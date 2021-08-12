JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Chances are you've never heard of Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY). The Canadian software company is an HCM software vendor that has about ~5,000 customers on its platform, a rival (albeit, in my view, not a very serious contender) to Workday (WDAY), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), and other cloud HCM and payroll platforms.

The pandemic hit Ceridian hard. The impact came from multiple angles. For one, general billings slowness that affected the entirety of the software industry (who wants to invest in onboarding new IT in the middle of a pandemic) also hit Ceridian's ability to sign on new customers. Next, falling employment levels at Ceridian's existing customers also hurt, because Ceridian generally prices on a per-employee basis. Lastly, interest rate declines also sliced into the company's float revenue.

Yet throughout this weakness, shares of Ceridian have soared 50% over the past year and are now trading at 52-week highs. To me, this is a sign of an over-euphoric market that has assigned an unsustainably high valuation to a lower-quality software vendor.

Data by YCharts

I'll give Ceridian one thing: its results are, at least, improving. A company that saw bigger impact in 2020 is also going to see a bigger upswing in 2021, and Ceridian proved that out in its second-quarter results, which we'll discuss in the next section of this article. Shares of Ceridian have risen by more than 5% since the earnings release, signifying investors' renewed confidence in the business.

Yet we have to ask: cumulatively, does the 50% that Ceridian stock gained over the past year make sense? Certainly, from a valuation perspective Ceridian is looking more than rich.

At current share prices near $105, Ceridian has a market cap of $15.72 billion. After we net off the $335.2 million of cash and $1.13 billion of debt on Ceridian's balance sheet (high leverage levels are another reason to be wary of Ceridian), the company's resulting enterprise value is $16.52 billion.

For the current fiscal year, meanwhile, Ceridian has guided to the following:

Figure 1. Ceridian guidance

Source: Ceridian Q2 earnings release

At the midpoints of the above revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges, Ceridian trades at:

16.3x EV/FY21 revenue

103.3x EV/FY21 EBITDA

Note that Ceridian's current quarter and current year growth rates are a bit misleading because they figure in easier comps from the pandemic period last year. Underlying baseline growth is expected to be much weaker in 2022, with consensus expectations calling for $1.17 billion in revenue (or 16% y/y growth). For a company growing at only the mid-teens, and expecting to generate an adjusted EBITDA margin at only in the mid-teens, I'd say this is quite a dangerous valuation.

It also never hurts to mention that HCM is one of the most competitive spaces in enterprise software, dominated by Workday in the cloud space. Other cloud giants, including Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP) have a horse in the race as well. On the payroll side, giants like ADP dominate. At least in my view, HCM buyers are far more likely to choose these more recognizable brands in favor of Ceridian's Dayforce.

The bottom line here: despite the fundamental rebound in Ceridian's most recent results, the company's stock doesn't need anything to rebound from: it's been climbing consistently since the past year. Ceridian is long overdue for a correction.

Q2 download

Let's now discuss Ceridian's latest second-quarter results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Ceridian Q2 results

Source: Ceridian Q2 earnings release

Ceridian generated $250.4 million in revenue in Q2, growing 30% y/y and beating Wall Street's expectations of $238.5 million (+24% y/y) by a healthy six-point margin. The company's growth also accelerated meaningfully from 5% y/y growth in Q1.

Now, easier pandemic comps are indeed at play here. Last year in Q2, Ceridian revenue declined -2% y/y, versus a 10% y/y increase in Q1. So the seasonality and sequential trends may be more enlightening here. Ceridian's Q1 to Q2 sequential growth was 7% y/y growth. This was impressive, because in prior years Q1 to Q2 had historically seen declines. In 2019, for example, Q2 showed a -4% sequential decline.

Rising employment levels are the chief contributor to better results here, helping out alongside a bounceback in sales momentum (as offices reopen and pandemic conditions normalize, appetite to onboard new software products has also rebounded). Here's what CEO David Ossip had to say about go-to-market momentum on the recent Q2 earnings call:

We were also pleased with our second quarter sales performance, which was both above 2019 and 2020. We continue to see success in the enterprise and large enterprise segments, and we also saw solid traction in the major market segments. Our pipeline is strong, and we expect healthy sales performance to continue into the second half of 2021. Second, employee count at our Dayforce customers began to show improvement compared to the last quarter. The average employee count per Dayforce customer is now larger than pre-pandemic levels, reflective of our move into enterprise and also better employment levels. This is expected to positively benefit our second half revenue. Finally, we have seen strong market momentum for Dayforce Wallet. We now have more than 600 customers signed with over 200 customers live on the Dayforce Wallet. Inside our top quartile of live customers, registration rates are averaging about 40% of eligible users. We are now seeing impressive traction and spending patterns further positioning the Dayforce card as top-of-wallet, go-to card for spending earned money."

Based on the stronger end-customer confidence that Ceridian saw in Q2, the company did raise its full-year outlook, with the $1.08-$1.18 billion revenue range representing a raise from a prior guidance view that simply said "revenue exceeding $1 billion" in FY21.

The company is planning to step up incentives to encourage new customer growth (in Q2, Dayforce added and onboarded about ~100 new customers in the quarter, ending with 5,164 total Dayforce customers). Over the next few months, the company is planning to aggressively roll out "refer a friend" features.

Yet it wasn't all perfect for Ceridian in Q2. The company saw its adjusted EBITDA margins decline by 360bps to 15.9%, as shown in the table below:

Figure 3. Ceridian adjusted EBITDA margins

Source: Ceridian Q2 earnings release

Year over year, Ceridian saw a 50% y/y jump in selling, general and administrative costs, which fully offset the benefits of a one-point improvement in cloud recurring gross margins.

We should also call attention that relative to EBITDA, Ceridian is highly leveraged. The company's $1.13 billion of debt, against the company's $155-$165 million adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year, represents a hefty 7.1x leverage ratio. Even when we take Ceridian's $335 million of cash into account, on a net debt basis Ceridian still stands at 5.0x leverage. This will put Ceridian in a bind should it need to raise additional capital (and given Ceridian's operating cash flow is barely positive, this may become a real concern).

Key takeaways

My view of Ceridian is that it remains a low-quality, high-priced stock. I don't see any clear distinguishing factors that can make Ceridian stand out against competitors like Workday and ADP. And while it's true that fundamentals have rebounded from pandemic lows, Ceridian's stock has already risen to excessive valuation levels. Steer clear here.