Stock Depot/iStock via Getty Images

Every time I read an article on BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) on Seeking Alpha, I end up being fascinated by the divide in the comments section. I have come to acknowledge the fact that BlackBerry has bulls and bears who are strongly convinced of their view of the company. More often than not, strong opinions such as the ones that I have seen of late regarding BlackBerry lead to trouble as it overshadows the progress, or the lack of it, made by BlackBerry depending on which side you are on. After carefully studying the comments section of many articles, including my last one on BlackBerry, I believe a behavioral finance approach is needed to accurately identify where BlackBerry is headed. In this analysis, I will discuss 2 cognitive biases that we all need to get rid of to see the big picture more clearly.

Conservatism bias

I will start the discussion of each of these 2 biases by defining what these biases are.

According to the definition offered by Wiley, conservatism bias is a "mental process in which people cling to their prior views or forecasts at the expense of acknowledging new information. Conservatism causes individuals to overweight base rates and to underreact to sample evidence. Conclusively, they fail to react as a rational person would in the face of new evidence."

Let's see how this applies to BlackBerry investors.

BlackBerry is no longer the failed smartphone manufacturer it used to be. I know, it has taken a long time for the company to position itself as a software company that focuses on cybersecurity and IoT, but as things stand today, BlackBerry has come a long way in doing this. As investors, I believe we need to acknowledge this although it would be easy to argue that it has taken longer than optimal for the company to achieve this objective.

Bulls point out that BlackBerry is slowly but surely gaining traction with BlackBerry QNX, which is the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in the automotive industry. This is a very valid point, as BlackBerry QNX is now installed in more than 195 million vehicles globally. QNX is used by many Tier 1 automobile manufacturers such as BMW, Ford Motor Company (F), and General Motors Company (GM), and 23 of the top 25 EV Original Equipment Manufacturers have chosen BlackBerry QNX. It's totally okay to be bearish on the prospects for BlackBerry, but one needs to acknowledge that BlackBerry is making steady progress with its automotive solutions, which is certainly a promising sign.

On the other hand, Bears point out that BlackBerry does not have an effective monetization strategy to convert this positive development into earnings. I would say this is a very valid argument too. QNX royalty revenue backlog increased 9% YoY to $490 in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, but this is, to be honest, not sufficient to conclude that QNX will bring billions of dollars in the future to justify BlackBerry's current valuation. Bears also point out that BlackBerry will face stiff competition in the future, which is true because the company will have to compete with big tech companies as they roll out infotainment systems for the automotive industry along with total security solutions. I believe the company will have to incur high R&D costs to retain its market leadership in the long run, which is very likely to limit the company's earnings growth in the foreseeable future.

If I look at things rationally, independently, and in an unbiased manner, all I see is that BlackBerry is making some progress but there's not enough data to suggest that the company will come out of the woods for sure. Perhaps it will, but I don't think there's enough data to support any side of the argument just yet. I am of the opinion that both bulls and bears of BlackBerry need to reach some middle ground, which can be achieved by acting resolutely. In other words, investors should not willingly ignore meaningful information available today, regardless of whether you are a bull or bear.

Confirmation bias

According to Britannica, "confirmation bias is the tendency to process information by looking for, or interpreting, information that is consistent with one's existing beliefs. This biased approach to decision making is largely unintentional and often results in ignoring inconsistent information."

Let's see how this applies to BlackBerry investors.

When digesting new data, I believe there's a tendency among BlackBerry bulls and bears to pick and choose information that confirms their view of the company. A classic example is how bears tend to point out the fact that BlackBerry failed as a smartphone company whenever the company makes some progress with its new business strategy, and often end up highlighting a flaw of the business process and the management team. As investors, we are in this to make money at the end of the day. To ensure that we all do, I believe it's best to avoid confirmation bias by digesting all the publicly available information for BlackBerry, which would help investors reach better investment decisions. To do this, investors can adhere to the Six Thinking Hats technique created by Maltese psychologist Edward de Bono.

Exhibit 1: Illustration of the Six Thinking Hats technique

Source: The de Bono Group

The more we practice this technique, the better we get at it, and the more unbiased our investment decisions would turn out to be.

Takeaway

At times, we have to look at things objectively and accept that the prospects for certain companies are so difficult to predict. BlackBerry, in my opinion, falls into this category. The company is making some progress with its business model, but we have to wait patiently until the automotive industry fully recovers from the virus-induced recession and the challenges posed by the shortage of chips to accurately identify whether BlackBerry's progress is sufficient to thwart the threat of competition. On the other hand, there's a high degree of competition in the cybersecurity industry as well, and it's too early to determine whether the company can make it or not. As I highlighted in my previous article, I am waiting for 2 signs to invest in BlackBerry.

1. Strong revenue and earnings growth following the reopening of the economy, which would confirm BlackBerry's ability to thrive with its new business model. In other words, I'm looking for signs of acceptable organic growth.

2. A notable improvement in return on invested capital, which would signal BlackBerry is coping up with the challenging competitive landscape in an acceptable manner.

So far, I've failed to find any concrete evidence to believe BlackBerry will end up delivering handsome returns to long-term investors, but I will continue to monitor future developments in an unbiased manner to identify an inflection point.

Looking forward to connecting with readers in the comments section.