A confluence of events makes the Q2'21 results for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) difficult to analyze. After selling the Classifieds and eBay Korea businesses, the company is now flush with cash while still loaded with other investments. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on the e-commerce stock during this turnaround period.

Solid Normalization Quarter

Despite massive growth last year, eBay was still able to grow revenue during Q2. The global commerce leader saw GMV dip 7% to $22.1 billion while revenues were up 14% to $2.7 billion.

The financials are confusing due to movement of the Korea business to discontinued operations. Headlines suggest eBay missed revenue estimates and provided weak guidance, but the numbers are actually solid when stripping out the divestiture.

eBay had originally guided to Q2'21 revenue of ~$3.0 billion, but the Korea operations accounted for ~$0.4 billion worth of the revenues guidance placing the adjusted implied guidance at only $2.6 billion. The company reported revenue that easily topped these prior estimates while EPS beat the target by $0.06.

Due to normalization of the business as the COVID lockdowns eased, eBay was expected to see a period of tough comps following a year where GMV soared over 20% last year. The company saw active buyers decline by 2% to 159 million while active sellers actually expanded by 5% to 19 million.

The initial Q3'21 guidance appears highly disappointing in light of a company originally expected to top Q2'21 revenues of $3.0 billion, but now on pace for revenues of $2.45 billion in Q3'21. What investors need to understand is that adjusted Q2'20 revenues were only $2.3 billion. eBay is guiding towards up to 9% revenue growth after the business has normalized somewhat.

The company has made huge progress in managed payments and advertising on the platform to move the business away from a pure focus on volume growth. In the process, eBay is highly profitable generating $1.0 billion in operating cash flows during the quarter and $910 million in free cash flows.

The biggest question is where the business can go next year with the easy commerce growth from the shutdown period over.

Investment Machine

For a company with a market cap of only $45 million, eBay has a large investment portfolio now. The company ended the quarter with over $13 billion in investments after the two recent deals plus the ~$3.0 billion in cash for the 80% of the Korean business expected to close by the end of the year.

With all of these investment assets including the ~$5.4 billion in gross cash proceeds expected from the above deals, eBay has a substantial asset base to return capital to shareholders. During Q2'21, the company repurchased 24 million shares for ~$1.5 billion while paying $121 million in dividends.

eBay had a net payout yield of 4% after only spending ~$1.5 billion on share buybacks over the past 12 months due to COVID. The net payout yield combines the share buyback yield with the dividend yield to provide a solid yield to indicate future stock returns. The current dividend yield is a meager 1.1%, but any amount helps boost the net payout yield for a stock with large buybacks.

Once adding in the Q2 capital returns, the net payout yield jumps to a strong 7.8%. eBay now has the cash and incoming cash to substantially use the $4.2 billion remaining stock buyback authorization. The company could reduce the current diluted share count by nearly 10%.

Considering eBay trades at just 15x 2022 EPS estimates, the commerce leader could wisely boost these EPS estimates by 10%. The current ~$4.50 EPS estimate for next year could quickly approach a $5.00 target just based on buybacks utilizing the money from the shares sold from the Adevinta (OTCPK:ADEVF) deal, including the additional 135 million share sale.

eBay has already slipped some from recent highs above $74 and investors should actually welcome some weakness on these confusing Q2 numbers. The company spent about $62.50 per repurchasing shares during Q2'21 and any similar price or an actual discount only helps the global commerce company repurchase more shares.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that eBay continues to make progress at turning around the business with a focus on collectibles and certified items to drive transactions on the platform. All while, the business is far better at capturing more revenues from these transactions via promoted listings and managed payments.

As eBay improves the business, the stock is exceptionally cheap at 15x 2022 EPS estimates with an additional catalyst from substantial share reductions as a way to boost EPS.