janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

The debut of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in 2018 marked the most lucrative biotech IPO in history. An investor that bought the stock on that day had a company with no products and over a billion in losses, but held the promise that messenger RNA (mRNA) could revolutionize medicine.

Flash forward to December of 2020. The first dose of Spikevax is administered, and shares of Moderna are climbing. As the percentage of the population vaccinated for Coronavirus increased, so did the share price of MRNA. The stock is up over 360% this year after posting a 434% gain in 2020.

In 2020, the number one selling drug was Humira, with just under $20 billion in sales. Moderna guides for $20 billion in sales in 2021, while the stock, initially priced at $23 per share, is up roughly 20 fold.

With governments and corporations calling for vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, it is easy to predict continuing demand for Spikevax in 2021 and beyond. But does that warrant the stock’s current valuation?

After all, the COVID-19 vaccine is its only commercially approved product, and its other potential vaccines are in early stages of development.

A Review Of Quarterly Results

MRNA reported Q2 earnings last week. From $67 million in the comparable quarter, total revenue catapulted to $4.35 billion. Net income was $2.78 billion and EPS hit $6.46. This compares to a net loss of $117 million or $0.31 per share year-over-year.

The company has plans to produce up to one billion doses in 2021. Moderna has contracts for $20 billion in 2021. For 2022 the firm has $12 billion in Advanced Purchase Agreements with additional options for up to $8 billion.

Management guides for $20 billion in 2021 sales versus the previous forecast of $19.2 billion.

Why Did Moderna Stock Go Up?

The most obvious answer to that question is the billions Moderna received from Spikevax. However, many pundits predict that revenue stream will die out once COVID-19 is behind us. Nonetheless, there are reasons to believe vaccine sales will continue well into the future. Take a look at the following headlines for evidence that Spikevax has life left in it.

So in the last month, Moderna shares are up well over 100%, largely on news that Spikevax is here to stay.

Add to that CFO David Meline’s revelation that the R&D budget has more than tripled in the first half of 2021, and that investors should expect even more spending to “advance and accelerate” the firm’s pipeline.

The company is also devoting $450 million to $550 million to capex, especially increased production capacity for vaccines.

Along with ballooning budgets, MRNA authorized up to $1 billion in stock buybacks. This is considered by some as a signal that even though the stock is at all time highs, management sees the future as offering opportunities that make appropriating a billion in share buybacks a prudent move. After all, the company ended Q2 with $12.2 billions cash, and that sum is likely to grow over the next few quarters.

Of course, it is also encouraging that the firm has a second source of revenue in the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine.

RSV is a seasonal illness that primarily strikes the children and elderly. In an average year, it results in 58,000 hospitalizations for children younger than 5. Among the elderly, it causes 177,000 hospitalizations, along with 14,000 deaths, for those over 60.

Last Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for its RSV mRNA vaccine candidate, a move that will speed the FDA’s review of the drug.

Last April, Moderna provided study results showing an 11-fold and 20-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies for RSV-B and RSV-A, respectively, compared to its prior vaccine candidate.

There is no approved vaccine for RSV, although Pfizer (PFE) appears to have a viable candidate. Less than two weeks ago, Pfizer revealed the results of a phase 2a test that provided “100% observed efficacy against mild to moderate symptomatic infection resulting from RSV.”

The market for the vaccine is estimated at less than $1 billion, but this development provides another revenue stream for the company as well as additional evidence that the mRNA technology is viable.

One other aspect of the bull’s argument that stands up well is that Moderna has increased vaccine prices in its most recent contracts. An article in the The Financial Times revealed Moderna’s latest contracts with the EU resulted in an increase in the cost of vaccines from $22.60 to $25.50.

What Lies On The Horizon

Moderna’s flu vaccine is expected to hit the market as early as 2023. That market is worth $7 billion or more annually.

The company’s Cytomegalovirus Vaccine is entering phase 2 trials and management forecasts an additional $2 billion to $5 billion in revenue will come from that source.

Moderna has two potential cancer vaccines under development in partnership with Merck (MRK). Both vaccines work by assisting the patients’ immune systems to recognize abnormalities associated with cancerous cells and then prompting the immune system to attack the cancer.

The vaccine labeled mRNA-4571 is in stage 2 trials while the mRNA-5671 candidate is in stage 1 trials. While investors can hope for the best, cancer related vaccine development is a more challenging area of research.

Where Moderna’s Diagnosis Takes A Turn For The Worse

As I was writing this article BofA analyst Geoff Meacham chimed in on the stock, saying its valuation has gone “from unreasonable to ridiculous.” Meacham claims that to justify a $200 billion valuation, Moderna must deliver 1 billion to 1.5 billion doses of Spikevax each year through 2028 in addition to having each of its pipeline candidates become viable products.

Less than a week ago, Oppenheimer analysts Hartaj Singh and Justin Kim cut their recommendation to perform from outperform stating, “MRNA shares are fairly pricing a tremendous amount of future recurring revenues and pipeline progress.”

At the same time, Piper Sandler dropped MRNA to neutral from overweight.

MRNA shares currently trade for $456.73. The average 12 month price target of 15 analysts is $184.31. However, it should be noted that aside from the analysts listed above, there have been no price targets provided since the quarterly results on August 5th.

Is MRNA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

To place Moderna’s share price growth in perspective, I am using two somewhat similar companies for comparison.

The first is Pfizer. Like MRNA, it has tailwinds associated with its own COVID vaccine. Less than two weeks ago, in my article Why Pfizer Is One Of My Largest Positions, I recommended the stock as a Strong Buy. The shares have appreciated by nearly 13% since then as opposed to the S&P 500’s near standstill in that time frame.

If one reads my thesis, it is apparent that I view the vaccine induced tailwinds as long lasting and robust. However, I have difficulty reconciling the valuation gap between Pfizer and Moderna.

Pfizer is the firm that arguably has the only vaccine on par with Moderna’s. It is a company with 99 drugs in its pipeline versus less than two dozen in MRNA’s. I note that stripped of contributions from its vaccine, Pfizer still would have recorded a 10% increase in revenue last quarter. And last but not least, Pfizer guides for FY 2021 of revenue of $80 billions, four times that of Moderna’s forecast.

I then see that Pfizer has a P/E of 21.05x while Moderna sports a P/E of 57.24x.Naysayers will point to Moderna’s mRNA technology as the reason for the difference in valuation. However, BioNTech (BNTX) is also an mRNA vaccine maker. How do these two companies compare?

MRNA BNTX

2021 revenue forecast $20 billion $18.6 billion

2021 manufacturing capacity 800 million to 3 billion

1 billion

2022 manufacturing capacity 3 billion 4 billion

Active clinical trials 19 12

Market Cap $184 billion $101 billion

P/E 53.97x 22.73x

I can only conclude that Moderna stock is overvalued by a wide margin. Consequently, I rate the stock as a SELL.

