U.K. retailer Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDY) (OTCQX:TSCDF) is the leading retailer in Britain. After a rocky period around seven years ago, it has continued to rebuild and I see it as undervalued. However, I continue to see no real reason to expect the price to move up closer to what I see as Tesco's intrinsic valuation.

Tesco and the Challenge of Consistent Undervaluation

When I covered Tesco last year in Tesco: Undervalued But Also Underappreciated I noted that the company seems to trade consistently around 235p. Fast forward to now and it's 239p, having risen from 236p yesterday. The apparent limited downside at that price is attractive. But Tesco's dividend yield is just 4.2% - attractive but not exceptional. Given the apparently limited opportunity for capital gain, what is the investment case for the shares?

I continue to see them as undervalued. As I laid out in detail in that piece, I see a fair value for the Tesco shares as in the range 270-385p. That was using a sum of the part valuation. I thought that the Asian business sale, capital distribution through a special dividend and share consolidation might trigger a rerating of the valuation for Tesco shares, but it seemed to have little effect.

Why is Tesco Undervalued?

It is hard to pin down exactly why Tesco fails to excite investor enthusiasm, a phenomenon I recall going back at least a decade. It used to have a bit more allure in the growth days when Terry Leahy ran the shop, but his departure and an accounting scandal took the shine off what is anyway a fairly pedestrian albeit very well run business.

Tesco has recovered from that scandal and is a force to be reckoned with in the U.K. retail scene, but remains largely unloved. Concerns abound about the long-term profitability of grocery in a market where competition has grown, retail prices have shrunk markedly with the march of discounters and online shopping has challenged the economics of multichannel retailers like Tesco.

I don't expect any of that to change in the short-to medium-term future, so see no specific upside price drivers for the Tesco share price currently. Even strong trading performance seems to have limited impact. Tesco's results last year proved its resilience, but the markets barely sneezed. It's hard to do an exact comparison due to the share consolidation, but while Sainsbury's (OTCQX:JSAIY) has added 55% in the past year, and Morrisons 44% largely due to a bidding war, Tesco is essentially flat.

M&A Interest in U.K. Supermarkets

The supermarket sector in the U.K. has attracted M&A intention over the past year. Walmart (WMT) sold its British subsidiary Asda, and there is currently a bidding war going on for Morrisons, so in the space of a year two of the market's big four retailers will have changed hands. That leaves analysts running their slide rules over Tesco and Sainsbury's.

Of course there is always the chance of an unexpected bid driving a share price up. But as of now, there is no particular reason to expect bid interest to materialize in Tesco. Its large size makes regulatory scrutiny more problematic than would likely be the case for Morrisons, for example. A bid could be one way to unlock value in Tesco, but I wouldn't buy shares simply hoping that a bid might come along for the company.

Risks to Tesco

It could be, of course, that the market is efficient and the Tesco share price more accurately reflects its intrinsic valuation than my own analysis does.

The company's increased concentration on its core U.K. business may sharpen management focus, but equally it could concentrate risk. The question of how to maintain profitability in an online environment continues to dog the company along with its sectoral peers - Tesco has done a sterling job over the past eighteen months ramping up its online business, but it still hasn't figured out how to maintain margins for home delivery which it can achieve when shoppers pick their own goods instore. Margin compression is a more general challenge which has seen Tesco's profit margins shrink over time. Definitions of margin may vary - should fuel sales be included, what about the corporate costs Tesco incurred to move beyond its accounting scandal and so on - but the fact is that since its 2014-15 financial year, the highest the post-tax profit has reached as a percentage of total revenue is 3%.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Revenue (£m) 56,925 54,433 55,917 57,493 63,911 58,091 57,887 Post-tax profit from continuing operations (£m) -6971 1436 58 994 1270 738 721 Margin -12% 3% 0% 2% 2% 1% 1%

Chart compiled and calculated by author using data from company annual reports

The chart doesn't tell the whole story: there was a very large post-tax profit contribution last year from discontinued operations, for example. Nonetheless, while grocery retail is a high volume, low margin business, the long-term margin pressure on Tesco remains a key threat to future profitability and thus the share price.

That's a problem for supermarket chains in general. But Tesco seems to struggle from it more than competitors elsewhere. Here, for example, is the equivalent table for Walmart. When you're dealing with tens (or hundreds) of billions of pounds (or dollars) the difference between a 1% and a 2% or 3% margin is massive in terms of earnings.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Revenue (£m) 485,651 482,130 485,873 500,343 514,405 523,964 559,151 Post-tax earnings from continuing operations (£m) 16,814 15,080 14,293 10,523 7,179 15,201 13,706 Margin 3% 3% 3% 2% 1% 3% 2%

Chart compiled by author using data from Seeking Alpha

These are structural risks: intense offline competition and the current economics of online retail are ongoing challenges which are set to plague Tesco in the coming years and may get worse not better.

Conclusion: Tesco is Set to Remain Undervalued

I continue to see Tesco as undervalued but see no trigger for that to change. The market has demonstrated over a long period of time that Tesco's share price is rangebound and that continues to be in evidence. On that basis, I remain neutral on the stock.