Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) showed strong growth in this quarter, flexing their market leadership. Often called the LinkedIn of Healthcare, Doximity popped onto the market and caught fire for their strong, appealing platform that has 80% of all U.S. physicians as users. This strong consumer base leads to lots of advertising revenue for Doximity. In this quarter, Doximity saw that strong ad revenue turns into profits, and their strong growth resulted in quality guidance as well. For now, however, investors should wait optimistically on the sidelines, for their growth potential seems capped. Investors should wait for them to show how they can expand their market opportunity.

Doximity beat on both the top and bottom lines in their first quarter (of 2022, weird accounting), and shortly after the stock popped. Pre-market on August 11, Doximity shares were up nearly 5%. This came after strong first-quarter performance and growth.

Revenue grew to $72.7 million versus $36.4 million, an increase of 100% year-over-year, and net income grew to $26.3 million versus $1.5 million, growing astronomically. This net income represents a margin of 36%. The gross margin for the quarter neared 89%.

Doximity also grew free cash flow to over $32 million versus $7 million from a year ago. Because of the IPO, Doximity now has over $726 million in cash on the balance sheet as well.

Financially, there are no complaints about Doximity's first quarter as a public company. Doximity grew revenues fast, and their costs grew, but much slower, showing good signs of profitability and execution. For me, it is incredibly important to see a newly-public company perform well during their first public quarter, and Doximity did just that.

Doximity also delivered strong guidance for both the second quarter and full year. Here is what they guided for:

For the second quarter, these estimates would imply single-digit revenue growth quarter over quarter and declines in adjusted EBITDA. For the full year, their guidance would imply roughly 45% revenue growth from their FY 2021. This growth is strong, but it is clear that their growth is slowly starting to decline as their market becomes more saturated. After all, they already have roughly 80% of their target user base on their platform, so unless they expand offerings, growth is expected to slow.

Investors can see from this guidance that Doximity will need to find new ways to expand its opportunities and get more revenue. It is becoming obvious that their target market is getting saturated. If they are unable to effectively expand then they will continue seeing growth declines.

Doximity shares will likely face volatility and headwinds in the coming months. Since its IPO, it has been a very volatile stock, and this will likely continue for the rest of the month. Management mentioned that up to 3.9 million shares could be sold on August 13 to 17 due to lockup expirations.

For investors interested in Doximity, this could potentially pose a great buying opportunity. Doximity has been incredibly expensive recently, trading around $9.5 billion market cap and projected to have $300 million (high end of estimates) in revenue and $109 million (again, high end) in EBITDA for the full year. This implies that Doximity has a forward Price-to-Sales ratio of over 32, and a forward Price-to-EBITDA of over 87.

This is incredibly expensive today, but the lockup could drop shares temporarily and investors could see lower multiples. If insiders were to sell out, and shares were to dip, retail investors could have an opportunity to squeeze in and grab cheap shares.

Despite the strong quarter, I, along with other investors, am still wondering how much opportunity Doximity has. This business is incredibly successful, with over 80% of all physicians in the U.S. on the platform already. Because of this, some investors question how much larger Doximity can grow. Doximity thrives on the inefficiencies of the U.S. healthcare system, and other countries do not have those efficiencies, making it hard for Doximity to expand internationally. Because of these risks, investors should stay on the sidelines, for now, looking for ways that Doximity management expands its optionality and market opportunity. This quarter showed strength in their core business, but this business will become fully saturated very shortly. This leaves little room for expansion if Doximity does not get creative and expand.