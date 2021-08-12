Employment Looking Better But Labor Market Will Remain Tight

ablokhin/iStock via Getty Images

Employment looks much better in the latest jobs report. Employers were able to hire and the unemployment rate dropped. But the labor market will remain tight for a while, and the long-run trend, driven by demographics, will keep hiring difficult throughout this decade.

In 2021, we have been living through the contradiction of high unemployment rates with abundant “Help Wanted” signs. At the same time that we have seen strong progress in GDP recovery, layoffs are still elevated (though well below the pandemic peak). Sorting through the conflicting forces will help business leaders plan their labor force policy. The quick summary: expect improving availability of workers for 12 months, transitioning to a long-term tight labor market.

Business has picked up since the worst of the pandemic, with inflation-adjusted gross domestic product fully recovered and setting a new record. Employment lagged, though, creating a puzzle. Hypotheses for weak employment include skills mismatch, fear of Covid, child care, bonus unemployment insurance and past stimulus payments.

The first asserts a mismatch between open positions and job seekers. That’s always been the case, to some extent, with many unskilled people jobless while computer engineering positions go unfilled. This time around, though, many of the people laid off in the pandemic were relatively low-skilled restaurant and hotel workers. Yet restaurants that reopened couldn’t find people, and other businesses looking for entry-level workers had trouble hiring. Many open restaurants are short-staffed.

Another part of the mismatch hypothesis suggests that people were trying to find more satisfying jobs. Covid led many people to re-think their lives, and for some of them shifting jobs became a goal. Some people succeed in changing careers, other give up the new job search after a while, and yet others try the new career and find it disappointing.

Overall, the mismatch hypotheses are not very compelling.

Child care has been a problem for some people, given school closures. But detailed data show that women are increasingly working or looking for work. (Some men certainly stay home to care for their children, but they are still a minority.)

Surveys of workers turn up fear of Covid as reason for not working. This explanation looks strange. Vaccinated people face little risk, and people who have chosen not to get jabbed have little fear. A survey response citing fear of the disease may simply be a face-saving alternative to telling the interviewer the truth: that the person doesn’t want to get up in the morning and go to work.

Our next hypothesis is that bonus unemployment insurance payments have kept people at home. The regular unemployment insurance pays about half of the prior wage, with details varying by state. Congress authorized an extra $600 a week last year, now $300 a week, due to expire in September. People who had been earning less than $15 an hour are better off with the bonus unemployment than returning to work. Those who had been earning a higher wage, like $20 an hour, could earn a little more working than unemployed but with all the bother and hassle of a job.

The generous unemployment insurance payments certainly influenced some people, but others were motivated by long-term views, the personal satisfaction of work and perhaps an old fashioned work ethic. The program has certainly been a factor in slow availability of workers, though it’s not the complete story. Some states have ended their participation in the extra payments, and the program will end nation-wide September 6, 2021. That will help businesses hire entry-level and low-skilled workers.

Another hypothesis for workers not applying for open positions is past stimulus payments. Some people work when they need money, and they won’t go looking for a job until they run out of cash. Stimulus checks went out in December 2020 and again in March 2021. For non-working people, most of the money has probably been spent by now, though possibly not be those also receiving the bonus unemployment benefits. Time will reduce the number of people influenced by the direct stimulus payment.

The best explanation probably combines multiple hypotheses. They mostly point in the direction of better worker availability in the fourth quarter of 2021 than it has been early in the year.

Labor demand, however, is likely to grow as the year advances. New layoffs continue at an elevated pace. In recent months, new claims for unemployment insurance have run at nearly twice the rate of 2019. With business improving, why are there still so many layoffs? Some companies survived the worst of the pandemic but were too weakened to continue for long. In other cases, businesses have failed to cope with changes from where people live and work, online retailing and the other aspects of business that are different. It may take another six to 12 months for the shakeout to end. Such layoffs and closures will supply more people to the job market, helping other businesses that are trying to hire.

But greater availability of workers in the short-run clashes with the long-run demographic trend. The working age population is not growing rapidly. In fact, in this decade (2020 through 2030), we’ll have the lowest growth of the working age population since the Civil War, illustrated by the scariest chart ever. Most business leaders have a vision of growing their companies, and for most that means increasing employment. But there won’t be enough workers for all the companies, non-profits and government agencies that try to hire. The labor market will be tight through 2030, so get used to it.

