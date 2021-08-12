Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is recognized as an e-commerce leader in Africa with an integrated platform that combines a retail marketplace along with JumiaPay for payments and fintech services. With operations in 11 countries representing a market of over 600 million people, the attraction in Jumia is its potential to capture secular tailwinds as the pan-African region moves towards digital with a growing base of internet users. While the company has delivered strong growth over the last several years through an expanding infrastructure, the pandemic has represented a challenge with ongoing disruptions. Jumia recently reported its Q2 results which were overall mixed between an increase in orders and active customers although revenue missed expectations. Recognizing some near-term uncertainties and the extreme volatility in shares with JMIA down over 20% in the past month, we are bullish on the stock which we believe can recover as operating conditions improve supporting a positive long-term outlook.

JMIA Earnings Recap

Jumia reported its Q2 results on August 10th with revenue reaching $40.2 million, up 4.6% year over year, but $3.1 million below consensus expectations. The adjusted EBITDA loss of $41.6 million widened from $36.2 million in the period last year. The context here has been the ongoing economic weakness in the Africa region related to Covid pressuring consumer spending as a high-level theme. The company plans to continue ramping up investments towards its sales, advertising, and technology infrastructure to support growth initiatives that are likely to continue limiting profitability. Favorably, the gross profit climbed 4.4% y/y to $26.8 million with the margin reaching 66.7%, up about 20 basis points from Q2 2020.

Some of the key operating metrics improved during the quarter. The number of e-commerce orders climbed 13% y/y to 7.5 million with management noting this was the fastest growth rate in the past 5 quarters. The number of active customers increased 3% to 7 million. Putting the two together, the trend implies the average customer is conducting more purchases on the platform as a positive dynamic providing some visibility for forward growth.

On the other hand, the gross merchandise value "GMV" in e-commerce declined by 11% to $223.5 million with an explanation being a shift towards lower value items including the company's recent push into groceries. The average order declined to $29.30 from $37.10 in Q2 last year where phones and electronics represented a greater portion of the merchandise mix. Apparel and fashion have gained momentum as the largest category in terms of items sold. The company is also seeing strength in services like food delivery through the JumiaPay app.

While JumiaPay transactions climbed 12.1% y/y, the total payments volume "TPV" declined by 4% given the similar dynamic observed in the GMV based on the ongoing shift in products and services towards more everyday items as part of the company's strategy. Management highlights that JumiaPay TPV as a proportion of total GMV increased 183 basis points to 25.3% reflecting a greater penetration of the payment option within the platform.

An important development this quarter was an announced partnership with the "National Bank of Egypt" as a regional banking leader to provide regulated function as a Payment Service Provider "PSP", Payment Facilitation "PayFac", and Payment Aggregator services to third-party merchants. In essence, the partnership allows JumiaPay to support off-platform payments with more types of financial services. The company sees this opportunity as a growth driver by integrating into other market-leading services facilitating new revenue streams.

Another component of the Jumia growth story is its logistical operations. Beyond the deliveries of marketplace orders, the company also provides shipping and delivery services for corporate clients and small businesses. This is a new segment for the company that has recently launched compared to a pilot program initiated in 2020 representing a new monetization stream.

In terms of financials, the company ended the quarter with $637.7 million in cash and equivalents against just $9 million in long-term debt. Over the past year, the company has raised approximately $570 million through a series of equity issuances to support growth initiatives. While the company remains cash flow negative based on its recurring losses, we view the current liquidity profile as stable through the next few years.

Why Is Jumia Stock Down?

As mentioned, shares of JMIA have faced extreme volatility and are currently down 50% year to date in 2021 while still holding on to a 4% gain over the past year. Part of the challenge is that growth has generally underperformed expectations against a backdrop where comparable global e-commerce and fintech players saw a record year with the pandemic representing a boost to the digital economy. In other words, the 4.6% revenue growth Jumia delivered this past quarter hasn't been enough to drive enthusiasm towards the stock. The other weakness here is the company remains unprofitable while the market has tended to favor less risky mega-cap names more recently.

According to consensus estimates, Jumia is expected to reach revenue of $182.3 million this year representing a 7% increase from 2020. Looking ahead, the market is forecasting revenue growth to average around 23% for 2022 and 2023. While this trend is positive, we note that the estimates have faced revisions lower in recent months which has also limited sentiment towards the stock and pressured the stock.

Will Jumia Stock Go Back Up?

The good news is that the recent results had some encouraging aspects as it highlights several pieces of the company coming together to support a more positive long-term outlook. The expanding product categories on the marketplace along with the jump in transactions from JumiaPay suggest the company's strategy is working. We like the diversified revenue stream from different segments which include value-added services, advertising opportunities, fulfillment, along with marketplace commissions.

The upside here is that as the pandemic ends, the global macro recovery can support more positive economic conditions across the pan-African region representing a stronger operating environment. If Jumia can string together a couple of quarters with better than expected growth indicative of its platform gaining adoption among consumers, we believe shares of JMIA can rebound significantly higher.

JMIA Stock Analysis

With a current market capitalization of $2 billion on approximately $165 million in revenue over the past year, shares of JMIA are trading at a 13x price to sales multiple, or 11x based on the forward 2021 consensus revenue estimate. By most measures, this is a high growth multiple for a company with modest top-line trends. That said, considering the profile of Jumia as an e-commerce and tech leader in the developing African region with high-growth potential, a case can be made that this valuation premium is justified and can even represent value.

We draw parallels to Jumia with some larger global e-commerce and fintech players. Amazon.com (AMZN) likely represents the blueprint for how a company can succeed with a growth-at-all-costs type of approach. Notably, Amazon does not currently operate e-commerce in Africa. The JumiaPay platform shares some similarities with PayPal Inc (PYPL) and its early relationship with eBay Inc (EBAY) as helping to drive the adoption of online payments going back two decades in the United States. Jumia also echoes the strategy MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) has taken in Latin America with its combination of e-commerce and fintech.

In terms of the current competition, some other regional players are focusing on specific countries. The e-commerce site "Souq.com", for example, which is owned by Amazon, operates more in middle east countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. South Africa-based Naspers Ltd (OTCPK:NPSNY), a global internet and media conglomerate, operates e-commerce platforms "Takealot" and "Superbalist" with varying levels of penetration in the countries where Jumia is in. Other companies recognized as competitors to Jumia include "Konga" from Nigeria, "Noon" in Egypt, as well as smaller players in different segments. Payments platforms "Opay" and "PalmPay" are also competing in Africa. Overall, it's a fiercely competitive market but we sense that there is enough room for multiple players to find a niche and succeed.

While it's a stretch to say Jumia is "the next" Amazon or PayPal, the point here is that the company has an advantage as a regional leader with extensive infrastructure and close familiarity to local customs that represent a barrier to entry to the competition. The allure is that this market segment in Africa is still in the early stages of growth and Jumia is well-positioned to benefit.

Is JMIA Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Investors need to recognize Jumia as a long-term opportunity that has been under pressure considering ongoing pandemic disruptions and weaker earnings. Taking a glass-is-half-full perspective, we believe the deep correction in shares of JMIA from their high this year has likely already priced in much of the near-term challenges and uncertainties while offering a more attractive valuation and buying opportunity.

We rate JMIA as a buy with a price target of $28.50 representing a 15x price to sales multiple on the current consensus 2021 revenue estimates. In our view, improving operating conditions as the pandemic ends with rising vaccination rates globally will be positive for the company's top-line momentum. Stronger than expected growth above estimates in the upcoming quarters can be a catalyst for shares to climb higher supporting more positive sentiment.

Looking down the line over the next decade, there is a path for the company to approach $1 billion in annual revenue assuming it can maintain a 20% top-line trend average allowing JMIA to grow into a higher valuation. Shares can climb higher over time as the company expands and benefits from scale. One strategy we recommend is for investors to take a small position in the stock with a plan to average in overtime on any downside to secure a low-cost basis.

It's also important to note that the company's profile as unprofitable with negative cash flows keeps it in the high-risk category for the foreseeable future. Investors should expect wide swings of volatility with shares sensitive to changing growth outlook forcing a reassessment of the long-term earnings potential. Weaker than expected results can likely push the stock down even further. Monitoring points include the key operating metrics like GMW and TPV trends, while we'd also like to see a rebound in the adjusted EBITDA level.