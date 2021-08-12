CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Shareholders and executives sell stock in their own companies for a number of reasons, but they only buy for one reason - because they think the stock is going up. That's why I'm writing a series of articles I call "Whale Watching" to focus on these kinds of signals to see if we can use them to find great investment opportunities.

Scorpio Tankers' (NYSE:STNG) President Robert Bugbee bought almost $3 million of call options this week expiring in January 2022. In this article, I want to discuss Scorpio, its position in the product tanker market, and what this purchase might be telling us about investment opportunities.

My personal opinion is that I'm not interested in following this particular "insider buy" to take a position in Scorpio, but it's definitely worth looking into for what it can tell us about this company and its industry.

Scorpio and the Product Tanker Market

Scorpio owns and operates a fleet of 130 refined petroleum product tankers. These ships carry refined products such as gasoline or other petroleum products and are generally smaller and more specialized than crude tankers (which carry petroleum).

The product tanker business (and its relatives such as crude tankers, bulk carriers and container ships) involves buying long-lived assets financed with debt, and then charter or contract their time at highly variable rates. Companies can make strategic decisions about whether to charge "spot" rates or enter into long-term contracts, but either way - charter rates vary greatly over time as a function of supply, demand, and market sentiment.

For these reasons, product tanker company earnings and the value of ships can be volatile, and equity prices can be very volatile, as you can see here.

The supply and demand for product tankers is not directly related to changes in oil prices for several reasons. Petroleum comes in different types, and while a refinery can be built to take advantage of features of some crudes, you can still move the oil from one place to another and refine it when it arrives. You just may have to adjust the process of refining it. This makes crude (and the market for crude tankers) much more of a "global" market, while petroleum products on the other hand are brought from refineries to users. Thus the petroleum market looks more like a series of "local" markets in which the time and distance to bring a value-added product from place to place matters, and not all products can go from one place to another.

I would characterize product tanker stocks as highly cyclical and highly leveraged. Valuations and share prices may be driven by non-obvious or counter-intuitive factors. It's also typical for the companies to play the capital cycle by issuing shares at high prices, and sometimes repurchasing them at low prices - which Scorpio has also done.

So in my opinion, these stocks are tough to invest in unless you have reason to think you are taking a full-cycle view that incorporates not only near-term earnings but also long-term trends such as fleet supply and demand. There are a number of analysts covering product tankers, the tanker and shipping space in general, and this company in particular. One of the best and most comprehensive is J Mintzmyer, and I can't recommend following his work highly enough.

A Deeper Look Investing in Scorpio

Above I referred to a few charts showing the variation of Scorpio's share price and valuation. Now I want to get into some specifics about how the company operates.

To illustrate just how much things can change in this business, this chart shows first how Scorpio's assets and debt have changed over time, then how much net income can vary, and finally changes in free cash flow.

So before we talk about whether earnings will be up or down next quarter, and whether they hit or miss expectations, I just want to emphasize that this is an industry that can have such extreme swings in results that you can go from losing $200 million in 2019 to earning $94 million in 2021.

The first thing to note is that recent results at Scorpio seemed weak enough to pose a real problem for the company. As you can see from its recent quarterly earnings.

Source: Scorpio 2nd Quarter Results

The company had a significant loss in the last quarter compared to substantial earnings this time last year. The company ended the quarter with a large current deficit that had analysts worried that Scorpio would not have enough cash to meet upcoming debt repayments. Those fears were put to rest as Scorpio was able to borrow enough to meet repayments, as analysts have noted here.

To buy stock in a company that's been losing money, and come close to running out of money and needs to borrow more, you have to have a view that a turnaround is coming. On the conference call, executives explained that they see rates rising because economic activity may be increasing, refinery utilization is increasing and floating storage is coming down to normal levels.

Storage levels matter because a tanker can be chartered not only to transport product from place to place but also to store it. Excess storage means the demand for the tankers themselves is high even though the demand for refined products might be low. So rising inventories means companies will pay more for storage and lead to higher tanker rates while falling storage means tankers come back on the market and compete to transport cargoes leading to lower rates.

Personally, I've only looked over these results briefly and I don't have a strong feeling one way or the other about rates returning to normal. In light of the reasons above, if I were going to invest in product tankers or any other subsector, I'd like to know that I was getting not just a "good deal" but a "great deal" and this doesn't feel like the kind of "great deal." The stock does seem to be at the low end of the range of its historical price-to-book value. But the experience of the last ten years has often been that a low-price to book value reflects future declining returns for the company's assets.

The company's recent earnings presentation on slides 18-30 provides some interesting reasons to think rates have been falling for reasons such as the slow return to air travel, refinery maintenance, and storage levels. Those seem like legitimate arguments but I don't know enough to understand the flip-side of each one and it's possible that's already discounted into a low valuation. Perhaps "the market" knows things will get better, but doesn't think they'll get that much better?

Watching the Whale - Robert Bugbee

Scorpio President Robert Bugbee can be something of a character for a corporate executive as you can see in this video. Before talking about whether or not Bugbee's recent purchase of call options is a useful buy signal, I just want to note that I really don't like this practice.

Corporate executives putting their own money on the line along with shareholders is a great thing, but shares will be around forever while call options have an expiration date. To that end, buying calls instead of just buying stocks outright shows to me that the executive may be -short-term oriented. My big concern about this is that if there's a conflict between running the business in a way that's good for the long-term success, but bad in the short-term (imagine trying a new strategic approach, giving a junior executive responsibilities, leaving a mediocre contract, etc.), the executive may have an incentive not to do the right thing. I'm not accusing Bugbee of selling out the long-term for the short-term, and I don't have any particular reason to think that he is doing that; it's just something that gives me cause for concern.

Bugbee has bought call options before:

- In September of 2019 he bought calls expiring in January of 2020.

- In November of 2019 he bought options expiring less than two months later.

- In July of 2020 he bought shares for $12.83 and out of the money calls expiring in January 2021 and January 2022.

- In December of 2020 he bought calls expiring in April.

As of this writing, I was not able to find any information about whether he sold or exercised the calls, and if so at what prices. What we can do is look at what happened to share prices in each of these cases between purchase and expiration.

While the first two purchases look well-timed, unless he sold before expiration he would have lost money because of the fall in share prices brought at the onset of the Covid-19 crisis. The second two purchases could have been more successful, but timing of the trade's exit would have been critical as well (the June 2020 purchase also included January 2021 options which may not have been in the money at expiration).

All-in-all, this doesn't seem like a very impressive record. The options purchases may tell us that sentiment is changing from bad to good, but they don't seem highly correlated with results. It could be that it's too hard to predict the near-term future of this business, or Bugbee may just not be very good at buying call options.

Conclusion

Product tanker shipping seems like a tough place to try to make money without timing the cycle very well. I'm staying out, but the call option purchases by executive Bugbee are an interesting sign of the times. Rather than invest around anticipating short-term price movements of a company I don't care for which is in an industry I don't care for, I may look for related stocks such as other tanker companies or refineries that could offer something more like a margin of safety.