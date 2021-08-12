hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) remains a rather expensive stock almost a year after its IPO, but growth may be poised to accelerate with cloud growth already faster than the overall business. The company has a differentiated product and could be poised for long-term growth. In that case, the near-term valuation would not matter significantly.

Especially given the recent earnings sell-off, then JFrog's anticipated growth acceleration provides a more competitive/investible valuation.

Q2 Results

JFrog has added a few million to its revenue each quarter since IPO. Q2 revenue was almost $49M, up 34% YoY and roughly in line with guidance. Net retention remained steady and strong at 129%. Enterprise+ now represents 32% of revenue, up from 17%. Cloud revenue grew 47% and now represents 24% of revenue, up from 21%. JFrog expressed confidence in its ability to (re-)accelerate cloud growth driven by partnerships with all three major clouds.

The company has guided for similar growth in Q3. Previously, the company had indicated that it saw some backwinds from COVID-19, in particular, because JFrog’s first priority was its existing customer base. As discussed previously, JFrog is now shifting investments back to stronger expansion.

During the quarter, JFrog also acquired Vdoo, which is a device security company. As such, Vdoo will extend JFrog’s Xray capabilities with a holistic security view. This extends DevOps to DevSecOps. JFrog said Vdoo did not have material revenue yet.

Analysis

Management noted that its Q2 results and performance came on the back of a price increase that became effective on April 1 and affected 40% of revenue. Due to this increase, JFrog had given customers the option to renew early at the old pricing. This led to a smaller pipeline than typical entering the quarter.

Not only was JFrog able to maintain growth in the quarter, but JFrog also noted that it exited the quarter with a “very healthy” pipeline. As indicated, JFrog expects a (modest) acceleration in the second half. For example, this is how the prepared remarks ended:

With these recent organizational changes, the streamlined subscriptions delivered in the first half of 2021, the product innovation, the inorganic accelerator and the growth we see with our strategic team to anticipate acceleration in the business in the second half of 2021.

During Q&A, management explicitly indicated acceleration in the cloud business, but the quote above indicates that JFrog anticipates improvements across its business.

Guidance

Specifically, JFrog guided for a bit over $200M in revenue in 2021. This indicates JFrog currently expects to exit 2021 with a 35% growth rate. Although this is technically an acceleration, it is only by a single point.

Normally I would assume this to be the minimum baseline, but a few growth companies in my portfolio recently missed their outlook and even lowered their guidance. Nevertheless, assuming JFrog's guidance is prudent, investors should remind themselves that simply maintaining such a solid ~35% growth rate is (1) proof that growth is not linear but indeed exponential, and (2) even though it is not the highest growth rate out there, likely the strongest recipe or predictor for alpha for growth companies is the period over which they are able to grow exponentially, not necessarily the precise rate (which at ~35% is quite healthy).

In any case, JFrog has set a reasonable although not significant baseline, and investors will be looking for the company to not just meet, but also to beat those targets. For example, as I had mentioned in my initial JFrog coverage (when I compared JFrog to MongoDB (MDB)), the above-average cloud growth remains a wildcard for meaningful acceleration.

Valuation

JFrog remains quite expensive at 18x forward P/S, but this valuation has already decreased significantly since its IPO. If JFrog maintains its steady execution and growth, then it seems unlikely this valuation would shrink much further, in which case continued revenue growth would or could flow through to the stock price.

Given its differentiated and comprehensive product portfolio, and vast market opportunity (JFrog claims a $22B TAM, which the Vdoo acquisition could further expand), then JFrog has the potential to become much larger than its current ~$3.7B market cap.

From a high level, JFrog's valuation (especially around its IPO) has always been puzzling since the company was delivering solid, but not exceptional growth that would warrant the unrealistic valuation it had back then. However, especially after its Q2 sell-off, the stock's valuation has become a lot more reasonable and seems more in line with other companies growing around JFrog's kind of clip. Additionally, management's confidence in achieving some revenue acceleration going forward further indicates that JFrog should be able to maintain its current growth. In that case, the old "time in the market" mantra could provide significant alpha over time as the business continues to scale.

Although another contributor argued the stock is in limbo, the current price looks reasonably appealing. Prospective investors could use the current level as a point for both averaging up or down depending while existing investors could average down on the dip.

Investor Takeaway

JFrog seems to have prudently managed through the pandemic without too serious of a slowdown in growth. Although the impact from the pandemic is hard to quantify, I would view the rather modest slowdown in growth, in spite of COVID-19, to be a sign of strength rather than weakness. The company continues to see strong net retention and growth of its highest-end Enterprise+ product, and cloud growth remains above corporate average, with a re-acceleration expected in the second half.

The stock has been sleeping since IPO, but the company seems to be delivering on its deal thesis. The company was initially quite mispriced given that it was valued based on perhaps unreasonable growth expectations, but at the current levels (after the latest earnings slump) investors do not longer have to pay a significant premium.

Just as important to keep in mind is the long-term opportunity. To that end, JFrog's addressable market looks significant as the company has a unique focus with the goal of powering all software updates, making software "liquid", as well as its expanded focus on security given its latest acquisition.

In the most bullish case, JFrog succeeds in (re-)accelerating its growth (as the company aims to do) to perhaps a >40% rate. If the company can meaningfully rebuild its momentum, then that would prove that its growth is not just slowly tapering out. In that case, the stock may be ready to jump in the not too distant future and start its upward trajectory.