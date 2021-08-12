Cruise Lines And Airlines Should Benefit If New COVID Infections Peak Today

kovop58/iStock via Getty Images

IHME COVID-19 Projections

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) is an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. With respect to the current COVID-19 wave driven by the Delta variant, the IHME's base projection is that the number of people estimated to be infected with COVID-19 in the United States each day, including those not tested, will peak on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at a count of 477,959. Furthermore, rather than an early Fall surge, IHME's base projection that daily infections will drop 60% to 193,259 by November 14, 2021. (The IHME projection period in the graph below ends on December 1, 2021.)

If the IHME projections are reasonably correct with respect to both the peak this week and also the lack of a severe outbreak in the early Fall, the US stock market could rally meaningfully, all else being equal (which it never is). Reopening stocks could enjoy even better gains than the overall market.

If the incidence of infections declines, as IHME projects, a few junior staffers on Wall Street trading desks may be interrupting senior traders' party planning in the Hamptons and on Martha's Vineyard. With many senior market participants absent, August markets can be tentative, potentially providing opportunities if a market discounts developments (such as the peak in new COVID-19 infections) slowly.

If...

Take a look at IHME's projection of new daily infections below:

Source: IHME at University of Washington

You will notice that the initial peak -- the largest -- of new daily infections was in December 2020, followed by the first trough in early March 2021 with a lower trough in June 2021. Followed by the sad ongoing infection resurgence into today, marked by a red circle above.

When you look at the charts below, you will note double peaks in March 2021 and June 2021, followed by a decline into July 2021 for two sectors whose charts appear below: cruise lines and airlines. The stock peaks were coincident! So much for the market supposedly discounting the future. The current stock trough was about a month early for both cruise lines and airlines.

For the hotel, restaurant and FAANG sectors below, the relationship seems chaotic. Readers could argue the hotel sector behaved in line with the cruise line and airline sectors, but the behavior, to me, is not satisfying. Surprising to me, the oil sector has behaved in line with cruise line and airline sectors, perhaps driven by changing expectations for the demand for energy. For the Work From Home sector, the stocks acted differently, as one would imagine; Work From Home peaked in January, and then acted chaotically.

To minimize investment risk, I am looking for historical relationships that worked well in the recent past. Will cruise line and airline sectors work as well in the future? We will see. My imperfect judgement is those relationships will work again.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

How do we think about a preliminary target return for the cruise lines?

I think it would be reasonable to consider that, driven by a renewed sense that the worst of COVID-19 might be over, after a false start, the stocks below might go back to their recent highs and perhaps even exceed them. But to be cautious, I outlined what the percentage gain would be if the stocks retraced just half the distance from last night's closing prices back to the recent highs. I think of that, perhaps erroneously, as a more cautious target.

Carnival (CCL) closed at $23.99 last night (August 11). Its recent closing high (June 2nd) was $31.31. Splitting the difference results in a preliminary target of $27.65, representing a gain of 15.3%. A new high might be realistic. The Wall Street Journal, citing FactSet data, says the average sell-side price target -- which I do not pay much attention to -- for CCL is $27.86.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $81.79. Its recent closing high (also June 2nd) was $96.98. Splitting the difference results in a preliminary target of $89.39, representing a gain of 9.3%. A new high might be realistic. The Wall Street Journal, citing FactSet data, says the average sell-side price target -- which I do not pay much attention to -- for RCL is $95.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $26.27. Its recent closing high (June 8th) was $33.71. Splitting the difference results in a preliminary target of $29.99, representing a gain of 14.2%. A new high might be realistic. The Wall Street Journal, citing FactSet data, says the average sell-side price target -- which I do not pay much attention to -- for NCLH is $31.42.

Data by YCharts

How do we think about a preliminary target return for the airlines?

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $21.23 last night (August 11). Its recent closing high (June 2nd) was $25.82. Splitting the difference results in a preliminary target of $23.53, representing a gain of 10.8%. A new high might be realistic. The Wall Street Journal, citing FactSet data, says the average sell-side price target -- which I do not pay much attention to -- for AAL is $19.82, with a high of $29.00 and a low of $5.00. (Worthless.)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $41.30. Its recent closing high (April 6th) was $51.65. Splitting the difference results in a preliminary target of $46.48, representing a gain of 12.5%. A new high might be realistic. The Wall Street Journal, citing FactSet data, says the average sell-side price target -- which I do not pay much attention to -- for DAL is $56.20.

Southwest (LUV) closed at $51.84. Its recent closing high (April 6th) was $64.10. Splitting the difference results in a preliminary target of $57.97, representing a gain of 11.8%. A new high might be realistic. The Wall Street Journal, citing FactSet data, says the average sell-side price target -- which I do not pay much attention to -- for LUV is $66.84.

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $48.21. Its recent closing high (March 17) was $62.45. Splitting the difference results in a preliminary target of $55.33, representing a gain of 14.8%. A new high might be realistic. The Wall Street Journal, citing FactSet data, says the average sell-side price target -- which I do not pay much attention to -- for UAL is $61.50.

Data by YCharts

Trading Plan and How I Could Be Wrong

My current trading plan is to hold until the preliminary price targets I assigned above are hit between mid-September and perhaps year-end.

How could I be wrong? If the market is already discounting a decline in COVID-19 new infections this week, then much on the "New COVID-19 Infections Have Peaked Trade" thesis is already priced in the market. Possible, but I don't think so; my sense is that investors are generally not focused on, not aware of, or do not believe, the IHME projections. (Note that news headlines will likely focus on hospitalizations, which IMHE currently projects to peak on August 30, and deaths, which IHME currently projects to peak on September 8.) As we saw above, the March and June 2021 troughs in new daily COVID-19 infections were coincident with a peak in cruise line stock prices; in July, stock action was a month early. Having been burned in the past, investors seem cautious when discounting good news with respect to COVID-19. A note of caution: if new COVID-19 infections continue to increase in the next week or two, IHME's projections may be wrong; continually increasing infections would be a sign to exit the trade in defeat. Separately, the "New COVID-19 Infections Have Peaked Trade" thesis could be correct but still be overwhelmed by unrelated developments, such as, potentially, growing investor concern with respect to future Federal Reserve actions.

Entering a trade is tricky. You want to enter early, when uncertainty (and risk) reigns. If you wait until the trade proves itself, it may ironically be risky because the trade may be close to the end. So, when entering a trade early, I look for market clues that the trade might be good. Preliminarily, yesterday's action in LUV seems to be tentative confirmation. Before the opening, LUV announced quarterly earnings that included negative guidance regarding the deleterious impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant. LUV opened down 2.4%, near the low of the day, but then rallied to close up 1.4%. Such action suggests to me that investors want to get into this "New COVID-19 Infections Have Peaked Trade," regardless of current news. If correct, that should be bullish. But, as with any trade, there is risk.

A Note of Thanks

Many thanks to Tom Lee and Fundstrat for highlighting the IHME's current projection that new COVID-19 infections will peak on Thursday.