benign at best. We have a unique situation with regard to Covid and shutdowns and inflation. The economy as we know is made up of sectors. The sectors each have their own share of aggregate demand in the form of purchasing power from customers, similarly, the sectors have the productive capacity to cater for a normal level of aggregate demand and customer purchasing power.

Due to Covid restrictions, whole sectors of the economy were shut down (leisure, accommodation, travel, restaurants, and entertainment, to name a few) and the aggregate demand that would normally flow to them was not able to do so.

Generally speaking and with many unfortunate exceptions aggregate demand in total was maintained via stimulus and relief payments from the federal government and so the aggregate demand that would normally flow to the shutdown sectors went in other directions. (online sales, house renovations, cars, work-at-home-related items, just to name a few). The aggregate demand went into homes and home renovations, pc games, furniture, and all sorts of things, the key point is that the demand that went into the sectors not affected or indeed benefiting from the Covid impact did not have the productive capacity to cater for the increased level of aggregate demand and so there has been some price inflation in these sectors.

The inflation is though transitory because the shutdown sectors will re-open and absorb their former share of aggregate demand and also the other sectors will expand output and capacity to meet the new higher level of demand, but with a lag, as new capacity takes time to build. As Covid ends and the shutdown sectors get more purchasing power directed at them the other sectors will suffer some price deflation if there is then excess output and expanded production capacity in excess of demand. Then on top of that are the standard pre-existing neoliberal inflation control measures such as federal government austerity, weakened trade unions, pernicious labor controls, and high levels of private debt and precarious working conditions.

On the world stage, the chart below shows the expected likely path of asset markets based on the flow of funds at the macro world level.

The chart comes from Mr. Robert P. Balan of Predictive Analytic Models and is part of his SA Marketplace service information for subscribers. Below is a more zoomed version of the chart above. These charts are live and available to subscribers as part of the market service. The charts show the level of money creation by the top five world central banks in a change rate format.

The charts show that we are in a phase of rising global system liquidity (money supply) that lasts until early next year. This is a very favorable macro trend that enhances the impact of the favorable national trend.

The chart below shows the seasonal pattern in nominal terms for the SPX over the last 20 years. The seasonal pattern is likely to repeat this year as well. This bodes well for the end of the calendar year. The seasonal pattern is this year reinforced by global fiscal flow patterns as well.

One aspect that no one is talking about is the impact of the end of record levels of federal expenditure. There are only two other similar circumstances being the high levels of federal expenditure in world war one and two. I cannot get data that goes back as far as world war one. However, the Fed has data that allows us a look at what happened as world war two levels of expenditure were wound down.

The chart above shows federal deficits and surpluses from 1929 until 2020 with recessions marked in grey. It is clear to see that as world war two expenditures wound down in 1944 there was a technical recession in 1945. As the trend intensified in the post-war period there was a further recession in 1949.

The change rate chart below of the same information highlights this more.

The trend is clear to see that almost every recession starts where there is a sharp dip downwards in the federal expenditure change rate. Recessions end when the change rate moves back upwards. In a perfect world, federal expenditure could be used to avoid any and all recessions and provide a steady upwards utopian growth pattern

Investors will want to know what happened to asset markets at this critical time in 1945 and 1949? Was there a market crash or a large pullback?

I discussed this matter with ANG Traders at the Away from the Herd SA market service and he was able to produce the chart shown below to show what markets did back at that time.

The good news is that the SPX and other markets kept going upwards despite the technical recessions. While moving upwards overall there were dips that could have been bought and profited from as there will be in our present market going forward into the unwinding of the Covid-related federal expenditures.

At present, we have some factors that point to an improving market outcome into the end of the calendar year:

1. The lagged impact of the G5 money creation from the world response to the Covid crisis is rising again and will do so into the start of next year. This is a very favorable trend.

2. We are past the weakest part of the seasonal stock market pattern and can look forward to a respite from federal taxation induced downturns until at least September and after that time can look forward to a larger spending impulse from federal expenditures at the start of the new federal budget period in October. The tax take in November will give a reason for pause and perhaps provide a buy the dip moment.

3. The debt ceiling crisis is drawing closer and will be either quickly resolved or become a drawn-out problem. A binominal situation that could go either way. This could be a major buy-the-dip moment coming up. I think that it will be resolved before a disruption occurs given that the Democrats have control of all three centers of power. However, even within one party, there are factions that can cause problems and work against the common good and indeed common sense.

4. Potentially there are some expansive fiscal projects planned that could positively change the trajectory of GDP, markets, and the futures of many people if they can become a reality. Approval of the infrastructure package draws nearer and this will provide not only a fiscal boost but also lay down productive capacity for further growth and the creation of real products, services, and an overall rise in wealth and the standard of living. Improved infrastructure lowers the cost of living and doing business and lifts productivity, it puts downward pressure on inflation too as the cost of living and production falls. The $3.5T reconciliation will boost that further.