Investment Thesis

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) reported a mixed Q2 2021 result, with impressive top-line growth that marked its 15th consecutive quarter with more than 57% y/y growth (at const. currency).

However, its bottom line profitability is struggling to benefit from the extra revenue, as its EBITDA margin was slightly worse at a negative 2.7% compared with 2.2% in the same period a year ago.

On balance, it's difficult to make the case that paying 3x sales for Coupang provides investors enough upside potential.

Even if there's a lot to like from this company's operations, I find it difficult to be strongly compelled to invest here.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Strong

Coupang put out a mixed Q2 2021 report. Let's first discuss the bullish case, before delving into some negative aspects of the investment thesis.

The positive aspect here and what investors are putting all their capital behind is Coupang's strong growth rates. At this level, Coupang didn't disappoint, with a beat on the top-line, as its revenue grew by 57% y/y at constant currency.

Furthermore, we can see that drivers of revenue were a very healthy mix of growth in active customers, which were up 26%, as well as, growth in spending per customer that was up 36% y/y.

Now, we start to get into the heart of the contention between bulls and bears and why the two camps see things differently. The bulls contend that even if South Korea's population is not too big at 51 million, what matters most is the increasing the average spend per customer, which as noted was solid.

The bears would be quick to retort that Coupang will struggle to reach a scale large enough from just operating in South Korea to justify its valuation.

Meanwhile, Coupang itself proclaims that its opportunities lie in an unparalleled customer experience and benefits from local economies.

Moreover, as you can see from the table above that Coupang published together with its S-1 file, the spend per average customer continues to increase over time as customers increasingly look to Coupang as the default destination for e-commerce activities.

Also, Coupang notes that as customer's interaction with Coupang increases the ability to cross-sell more products and services increases with customers increases too.

For instance, Rocket Fresh (“Fresh”), its grocery offering was up 100% y/y and is now reporting a considerable $2 billion of revenues.

While Coupang Eats (“Eats”), its food delivery service, nearly tripled over the past two quarters alone, clearly demonstrating that as customers become increasingly familiar with Coupang their propensity to spend also increases.

In sum, it appears that Coupang isn't quite struggling with opportunities to drive its flywheel, but how will its shareholders be rewarded?

Path to Profitability, How to Think About it?

During last year's Q2 result, Coupang's gross margins reached 16.8%, while this time around, if we add back the cost associated with a fire the company had, Coupang's adjusted gross margins expanded by 140 basis points to 18.2% -- reflecting that as Coupang gains scale, its gross margins improve too.

Moreover, during the earnings call, Coupang's CEO Bom Kim was quick to highlight to investors that the bulk of its EBITDA loss in Q2 2021 of $122 million was nearly all driven by Fresh (grocery offering) and Eats (food delivery service), the company is investing for growth.

On the other side of the equation, we should keep in mind that despite heavy continual investment to grow its fulfillment and delivery infrastructure, its mature e-commerce business is essentially operating at breakeven.

Valuation -- Attractively Priced

Coupang is priced at approximately 3x sales. On the surface, this appears to be cheap for a company that's rapidly growing its top line at more than 50%.

However, are two issues that investors have to get conviction over are twofold.

Firstly, investors are asked to invest in a foreign enterprise. There's always going to be perception ''risks'' associated with this sort of investment.

There are times when investors' appetite for foreign assets will be in favor, whereas, at other times, investors will actively avoid investing in foreign companies as they perceived them as risky, irrespective of the underlying growth opportunities.

Secondly, the comparison between Coupang and Amazon (AMZN) needs to addressed. Amazon is a significantly bigger business, hence its growth rates pale in comparison with Coupang's.

Nonetheless, Amazon is being priced at 4x sales, however, keep in mind that a large portion of Amazon's valuation is attributable to its high margin AWS cloud segment.

For context, investors may also compare with Chinese e-retailer JD.com (JD). JD.com is being priced at 0.8x sales. However, keep in mind that JD has a long history of generating free cash flows. Investors know what sort of free cash flow margins to expect from JD, and yet the stock is valued at a fraction of what Coupang is being valued at.

The Bottom Line

Coupang is growing at a rapid rate and investing in new services such as Rocket and Eats. This Q2 result isn't a thesis breaker for either the bulls or the bears, even if the stock is down after hours.

Nonetheless, there are still lingering questions as to what Coupang's eventual profitability margin profile looks like. For now, having to pay 3x sales for this stock isn't quite cheap enough for me to deploy my own capital. Indeed, I believe there are better investment opportunities elsewhere.