humonia/iStock via Getty Images

Starlink (STRLK) is part of Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE), whose rockets have been relentlessly deploying more than 1,000 satellites, with this number expected to grow by ten times in the future. Via the network, the company offers high-speed internet access, with subscribers just being required to install a small satellite dish to access the service.

The private company, with its satellite network, is currently being ignored by the market and most analysts, as it is not viewed as constituting neither a threat nor an opportunity for the Vanguard Telecom Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) holdings. I think otherwise.

Source: investor.vanguard.com

Now, VOX, in addition to social media, content producers and distribution platforms, includes an array of core telecommunication service providers which offer internet broadband (or high speed) and mobile services ranging from 4G to 5G using mostly down-to-earth technologies. These holdings, which provide data-transmission and cellular communication services, are likely to be impacted, but not in the same way as those focused on content through various media. Thus, there should be a mixed impact, with the aim of this thesis being to start by an assessment of the threats.

The threats

First, according to Elon Musk's speech during the Mobile World Congress on June 29, Starlink focuses on serving the roughly 3% to 5% of the customers that traditional providers find most difficult to reach as a result of poor economics. Explaining further, in some sparsely populated areas, the cost of setting up mobile antenna is deemed too expensive by the carrier, in view of the meager return on investment.

As a result, these areas have poor internet connections and Starlink's initial offerings are targeting these mostly rural areas. It was on these grounds that the U.K's telecoms regulator Ofcom authorized the satellite company to start offering services in November 2020.

Thus, after having installed their beta (still on test) Starlink equipment, some subscribers were thrilled at being able to use Zoom video and enjoy download speeds of 85 Mbps, up from the meager 0.5 megabits per second obtained from their previous carrier.

Even better speeds of 97.23 Mbps were obtained for the second quarter of 2021 in the United States, as per test carried out by Ookla, a web service that analyses internet access performance metrics like connection data rate. These were better than HughesNet's 19.73 Mbps and Viasat's (VSAT) 18.13 Mbps, despite the two having improved on their first quarter network performances.

However, as per Speedtest.net, Starlink's speed remains below the 115.22 Mbps average download speed for all fixed broadband providers in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2021.

Still, in case things are viewed from a different angle, or digging a costly thirty kilometers trench and painstakingly laying fiber from the main hub to individual homes to obtain that 115.22 speed, it makes sense to opt for the slightly lower one proposed by Starlink, just by hooking a dish to the roof. In other words, the economics are likely to win in a trade-off between cost and slightly better performance.

Pursuing further, while Starlink's download speed does not come close to the upper limit of the high-speed internet delivered over copper coaxial cables by cable TV providers AT&T (T) and Charter Communications (CHTR), it competes fairly well with the lower limit (or 0.8 Mbps). Thus, we should soon hear more on this aspect of the competition.

Source: usnews.com

There is another key metric to consider and this is Starlink's upload speed, at 13.77 Mbps, being much closer to fixed broadband (17.18 Mbps) as per Speedtest. For this matter, the company's superior service offering is made possible through low-earth orbiting satellites, in contrast to the often-spotty service obtained from current geo-stationary satellites which are located much further from the earth's surface.

Now, there are reasons to think that the competition will be extended to existing business areas already served by wireless plays offering 4G/LTE (current cellular network) and 5G services. In this respect, SpaceX has asked the FCC for authorization to extend its broadband services to aircraft, ships and moving vehicles.

Satellite-based 5G

Here, Starlink could profit from some of the uncertainties carriers are facing.

First, contrarily to industrial use cases where the need for low latency is an absolute necessity in enabling real-time communication between edge datacenters and self-driving cars, many retail (individual) customers are still uncertain about 5G benefits. This is slowing adoption, in a market where the initial momentum was disrupted by COVID. Carriers Verizon (VZ) and AT&T are having to develop out-of-the-box marketing campaigns to lure customers.

Being realistic, for many users, the high-speed capability of fiber or 4G/LTE is sufficient in order to work or play from home.

Furthermore, just like for broadband, one issue facing 5G is high implementation costs, which make deployment uneconomical in areas with low population density (countryside areas). Here, the universality of satellite broadband, which can uniformly cover all types of demographic densities at the same cost metrics, is an absolutely remarkable proposition.

However, Starlink cannot expect to do what it wants as this is a highly regulated space, both by the International Telecommunication Union and the U.S. FCC.

Thus, a recent modification on a previous approval by the FCC pertaining to lowering the operating altitude of 2,800 future Starlink satellites gave rise to protests by two other players, DISH Network (DISH) and Viasat. The two satellite-communications plays both filed appeals in May, asking that the approval order be deemed unlawful.

There could be similar actions by wireless companies wanting to protect return on investments, after having spent billions of dollars on building their fifth generation wireless networks.

Furthermore, as there is wider usage of Starlink's bandwidth, there can be network saturation resulting in reduced performance. There can also be other sources of disruption for transmissions going to-and-fro from space.

Conclusion

Still, far from a fully-blown price war with competitors, there is likely to be a work-around and the constellation of satellite network could find use as a backup system for employees working from their homes. In this case, as more companies delay return-to-office due to COVID variants, more critical work is likely to be done from remote locations, increasing the need for backup links, in case the main ones suffer from downtime.

For this purpose, both Starlink's download and upload speeds have been improving, (from 65.72 Mbps to 97.23 Mbps and 13.77 Mbps to 13.89 Mbps respectively), from the first quarter of 2021 to the second one. Given SpaceX's investment capability, this is bound to increase further. Learning from China, GalaxySpace, is planning to establish a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites to provide global 5G communications while Chinese private automaker Geely should soon begin to manufacture satellites needed for communicating with self-driving cars.

Therefore, we can reasonably expect a Starlink 5G network beaming from space, but emulating these Chinese plays may be more difficult for Elon Musk in the U.S., due to more regulatory oversight.

Thinking aloud, Starlink could actually prove to be beneficial for VOX as a whole.

In this context, with more than 78% of exposure to media, entertainment, movies and advertising, VOX focuses more on stocks that provide value-added services on top of telecommunications networks. Pure-plays, or the ones providing the connectivity points, account just for 21.7% of the overall portfolio. Consequently the Vanguard's fund, through its telecom value-added services plays, should benefit more from Starlink's expansion, and this in two ways.

First, more satellites signify higher penetration of broadband services both in the U.S. and internationally, in turn resulting in demand for more media and entertainment. Second, having a strong global competitor like Starlink is likely to put pressure on pricing for telecom services, an important cost component for content providers.

Source: investor.vanguard.com

Thus, empowered by the vast majority of its stocks, VOX should see growth with Starlink likely to hit worldwide availability this month, except at the North and South Poles. Most of this growth will occur as from 2022, as the rest of this year should be mostly uneventful for U.S. technology equities due to the market's attention shifting towards inflation. In addition, there should be some volatility for telecom stocks in particular as news of Starlink's expansion start to make headlines.

In the meantime, VOX should trade in the $145-147 range.

Finally, coming back to the Mobile World Congress, Musk depicted Starlink as being complementary to 5G networks. According to him, it fills the gaps between 5G and fiber in parts of the world that are the hardest to reach. For my part, I think that the telecom services sector should see transformational change in the same way as the car industry after the rise of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).