Investment thesis and background

This article suggests a valuation method based on book value ("BV") and dividend to value well established businesses as an asset plus income purchase. The method is based on a multiple of BV plus 10 x dividend to estimate the investment value of a stock. The method relies on two of the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity. In investing, I always prefer the use of a few data points that are reliable than many data points that are less reliable. The valuation method essentially approaches the valuation of stock as a 10 year bond (or an equity bond). The value of a bond should be the sum of its face value plus the coupon payments. And in this method, the BV is taken to be face value, and dividend taken to be the coupons. The best stock investment should be like a bond.

The rest of this article details the application of this method on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). And the results suggest that it is slightly undervalued at its current price by a few percent. Given the quality of the business and today's overall expensive market, it is a good investment opportunity for a range of investing styles.

The Asset + Income Valuation approach

The method calculates the investment value ("IV") of a stock based on the following formula:

IV = M x BV + 10 x dividend

where M is a multiplier for the BV. This valuation method essentially values a mature stock like a 10-year bond if you consider the BV as the face value of the bond and the dividend as the coupon payment. This method offers the advantage of valuation anchored in the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of uncertainty: BV and dividend. The multiplier, M, is a factor to adjust for the return on equity ("ROE") variation among different businesses. Most of the time, I will just use 1 (as you can see in my earlier analyses many of the financial stocks such as JPM).

But in general, M is equal to (ROE/a benchmark ROE)^2. The idea is that if a given business is earning an ROE that is above a benchmark (some kind of average, e.g., the ROE of the S&P 500 or the average ROE in its industry sector), then its BV should be valued more and M will be larger than 1 in this case. Vice versa, if a given business is earning an ROE that is below a benchmark, then its BV should be valued less and M will be smaller than 1 in this case.

In the case of CSCO, because it's such a well-established and large-cap business, I will just use 10% as the benchmark ROE, essentially the average ROE of the broader market represented by S&P 500. As to be detailed later, CSCO's ROE in recent years have been on average 15%. Therefore for CSCO, M=(15%/10%)^2 = 2.25. This is means that CSCO's BV is worth about 2.25x more than the average, because CSCO is able to earn 50% higher profit on every $1 of its BV than the average.

With the above understanding, the following chart shows the results of this method applied to CSCO. As can be seen, it captured the market price very nicely. As seen from this chart, when the market price fluctuates below the IV, it presents good entry opportunities followed by handsome total returns - though you do have to be able to stomach the short term volatility.

Also seen, the current IV, based on the forward BV and dividend, is about $58.5. And at a price of $55, the stock is undervalued by about 6%.

Source: author based on data from Yahoo Finance

Warning and clarification

Here a strong warning is in order. I am NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any stock that is selling below its IV. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality.

For me, the IV valuation is mainly to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already. A miserable company cannot become a good investment in the long run no matter how cheap you bought it. But a good company can become a bad investment if bought at a high price. The optimal zone lies in the middle as shown, which represents an optimal trade-off between quality and valuation and hence reduces risks. I certainly did not invent this approach, and plenty of people (Buffett being the most famous one) have thought about and written about it before. If you are interested, Joel Greenblatt's little book, entitled "The Little Book That Still Beats the Market", probably is the best starting point on this general philosophy.

I also did not invent the M x BV + 10 x Dividend formula. Others have thought about it before. For example, Thomas Au's book entitled "A Modern Approach to Graham and Dodd Investing" gave an excellent treatment on this topic. The main advantages of this approach are:

1. it relies on the two most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity. Many times, a few members with good certainty are much better than a bunch of numbers subject to ambiguous interpretation.

2. It is more of end-result driven approach. If a business is doing a good job making money and allocating capitals, then it should be reflected in either an increase book value, or a growing dividend, or both. Otherwise, something must be missing.

Source: author

Further rational of the method applied to CSCO

With the above backdrop, now let's look at CSCO more closely and see why/how the method applies.

When we are investing in well-established and mature businesses (especially dividend growth stocks), it makes sense to focus more on the current asset value and income, rather than to stipulate on future growth. And what can be more current than what the business is already worth (the BV) and distributing (the dividend)? Admittedly, there are still ambiguity in the BV. But it is really the best we have for the current worth of a business.

As for dividend, it is really the most reliable and clear signal of a company's performance. Earnings fluctuate from year to year, often due to factors out of anyone's controlled: interest rate change, overall economy, or just bad luck. Moreover, earnings are also more open and prone to accounting manipulation and interpretation. Dividend overcomes all the above issues. Dividend is not subject to any subjective interpretation. And it reflects management's view more clearly and directly - at least for business like CSCO who has a long track record of being good steward of their dividend. If it increases, it means management must have good confidence about their business at least in the near future. If it decreases, then that means the opposite. Simply and clear.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Closer look at CSCO: profitability and growth

The next chart shows CSCO's BV over the past decade. As seen from the chart, Cisco has been maintaining a stable and well balanced balance sheet. Thanks to its stable and strong cash generation ability, CSCO has been able to grow earnings and dividend with a strong and stable balance sheet. Earning retained to common equity (i.e., the plowback ratio) has been around 15% to 20% in recent years.

The second chart in this section shows the ROE of CSCO in the past decade. As seen, its ROE has been also quite stable and consistent, with an average around 15% as aforementioned. Notably, the ROE has improved quite a bit over the past decade. It stared around 10% at the beginning of the decade and has improved to about 20% now.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Valuation and potential return

If the above argument and rational have made sense to you by now, it is relatively straightforward to project a "normal" return scenario in the next 3~5 years, as summarized in the chart below.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

This projection is made under the following assumptions:

EPS is projected to grow at 6% per annum, on the conservative side of consensus forecast.

Earning retained to common equity (i.e., the plowback ratio) would be maintained in the 15% to 20% range as seen in recent years.

Dividend would grow at the same pace as earning.

Based on these assumptions, the projected IV in 3~5 years would be about $78.5. And at the current price level, the total ROI is projected to be 43%, or 7.4% annualized. It is nothing earth shaking, but a very solid investment adjusted for the risks, quality, and consistency of the business.

Conclusion and final thoughts

This article suggests a valuation method based on book value and dividend to value well established businesses as an asset plus income purchase. The method relies on two of the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity, and using a few reliable data points is often better using many but less reliable data.

This valuation method, when applied to CSCO, suggest that it is slightly undervalued at its current price, a rare case for a high quality business under today's overall expensive market. Furthermore, this valuation method also shows the projected total return in the next 3 to 5 year to be ~43%, or 7.4% annualized. It is nothing earth shaking, but a very solid investment adjusted for the risks, quality, and consistency of the business.

Thx for reading! Any comments and additional thoughts are greatly appreciated!