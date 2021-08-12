maki_shmaki/iStock via Getty Images

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) is a $10-billion steel & iron enterprise, that has gained the strongest momentum over its entire history (but still trading for 3.51x Price-to-Earnings multiple, TTM):

Looking at the company's outlook as well as the planned 600,000 tonnes increase in steel shipments in the second half of FY2021, analysts' current estimates seem overly understated. In addition, steel prices are still quite high, which, against the backdrop of recovery in key industrial sectors for the company, promises good profits for the full year of 2021. The comparative valuation confirms my findings regarding the presence of an upside potential despite such a strong rally.

Stock price driver #1: 2Q 2021 financial results and outlook

In the second quarter of FY2021, Ternium beat EPS and revenue estimates by 41.96% and 3.70%, respectively. Net sales increased by 21%, QoQ, despite the reduction in both steel and iron ore shipments caused by "the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions implemented to contain it" [according to the 2Q report].

Ternium's 2Q EBITDA amounted to $1.42 billion, which is 34% higher than in 1Q 2021 and 534% higher than in 2Q 2020. The EBITDA margin increased significantly - from 13% last year to 36.23% in 2Q 2021. However, this high marginality is not going to remain after this supercycle:

Although this out of the order margins are not going to be sustained over the cycle, I wanted to point out there is something that distinguishes Ternium among its peers, consistently higher margins and saw over the cycle. Source: Pablo Brizzio (CFO), from TX's 2Q 2021 Earnings Transcript

Pablo Brizzio also stated that the company's EBITDA margin "closer to 20% is something that is probably easy to achieve", meaning next year's levels. As for the third quarter of 2021, Ternium expects "to achieve new record EBITDA with higher margins and volumes". First of all, this should be associated with the opening of a new hot rolling mill at Pesqueria, which will increase the volume of steel shipments in the 2H FY2021 by 600,000 tons, that is, 200,000 tons more than expected at the last conference (i.e., the guidance increased by 50%).

Ternium's EBITDA per tonne of steel shipments increased by 35.78% QoQ and 408.79% YoY:

Of course, it's foolish to believe that EBITDA values >$400 (per ton) will persist in the long run, but as the CFO assures: "we're not expecting also to see a significant reduction on these numbers".

Therefore, if we assume that the additional 600,000 tonnes will be evenly distributed over the 2 remaining quarters of FY2021, and the EBITDA margin remains at the same level of 36.23%, then the company will earn $4,303.1 million in revenue in 3Q 2021 (at the current level of EBITDA per Ton). With the same input data for 4Q 2021, revenue will amount to ~$4.7 billion. Let me remind you that the consensus revenue forecast for the 3rd quarter of FY2021 is only $4.13 billion, which is 4.02% lower than the one I've just calculated. And consensus forecasts for 4Q 2021 are lower by as much as 24.68%:

I know that analysts' forecasts are quite conservative at the moment since only a few days have passed since the company reported for the 2nd quarter. Nevertheless, as I noted above, the company itself stated in its outlook that it expects a higher EBITDA margin in 3Q and more steel shipments, so my calculations can also be considered conservative - I only laid down an increase in volumes, without touching the margin level.

I also see no reason for the EPS values in the next 2 quarters to suffer as much as the street expects:

It cannot be said that in the second quarter the EPS value increased due to some "unexpected" one-off items. In the quarterly report, I did not find any forecasts for a sharp decline in the EPS. Nobody said a word about that at the conference either. Therefore, I think that based on the public data that we have on hand, one can conclude that the current forecasts are significantly underestimated and are likely to be revised by the end of 3Q 2021. This may entail an intensification of momentum and the stock rally continuation.

Stock price driver #2: Steel prices

Obviously, it is steel prices that will influence Ternium's operations shortly, as the "Steel" segment accounted for 97.2% of all revenue and 96.79% of all EBITDA in 2Q 2021.

Almost 1.5 months have passed since the beginning of the 3rd quarter, and the market situation regarding steel prices remains relevant to this day - the prices are at their highs and keep on growing further:

Experts are in no hurry to "bury" this trend:

I don’t think we’ve hit the peak for steel prices. Most people in the market see strength through the third quarter, and some don’t see it getting better on the buying side until 2022 sometime. It is just that supply is that tight. People are scrambling for material. Source: Thorsten Schier, a metals expert at Fastmarkets

As well as the executives of Ternium S.A.:

We are not expecting to see a significant rapid reduction in prices in the coming quarters after the next one. Source: Pablo Brizzio (CFO), from TX's 2Q 2021 Earnings Transcript

In general, it can be argued that the optimistic forecasts came true - the key steel-using economic sectors, except for the automotive one, have grown well since the end of June 2021:

The automotive sector's production level, among other things, is the main risk factor for the company:

The semiconductor shortage is clearly having an impact on selling rates in key markets. With no immediate remedy in sight, there is a risk of the situation worsening in coming months which could further disrupt the post-pandemic recovery in demand. Source: From Marklines.com [2021/07/13]

However, Ternium faced the same problem in the second quarter of 2021. Today, the situation is gradually returning to normal:

You cannot get rid of this specific risk, you can only accept it. If the company, despite the current macroeconomic situation in this market, was able to show such impressive operational and financial results, this can only mean one thing - the management knows how to cope with it.

Risks other than the automotive sector

1. There's a bunch of geopolitical risks out there. South America is a rather unstable region. Here's what the CEO notes during the last conference call:

The macroeconomic environment in the country [Argentina] continue to be unstable. Also in November, there are mid-terms inaction in Argentina, which could introduce a higher level of uncertainty in the market. Source: Máximo Vedoya (CEO), from TX's 2Q 2021 Earnings Transcript

I believe that Ternium's geographical presence should not be forgotten. In a further comparative assessment of the company, it should be borne in mind that seemingly low multiples can be explained, among other things, by this type of risk.

2. The "rally train" might have already sailed. I mean, look at the stock's recent performance:

I don’t know about you, but I’m always afraid to get into such ideas - there is always a feeling that nothing is left of the rally. My calculations regarding future sales, EBITDA, and EPS values may already be more than priced in, so be aware of that.

On the other hand, many will disagree with me, because the presence of a strong momentum against the background of strong financials is a sign of the continuation of the upward trend.

Relative valuation

Despite the unprecedented stock rally, the company's key market multiples continue to fall:

However, the company's peers have recently been in a roughly similar situation:

Therefore, I decided to check how fairly the company is assessed based on its key growth indicators.

Note: I do this kind of relative valuation regularly in my articles - for example here and here. There you'll find a detailed explanation of the methodology used.

So the first comparison - EV/EBITDA (FWD) multiples versus EBITDA growth rates (FWD, too):

Note: all the red numbers are excluded from the final calculation due to their "outlying nature".

Having 26.5% forward EBITDA growth, TX is trading 13.63% lower than it should, according to my model's findings. As we already know, this forward EBITDA may actually turn out to be even higher over the next few months (due to revisions), which will make TX even more attractive.

We see even more significant undervaluation of Ternium when we match Price-to-Cash-Flow ratios with the levered free cash flow margins:

Takeaway

Expectations for the company's EBITDA and sales seem very modest, which means either an early revision or a beating of these expectations at the end of the quarter - both of these events can push the price of TX even higher.

Industrial markets, which are key for the company, are recovering, and steel prices are steadily climbing up.

The recovery of the automotive sector is the key risk factor for Ternium at the moment. However, the company was already able to deal with it in the breakdown quarter. I see no reason why TX won't be able to continue dealing with it during 3Q and 4Q.

I believe the growth of quotes by ~236% over the past year is far from the limit for Ternium S.A. That's why I recommend buying TX at current price levels.