jittawit.21/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Environmental, Social, and Governance investing, known as ESG, is currently one of the fastest growing segments of the ETF universe. Large US asset managers, church pension funds, and European Sovereign funds all seem to be adjusting all or some of their investment strategies around the ESG or the similar Social Investing themes.

Source: reuters.com

While some investors buy ESG funds purely for that "feel good" reason, others are willing if performance is not compromised too much as there are non-investment means to express and deal with one's ESG concerns. Studies and research show a mixed picture as to whether ESG strategies help or hurt performance.

Source: reuters.com

I tried my best to find an ETF that invested based on the FTSE USA Index, the non-ESG Index version of the index used by Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV), but failed to find one. The iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) seemed close though.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

Against the closest ETF match I found, ESGV beat IWB across the board: CAGR, StdDev, Drawdown, and Risk ratios. I have to acknowledge some of that could have been the result of different starting universes of stocks.

Comparing Indices

To deal with the universe issue that an ESGV/IWB comparison could have, I did find data that compared the FTSE US All Cap Choice Index used by ESGV with the index they consider the basic version: FTSE USA Index.

The FTSE US All Cap Choice Index researches companies annually based on the following screens:

Source: advisors.vanguard.com Index

The Index is reviewed quarterly and any stock failing any of the above screens is removed. All remaining stocks are market weighted.

Source: advisors.vanguard.com Index

The above chart shows the effects the screen have on the number of stocks in each sector. The next chart shows the weighting effect of the screens.

Source: research.ftserussell.com

Weighting wise, Technology and Health Care were big gainers and, as one might suspect, Energy and Utilities sectors the most reduced.

This how that effected the weights of the Top 10 stocks held by ESGV as compared to their weight in the non-ESG index.

Source: research.ftserussell.com

FTSE provided this Index comparison data that shows the ESG Index outperforming the standard index.

Source: research.ftserussell.com

The risk data shows a mixed picture but all the values are close.

Examining the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

Vanguard describes their ETF as

ESG U.S. Stock ETF seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks of companies and is screened for certain environmental, social and corporate governance criteria. ESGV started in September, 2018.

Source: advisors.vanguard.com

ESGV has amassed $4.9b in assets. Current yield (TTM) is .94%. Vanguard charges 12bps in fees. Vanguard defines their ESGV investment approach as

• Seeks to track the performance of the FTSE US All Cap Choice Index.

• Market cap weighted index composed of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks.

• Screened for certain environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria.

• Specifically excludes stocks of certain companies in the following industries: adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, weapons, fossil fuels, gambling, and nuclear power.

• Excludes stocks of certain companies that do not meet standards of U.N. global compact principles and companies that do not meet certain diversity criteria.

• Employs a passively managed, full-replication approach.

Seeking Alpha's ETF grading system looks favorably on ESGV. As mentioned above, the below 1% yield results in a poor grade. Low yields seem common amongst ESG funds as they avoid stocks in the higher-yielding sectors.

Source: seekingalpha.com ESGV

Holdings review

The asset-size mix is

Large-Cap 72.6%

Medium/Large-Cap 2.5%

Medium-Cap 13.4%

Medium/Small-Cap 5.9%

Small-Cap 5.6%

Sector allocations as compared to the standard benchmark.

The benchmark used seems to be the FTSE USA Index, not the actual benchmark used by the ETF. The top ESGV holdings are and these represent 27% of the market weight.

Investors trying to minimize their exposure to the large Tech stocks that dominate the S&P 500 index would need to look elsewhere as 9 of these 10 are at the top of the SPY ETF too.

Payout history

Source: seekingalpha.com DVDs

The ETF is too new to have been graded by Seeking Alpha's dividend grading system's detail attributes. From appearance, dividends have between $.11 and $.24, with no growth showing; another indication that ESGV is not for income seekers.

For more information about ESGV, read both the Factsheet and the Summary Prospectus.

Portfolio Strategy

Personally, I like the idea that my investments can make a difference in both the world and individual corporations. The question for investors is using ESG funds helping or just avoiding the issues. Without a shareholder vote, you have no voice. Proxy voting can have the positive effects that ESG investors desire as was seen in the recent Exxon vote where they won three Board seats. Of course, as a fund investor, you have given your vote away to the fund's management team, who vote your shares according to the firm's voting guidelines. I am not opposed to the idea of owning ESG funds as long as they perform as well as their non-ESG counterparts as I do own two in my Donor Advised Fund. The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has been doing that without enhanced risk, thus my Bullish rating.

Final Thoughts

I mentioned that there is not one definition that all ESG funds follow. There is also a related strategy called Social Investing, which focuses more on what companies sell, like tobacco, alcohol, guns, or provide such as gambling. They avoid these so-called "sin stocks". When doing your due diligence on any ESG or SI fund, knowing their exclusion rules is critical to understanding what you are buying into. Also, as mentioned above, you could be doubling up on stocks you own in other ETFs: ESGV owns 80% of the stocks held by SPY.

One part of any good due diligence is seeing how the fund you are considering compares to its peers. Here are some other ESG ETFs to compare ESGV to.

Source: seekingalpha.com Peers

One site listed over 100 ESG ETFs alone. Some have single industry focuses, like clean energy or corporate board diversity. There are others like iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) that combine equity and bonds into one ESG ETF. My recent analysis compared it to its non-ESG equivalent. If you have an ESG or SI passion, there probably is a fund that invests like you want.