Ron Wurzer/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

So far in 2021, I’ve written bearish SA articles on more than 20 OTC companies that seem to have attracted significant retail investor interest. The share prices of the vast majority of them have declined as of the time of writing as retail investor interest is often fleeting and the fundamentals just aren’t there in most cases.

Today, I’m taking a look at craft soda maker Jones Soda (OTC:JSDA), which I think falls into this category. The company is small and barely profitable and its accumulated deficit stood at over $70 million as of June 2021. Yet, the market valuation has increased significantly over the past month and stands at $78 million as of the time of writing. On social media, people seem excited that it could be the next big thing in the cannabis soda market.

I think the company is overvalued and I’m bearish.

Overview of the business

Jones Soda was originally founded in 1987 and it focuses on the sale of a cane sugar craft soda line under the same brand. It uses ever-changing photos sent by its clients, which I think is an interesting marketing concept.

(Source: Jones Soda)

The company also sells a non-carbonated drink made with a blend of lemon and coconut flavors under the Lemoncocco brand.

(Source: Lemoncocco)

The products of Jones Soda are sold in glass bottles, cans, and on fountain across North America and it seems that the company has gained a cult following over the years. For example, you can find several videos on YouTube about its craft soda that have well over 100k views each. Also, if you’re a huge fan of the Fallout video game series and you've ever drunk Nuka Cola, well you’ve tasted Jones Soda.

(Source: Walmart)

Overall, I think the company is doing a pretty good job on the marketing front. However, its financials aren’t pretty.

In Q2 2021, Jones Soda booked sales of $4.5 million and an operating profit of just nine thousand dollars. The gross profit margin stood at over 30% thanks to a more favorable product mix than in Q2 2020, but the selling and marketing, and G&A expenses seem too high for a company of this size. It remains to be seen whether Jones Soda can finish 2021 in the black.

(Source: Jones Soda)

On the positive side, the company registered its fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth. Also, this was its best Q2 since 2012 and the first profitable one since 2016. However, the revenues still look unimpressive for a company that is as old as me.

Jones Soda has an asset-light business model, with cash and receivables accounting for more than two-thirds of its $9 million asset base as of June. The balance sheet looks strong and the $3.1 million in cash is more than enough to repay all debts. However, losses over the years have expanded the accumulated deficit to more than $70 million.

(Source: Jones Soda)

Looking at the future, recently appointed CEO Mark Murray launched a three-year growth plan that includes a focus on improving fundamentals and expanding into food service and club channels. The company has made significant progress on managing costs and optimizing margins since he came on board and it seems that sales are on a steady growth path.

In July, Jones Soda announced that it issued a $2 million unsecured convertible debenture to Canadian firm SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCPK:SOLCF) to fund a foray into the cannabis beverages market. It will produce cannabis-containing beverages, edibles, and related products. The debentures are convertible into shares at a price of $0.625 per share.

Also, Jones Soda inked a non-binding term sheet with another Canadian company named Pinestar Gold under which it will buy the latter in exchange for an aggregate of four million shares and 1.67 million warrants. The latter plans to carry out an $8 million offering of subscription receipts that will be subscribed by SOL and Pinestar shareholders. Each subscription receipt will be issued at $0.50 apiece and is convertible into one Pinestar share and one share purchase warrant.

As of March 2021, Pinestar Gold had almost no assets or liabilities and I think you could say that Jones Soda is indirectly issuing eight million shares for $4 million.

(Source: Sedar)

However, the share price of Jones Soda rapidly tripled after the announcement to $1.54 on August 5.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In my opinion, the main reason behind the share volume and price increases has been retail investor interest. There are a significant number of posts about the company on websites like StockTwits and Twitter. On YouTube, Jones Soda is being covered by several channels, including Corns Investing, Stock Flip, and Reed SCT. The most popular video on the company is from Corns Investing and has over eight thousand views as of the time of writing. Note that the company isn't doing the promotion of its business or shares itself, but this is being done by a significant number of private investors and traders.

Overall, it seems that the entry into the cannabis business has turned Jones Soda into a meme stock. Considering the company is listed on the OTC and liquidity is usually low, it should come as no surprise that its valuation has skyrocketed and there are retail investors that are willing to pay three times more for its shares than SOL, and Pinestar’s shareholders.

However, it seems that retail investor interest is slowly fading and this could be the reason the trading volume and share price have been falling over the past few days.

In my opinion, it’s too early to tell whether the turnaround plan of Jones Soda or its foray into the cannabis sector will be successful. Looking at the share price, the picture will be ugly if recent history can serve as an indicator. You see, in April I wrote an article on an OTC-listed cannabidiol (CBD)-infused artisanal vodka producer named Charlestowne Premium Beverages that had also seen a spike in its valuation. Its share price has fallen by over 97% as of the time of writing. I’m not saying that Jones Soda’s share price will follow a similar path but it seems likely that it could go back to around $0.50 as retail investor interest fades away.

Investor takeaway

Jones Soda is an old craft soda maker that has managed to return to growth and profitability but remains small and I don’t think it should be worth much at the moment. The company has recently announced a transaction that can result in $10 million in fresh funding and it plans to use the proceeds to enter the cannabis market. It’s too early to say whether this will be a successful endeavor but the valuation has increased to unjustifiable levels, likely due to retail investor interest. I think that the latter has started to fade and that the share price of Jones Soda will slowly return to levels of around $0.50 in the near future (the level of the Pinestar Gold deal).

This one looks like a sell and investors can take advantage of this by short-selling the shares. According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate stands at 1.53% as of the time of writing.

The only major risk that I see for the bear thesis is that I could be underestimating the market potential of the new cannabis business in the near future.