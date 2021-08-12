Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is an electric car and solar company. The company recently released its Q2 2021 results, which produced another strong profit for the company. In this article, I will review the increase in property, plant and equipment and how it is reflected in the company financials.

Property, Plant and Equipment Increase

With the amount of scrutiny Tesla’s financials face every quarter as well-known battleground stock between bulls and bears, I wanted to look at the change in plant, property and equipment. Tesla has been very active in building out its infrastructure to support its anticipated growth in new markets with factories being built in both Austin, Texas and Berlin, Germany. Tesla is also introducing several new products such as the Cybertruck and Semi coming on-line in the coming years. With this in mind, it is not a surprise to see a jump in the line item on Tesla’s Q2 balance sheet of $2.918B in the first half of 2021.

Source: Tesla Q2 2021 10-Q

However, when I looked at the cash flow statement for the same period of time, the additions to plant, property and equipment did not match this increase. It should not expect to match as we also have to consider depreciation which draws down the value of PP&E.

Source: Tesla Inc Q2 2021 10-Q

With this in mind, let's reconcile the PP&E change from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

PP&E Reconciling Items

The normal formula for reconciling PP&E would be as follows:

Opening Balance + Additions – Depreciation – Impairments +/- Accounting Changes = Closing Balance.

We have the additions number from the cash flow statement, totalling $2,853m in the first six months.

We also have the depreciation number, but this may including the depreciation for other line items on the balance sheet as well, such as solar systems and intangibles. In Note 4, we can see that Tesla amortized $25m in intangibles, which we can assume is rolled into the depreciation number:

Source: Tesla Inc. Note 4, Q2 2021 10-Q

Tesla disclosed the specific depreciation attributable to PP&E in Note 7 below, as well as amounts that were capitalized from interest on debt to support the on-going construction in progress on its Gigafactories:

Source: Note 7, Tesla Inc. Q2 2021 10-Q

Tesla adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021 which is an accounting pronouncement associated with the treatment of discounts on convertible debt. As a result of capitalized interest that Tesla had taken in prior periods, this resulted in a reduction to their PP&E balance:

Source: Note 2, Tesla Inc. Q2 2021 10-Q

We have a lot of numbers here so let’s put the reconciliation together.

Amounts in Millions USD Opening Balance 12,747 Less: ASU OB adjustment (45) Add: Additions (NET) 2,853 Add: Capitalized Interest 38 Less: Depreciation (885) Closing Balance (Calculated) 14,708 Closing Balance (Reported) 15,665 Variance 957

Source: Company SEC Filings

The Takeaway

Based on the above reconciliation, there appears to be $957m of assets that have been allocated to PP&E but are not easily recognized through a reading of the 10-Q. This amount would be re-allocated from another section of the balance sheet. The company has in the past re-allocated some inventoried vehicles to PP&E, assuming for loaners etc; however, that was disclosed as a note in the inventory section and I did not see anything in the Q2 2021 10-Q. I have reached out to Tesla Investor Relations for some clarity but have not yet heard back at the time of publication.

I welcome your feedback on this gap and encourage you to comment below on anything I may have missed.