Keeping on the topic of what to consider swapping out of, we move over to the municipal bond space. This is a bit trickier since these are all held in the taxable account and we need to pay taxes on the gains we have achieved (if any). Be extremely cognizant whether these are short-term gains vs. long-term. Remember, you have to hold the position for one year in order to get to long-term rates (15% for most people). Short-term gains are taxes at ordinary rates. For some, ordinary rates are very high (upwards of 40%) and in other cases, if you have little in the way of income, it can be very low (<15%).

I'm not saying never sell if you have a cap gains tax to pay. But you must make a decision. If the gain you have is large and the valuation of the underlying asset that is being sold is too rich, then paying the tax may make sense.

(1) Sell BNY Mellon Muni Bond Infra (DMB), Buy BNY Mellon Strategic Muni (DSM)

DMB has been a big winner for us with one of the best three-year NAV returns and an even better price return. But at a 4%-plus premium and a laggy NAV lately, we think the capital is better situated in DSM. We are waiting on semi-annual data for DSM which should be out any day now. But in the interim, the shares are priced to move, on sale! And you pick up 20 bps of yield on top of that!

(2) Sell Federated Premier Muni Income (FMN), Buy BlackRock MuniYield Quality III (MYI)

FMN is a lower liquidity fund that I do not think a lot of members own. Still, I know at least a few that do own it. The chart below tells you all you need to know. The NAV has performed decently well with performance in the top quartile. Coverage and UNII remain strong so I do not foresee a distribution cut in the near future. However, very close to par I would be a net seller rather than a buyer. MYI is a top-quality investment-grade national muni fund that I think you can own long-term (so long as the valuation doesn't get silly).

(3) Pioneer Muni High Income Adv (MAV), Buy Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps (NMCO) or Nuveen High Yield Muni Bond Class A (NHMAX)

This is one of the more obvious swaps I have seen. MAV is a semi-annual high yield/investment grade muni mix. Again, the chart below shows a lot. Coverage for MAV is down significantly and resides at 84%. UNII is heading lower but remains above water at +3.7 cents. Instead, we think you take the gains and move into NMCO, a somewhat similar fund but with better performance. It's the number one fund in the muni high-yield category over nearly every period. NHMAX is the open-end version of NMCO/NDMO where you can avoid the discount risk going to a mutual fund.

(4) Sell Eaton Vance Muni Income 2028 Term (ETX), Buy BlackRock Muni 2030 Target (BTT)

These are both target term funds meaning that they liquidate at a certain date in the future and at (they hope) at a certain price. ETX is trading at a 4.5% premium and liquidates in seven years. That 4.5% headwind means you give up 16 months of distributions to "pay back" the premium you paid for the shares. BTT pays a lot less in yield but the objective is to return $25 per share in 2030. The NAV is far above that today. Coverage is 130% and UNII is over 28 cents. That's tremendous. So you're giving up current yield in exchange for potential capital gains and large specials down the road.

Check out the charts below. The NAV of BTT is performing much better (at least partially due to the lower distribution) while ETX is relatively flat. Add in the prices of the two funds with ETX well above NAV and you have a no-brainer!

(5) Sell PIMCO Municipal Income II (PML), Buy PIMCO Muni Income (PMF)

A lot of people have their money in PIMCO funds ("In PIMCO We Trust!") so I wanted to make a like-for-like swap here. PML has been on my no-no list for some time as the fund drew down its UNII bucket. The fund trades at a 19%+ premium thanks to the higher distribution yield. Coverage has stabilized around 100% and UNII (which continues to fall) is around 4 cents. PMF has a lower yield and still trades at a premium of 10%+ but is a bit safer from a distribution cut.

(6) Sell Nuveen Dynamic Muni Opps (NDMO), Buy Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps (NMCO)

Nuveen is becoming a high yield powerhouse (more than they already were), muscling out competitors for deals and new offerings in order to launch new funds. The shares of NDMO are at a 7% premium, likely from the high distribution yield over 5.2%. But some of that is taxable. NMCO is a similar fund but with better performance. It's the No. 1 fund in the muni high yield category over nearly every period. I think it doesn't get bid up as much as NDMO because of the lower yield (which is still above most other muni CEFs). The NAV has been on fire as well. The shares reached a 1% premium but now are over a -1% discount. I think the shares could be bought and held here for the duration.

(7) Sell BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality (MYN), Buy PIMCO NY Muni Inc II (PNI)

This is another one where the chart speaks for itself. MYN has a decent yield and the NAV has been a relatively poorer performer in the space. So we would sell here and move into a better fund in the NY muni space. PNI is the number one fund in the category over EVERY time period. That is an incredible feat. If I lived in NY, this would be the foundation or cornerstone of my taxable portfolio.

(8) Sell BlackRock MuniAssets (MUA), BlackRock Invest Qual Muni (BKN), Nuveen Municipal Value (NUV), Nuveen Select Tax-Free Inc 3 (NXR), Nuveen Enhanced Muni Value (NEV), Neuberger Berman Muni (NBH),

Buy Invesco PA Value Muni (VPV), Nuveen GA Quality Muni (NKG), and Nuveen NJ Quality (NXJ)

We would not own the "sell" funds and would immediately swap out of them and into an alternative. We offer up some other buy-rated funds.

This is a fund we added to our Muni Core some time ago but has seen a tremendous rally with the discount closing from about -11% to approx -4% today. The NAV has done "ok" but the yield is relatively low at 4.15%. I would rather be in VPV, which is a fund we've been in for quite some time (multiple years). VPV trades at a -7.9% discount with only minimal discount closure over that same time period. It also yields quite a bit more at 4.5% (thanks some to the non-investment grade sleeve in the portfolio).

NKG and NXJ are two other alternatives that we would also be buyers of at today's prices (even if you don't own the sell candidates.

ON WATCH - To Potential Distribution Cuts and/or Valuation On Muni Core Tab

(9) Invesco Municipal Income Opp (OIA)

(10) Nuveen Muni High Income Opp (NMZ)

(11) Western Asset Municipal High Inc (MHF)

If you have any questions, please ask them in the comment section below. Best of luck!