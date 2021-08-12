PhillDanze/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Technology stocks have been pretty volatile this year to say the least, as 2021’s version of the taper tantrum took hold early on, but since then, the winners of the group have been off to the races again. One such stock that is off to the races is all-things-mobile legend Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Back in May, about three months ago, I said Apple was working on a bullish consolidation pattern, and that shares were a buy. About six weeks later, that pattern was nearing completion and I posted a price target of $172. The chart that I posted in that article is below, but with updated price action since then.

Source: StockCharts

I won’t go through the whole thing again but you can very clearly see the ascending triangle I talked about having been broken out of, and shares have levitated since then. Importantly, the momentum indicators continue to build upon the strength that I mentioned in June, confirming the move higher. This is extremely bullish and it means that I’m not backing down from my price target of $172; everything is going to plan.

But what about now? I see another bullish consolidation pattern that looks very near to completion, so if you missed the first breakout, this is your chance. Here’s an updated chart that I’ve cleaned up to make it easier to see what I’m on about.

Source: StockCharts

I’ve noted the breakout level of the ascending triangle that took months to complete, near the level of $138 or so. That should hold on any pullback, but I don’t think we’re going to get to that level. Permit me to explain.

The crux of this bullish argument is the very clear bull pennant pattern that has formed since the stock hit its new all-time high a few weeks ago. The pennant is a continuation pattern and thus, once the pennant completes, we should see another breakout higher, continuing the prior move. Given Apple just broke out of its months-long ascending triangle with some authority, and that we’re getting a short-term continuation pattern, I have no doubt that Apple is moving higher from here. It’s my single largest position for that reason.

Other points to consider include the rising moving averages; I’ve noted where the stock has hit the 20-day exponential moving average a few times during this consolidation and came off better. Stocks that are rallying tend to use the 20-day EMA as a springboard on pullbacks, and that’s what we’re seeing. Until that breaks, Apple is going higher.

The accumulation/distribution line has remained solid during this pullback, so people are buying on dips. That’s what you want and need to see for stocks that are rallying.

Finally, the momentum indicators are both declining, but from very high levels. That makes sense and is normal behavior after a break to new highs; the stock is simply working off overbought conditions in preparation for the next rally. For the breakout from the pennant to be confirmed, we need to see momentum rise as well, and preferably volume. But for now, this behavior in momentum is exactly what you want to see before a new bullish move.

Still crushin’ it

Apple is more than just a pretty chart, my friends; this is one of the (or perhaps the) greatest growth story in the history of the world, and nothing on that front has changed. Apple continues to absolutely destroy estimates and although a lot is priced in today, there is more in the tank.

Apple reported third quarter earnings a couple of weeks ago, and the report has been extremely well covered here on SA and other places, so I won’t go through it. The point, however, is that this company continues to defy expectations despite its otherworldly size.

Earnings came to $1.30 per share on more than $81 billion of revenue, both of which made estimates from analysts look laughably inadequate. Earnings doubled year-over-year, while revenue was up more than $20 billion.

iPhone sales were about half of revenue, but services revenue continues its rapid growth, adding more than $4 billion to the top line year-over-year. Services revenue is extremely high margin, so any growth there adds to the bottom line on an outsized basis.

The problem is that guidance from Apple was so vague as to be borderline useless, which spooked some investors. The company said it expects to have double-digit growth in FQ4, but the investment community gave a collective “no duh” to that and took it as a negative. I see absolutely no reason to be cautious on the company’s ability to continue to sell a lot of iPhones, which then drives services revenue, particularly with the iPhone 13 coming up this fall. We’ve seen this movie before from Apple, and the ending is always higher revenue, higher profits, and a higher share price.

Now, let’s take a look at projections to see what Apple is up against.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see revenue projections have done nothing but rise since the middle of 2020, after the initial panic of the pandemic taking hold, but before it became clear there was more dominance from Apple in the offing. Revenue projections like this are extremely bullish as it means the company continues to outperform expectations, which means more revisions higher, and a higher share price. The past three months have seen 33 revisions from analysts on revenue; all 33 have been higher.

Higher revenue is great, but if a company can post better margins on that revenue, it creates a virtuous cycle of ever-rising profits. Indeed, that’s exactly what we see with Apple. Below, I’ve posted trailing-twelve-months gross margins, SG&A costs, and EBIT margins, all as a percentage of revenue.

Source: TIKR.com

EBIT margins have moved significantly higher in the past few quarters, as TTM EBIT margin was 24.1% of revenue at the end of the September quarter last year, but is nearing 29% of revenue today. Apple’s service revenue growth is certainly a big driver of this, and with services revenue growing, and taking revenue share from other, lower-margin categories, there is no reason to expect this won’t continue. The only word of caution is that sharp margin expansion like this is very difficult to repeat.

This margin growth is also affording Apple absolutely unbelievable free cash flow numbers. Below, I’ve plotted the two components of FCF, which are operating cash flows and capex. All numbers are on a TTM basis and in billions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Apple actually spends less on capex than it did several years ago, but has managed to boost operating cash flow enormously thanks to higher revenue and higher margins. That means FCF is soaring, and neared $100 billion in the most recent TTM period. It is only a matter of time before that level is hit and surpassed, and may even happen with FQ4. The point is that this gives Apple huge flexibility in terms of what to do with all that cash. Acquisitions are an option, and Apple has done some smaller buys. But what the company really likes to do is buy its own stock.

Source: TIKR.com

TTM share repurchases were nearly $90 billion in the most recent quarter, and coupled with the ~$14 billion the company spends on the dividend annually, means Apple is returning more than $100 billion annually to shareholders. That gives you the warm and fuzzies, but it also means there is serious share count reduction happening, which has tangible benefits.

Source: TIKR.com

The company’s share count is down from more than 26 million in 2012 to 16.6 million today. With $90 billion or so going to share repurchases annually, that number will continue to decline, adding some additional fuel for EPS as the share count declines and earnings rise. It also reduces the cost of the dividend as the payout is on fewer shares.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The net result of all of this is this chart of EPS revisions, which is about as bullish as one can get. The lines are all sloping sharply higher, and in the past three months, 38 out of 38 revisions have been higher.

Let’s value this thing

All of this goodness doesn’t come cheap, particularly since Apple very recently hit a new all-time high. However, the stock is cheap enough that when it does break out from the pennant pattern I mentioned, it won’t be egregiously expensive.

Source: TIKR.com

This is price-to-revenue, and we can see the valuation has moved back up with its breakout from the ascending triangle pattern. However, we’re at 6.3X forward sales today, which is below the prior peak of 7.5X. The thing to remember is that as revenue estimates continue to rise, either the share price rises in sympathy, or the stock becomes cheaper. Either way, it’s a good outcome if you’re bullish.

We see a similar story with price-to-earnings, which is below.

Source: TIKR.com

Shares are going for 26.5X forward earnings today, which is below the peak of 36.6X, but ahead of the three-year average. Keep in mind that market leaders are rarely “cheap”, and Apple is no exception. If you’re waiting for 18X earnings or something like that to buy, you’re going to be waiting potentially forever. This train is leaving the station whether you’re on it or not, and that’s why I’ve stamped my ticket for the next move higher.

I still think we eventually get to $172 on the ascending triangle breakout, and that upside is asymmetrically skewed against downside right now. The pennant formation looks very close to completion, and I think the next leg higher is imminent. Buy this stock now before the pennant breakout.

Finally, I’m very excited to announce that I have a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service coming very soon, so if you liked this idea, you may be interested in my new service. I’ll sift through the market’s sectors to find the best stocks in the best sectors, and those that should be avoided, to maximize your return on capital. More details are coming soon!