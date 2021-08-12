Alexey Rezvykh/iStock via Getty Images

Note: All amounts noted here are in Canadian Dollars

When we last covered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) we took a neutral stance. The company's compelling yield was offset by a rather large overhang. Specifically we said,

We remain neutral here as leverage risks are quite high for our taste. Bulls may argue that the EBITDA was quite resilient for a difficult year and there is truth to that. But we cannot see past the debt risk and hence even when we did take a position previously, it was a rung above the equity level.

Source: Leverage Remains A Concern

Chemtrade just reported its Q2-2021 results and also issued guidance for the year. We look at those numbers and tell you why the risks for the distribution being cut have actually increased.

Q2-2021

Right from the start of the press release, this looked rather weak. The top line was about 3% lower than last year and both the quarters so far have been lower than the COVID-19 ravaged quarters of 2020.

Source: Chemtrade Q2-2021 FS

That stands out as exceptionally weak to begin with. Now, Chemtrade did pass the buck (or should we say Loonie?) to the stronger Canadian Dollar.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $337.3 million, which was $10.3 million lower than the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenue for the second quarter is primarily due to the stronger Canadian dollar ($29.4 million) and lower selling prices for sodium chlorate and caustic soda in the Electrochemicals ("EC") segment, partially offset by higher sales volume of all chlor-alkali products in the EC segment and higher sales volume and selling prices of Regen acid in the Sulphur Products and Performance Products ("SPPC") segment and higher sales volume of water solutions products in the Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals ("WSSC") segment. The Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar was significantly stronger during the three months ended June 30, 2021 (US$1.00 = $1.23) compared with the same period of 2020 (US$1.00 = $1.39). This had a negative impact on the financial results of all the operating segments in the second quarter of 2021.

Source: Chemtrade Q2-2021 Press Release

Ok, that is a factor here. But even if we add another $30 million to revenues, the top line is up 6% versus 2020. Just have a look at some others in the chemical space. LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Huntsman Corp (HUN) are all miles ahead of this 6% adjusted number for revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

Yes, we get that none of these businesses are identical to the mix of Chemtrade, but at the same time, those revenue numbers should give any Chemtrade bull some pause. These are supposed to be the strongest rebound quarters and Chemtrade is continuing to look far weaker than what we would have projected at this stage.

The revenue drop amplified on to the adjusted EBITDA frame and that number was down to $65.2 million, which was $10.4 million lower than the second quarter of 2020. Chemtrade's distributable cash flow number, which it gets to after deducting maintenance capital expenditures, fell to $0.21 per unit. That was a resounding drop from the $0.34 per unit in 2020. Alongside this rather weak report, Chemtrade guided for 2021 adjusted EBITDA at a range between $245.0 million and $260.0 million, which compares with 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $265.3 million.

This January when we wrote on Chemtrade, the EBITDA estimates were as follows for 2021 and 2022.

Source: Time To Declare Victory On The Debentures

Oh yes. Chemtrade's midpoint on the guidance is now 16% lower. By all expectations since then, US and Canadian economies have fared better than expected. Vaccine deployment has also been far better than what was expected at that point. One must also note that at $253 million of adjusted EBITDA, Chemtrade's payout ratio goes past 100%. The calculation is not exactly straightforward as Chemtrade works to distributable cash flow via the operating cash flow and not adjusted EBITDA. But we can make a rough approximation by using the assumption that working capital stays flat over time. When we combine that assumption with the guidance below, we can get to a distributable cash flow of about $52.5 million (all at midpoint).

Maintenance capital expenditures to range between $72.0 million and $77.0 million. Cash interest to range between $65.0 million and $70.0 million. Cash taxes to range between $4.0 million and $8.0 million. Lease payments to range between $50.0 million and $55.0 million.

Source: Chemtrade Q2-2021 Press Release

Chemtrade had about 104 million units outstanding at the end of June 2021. You don't need a calculator to see that the 60 cents of annual distribution is not fully covered. One also has to combine the uncovered distribution with the debt levels here which are bordering at 5.0X debt to EBITDA. That is just plain unacceptable for a moderately cyclical company that is at least in the mid-cycle. Based on all the information we have, we are now moving up the risk of a distribution cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This rating signifies a 50%-75% probability of another distribution cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

All three segments showed lower adjusted EBITDA vs last year.

Source: Chemtrade Q2-2021 FS

Sodium Chlorate pricing remains weak and that is bringing down the Electrochemical segment. We could see a stronger recovery here in 2022 on price, but one has to wonder whether Chemtrade can take that risk here and continue paying a rather unwieldy distribution with debt levels so high. DRIP participation remains modest to date ($4.30 million out of $30 million in distributions) but even the wisdom of issuing units at this price for distributions should be questioned. After all, surely there are better uses of that capital when debt levels are so high. We would remain very watchful here as another weak quarter would dial up the risk another notch on our Kenny Loggins scale.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.