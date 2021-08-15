ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) stock has been falling since early July due to two reasons. The first is a done deal but could be a little silly. The second is yet unconfirmed but could be a serious drag on the stock’s performance. I believe in the long-term potential of AXSM given its extensive pipeline and strong data in a variety of CNS diseases. I'm a long-term holder and the current huge drop looks like a juicy opportunity to double down. On the other hand, the extent of the drop would make any investor worried. Given those two contradicting thoughts, I need to take a second look at my AXSM thesis and why the market decided to give the stock such a beating. But first, the two reasons.

On July 13, the company filed an 8-K which said the following:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it has been notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) that the FDA is rescinding the Company’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its AXS-12 product candidate for the treatment of cataplexy in narcolepsy, due to the FDA approving an additional drug product for the treatment of cataplexy in narcolepsy subsequent to granting AXS-12 Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

So AXS-12 targeting catalepsy in narcolepsy patients had a breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA. They received this BTD in August 2020. The molecule previously received an orphan designation. The press release succinctly described the benefits of the designation:

Breakthrough Therapy designation provides an organizational commitment involving senior managers from the FDA, more intensive FDA guidance on an efficient drug development program, and greater access to and more frequent communication with the FDA throughout the entire drug development and review process. It also provides the opportunity to submit sections of a New Drug Application (NDA) on a rolling basis, where the FDA may review portions of the NDA as they are received instead of waiting for the entire NDA submission. In addition, Breakthrough Therapy designated products are eligible for Priority Review, where the FDA has a goal to take action on an application within six months, as opposed to ten months under standard review. Breakthrough Therapy designation does not change the standards for approval.

The other drug whose approval pushed out AXS-12’s BTD is assumed to be Harmony’s Wakix, which was first approved for EDS in narcolepsy patients in 2019, and in October 2020, it was approved for the specific indication targeted by AXS-12 - catalepsy in narcolepsy patients.

So the questions are - how major is the narcolepsy market for Axsome’s future revenue stream, how differentiated is AXS-12 from Wakix, and what are the negative effects of the rescinding.

Let me begin with the last question. In the same 8-K, the company said:

The Company does not currently anticipate any changes to the development plans or associated timelines for AXS-12 as a result of this change.

That's not entirely correct because AXS-12 loses a few things from the rescinding of the BTD. First, it loses priority review, so it will need four months more for the eventual review of the NDA. Second, it loses closer interaction with the FDA. And third, it loses rolling review - all of which are aimed to produce faster approvals.

What beats me is why the approval of a new drug will make them lose BTD. If they had a Fast Track, I could have understood it. Anyway, what's done is done. AXSM can still apply for one of the other designations that provide some of the same benefits.

If you look at the following figure, you can see that although narcolepsy is a large market, it pales in comparison to AXSM’s other target markets. Indeed, the other markets put together are 300 times more than AXS-12’s market. In terms of regulatory development, too, AXS-12 is the slowest candidate. All the other four assets are in much later stages.

In terms of trial data, Wakix has undergone far more trials than AXS-12 so it is tough to compare. Wakix does have a QT prolongation problem, and AXS-12 doesn’t.

Bottom line of the above discussion is, more than the rescinding of the BTD, the introduction of a novel drug in the indication causes a problem for AXS-12, but for Axsome’s overall value proposition, the problem is negligible. Analysts at the big firms tend to agree. Investors are more focused on AXS-05, which has a PDUFA on Aug. 22.

AXS-05

That brings us to the second, more devastating problem. In their latest earnings call, the company said:

On July 30, we received a letter from the FDA stating that as part of their ongoing review of our NDA, they have identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling at this time. The letter did not state what the deficiencies are. Immediately upon receipt of the letter, and continuing through today, we have been in communication with the FDA to attempt to learn the nature of these deficiencies So that we can address them. In response, the FDA has informed the Company that their review is ongoing and that they have no specific questions for the Company at this time. Although the letter stated that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review, this development may lead to a delay in the potential approval of AXS-05.

I read through the entire earnings call and anything else I could find on the topic. Every single analyst asked a "deficiency" question in the call. By my reading, the 3 possible outcomes of this development are - one, there is no major problem, two, there is some delay but it is easily resolvable, and three, a CRL.

For outcome 1, the letter could simply be some small clarification. These things happen all the time, and although a letter is not usually sent, it could happen.

For outcome 2, multiple questions about manufacturing were asked in the call, and management was quite sanguine that there was no manufacturing issue. For example, there was the following conversation about form 483 notifications, which are issued if the FDA comes across a manufacturing problem:

Charles Duncan OK. And then with regard to the manufacturing inspections that occurred during the review, were there any observations that were noted - 483 observations? Herriot Tabuteau So Charles, we haven't commented on the specifics of the inspections. And so to this day, we've not been aware of any 483s in connection with any of our inspections.

Another analyst also asked about manufacturing:

Marc Goodman Just talk about the manufacturing plants. Have they been inspected completely, like, everything as far as you're concerned is - that belt box is checked, I mean, this is probably not a manufacturing issue. Now, Axsome does not reveal who its manufacturing partner is, however they said it is a commercial blue-chip CMO that regularly gets inspected. The drug substances are available under an open DMF, and the company has thoroughly inspected and audited the facility. They further said: That is a major CDMO that makes multiple commercial products, and has numerous facilities and the facility that we use is in North America. And we have also done our inspections prior to engagement. And as Ariel mentioned, that facility is regularly inspected by FDA and we are not as mentioned earlier with any of our inspections, we're not aware of any or have not been made aware of any issues that may preclude or may lead to a development like this.

So this is probably not a manufacturing issue, according to the company.

Another angle discussed by some analysts is that data from the MERIT trial was submitted recently, and the FDA may need time to review that to see if it is relevant to MDD approval. It was speculated that this could be it, and that would be outcome 2. However, this would not normally be called a “deficiency.”

Now, MERIT was a phase 2 trial in TRD or treatment-resistant depression, defined “as major depressive disorder - MDD - in adults who have not responded to at least two different antidepressant treatments in the current moderate to severe depressive episode.” MERIT “met the primary endpoint by substantially and statistically significantly delaying the time to relapse of depressive symptoms as compared to placebo (p=0.002), with no relapses observed with AXS-05 over at least 6 months of double-blind treatment. AXS-05 also met the key secondary endpoint of relapse prevention, based on the rates of relapse during the double-blind treatment period (0.0% of AXS-05 patients, 36.4% of patients switched from AXS-05 to placebo, p=0.004).”

I fail to understand how this is a deficiency. Joseph Thome of Cowen asked whether any new information like MERIT data could have led to the letter. The company responded that they received MERIT data over the prior weekend. However, since the letter came 10 days before the earnings call, I doubt it is MERIT-related. On the other hand, AXS-05 did fail a phase 3 trial in TRD last year - details here. There could be questions surrounding that.

Outcome 3, CRL, is, quite frankly, not something management understands. As one analyst said, the data in MDD backing the NDA was good, safety was fine, BTD and Priority review implied constant FDA interactions which were fine, so no real sense in the CRL outcome. The NDA is supported by results from two randomized, double-blind, controlled trials of AXS-05 in patients with a confirmed diagnosis of moderate to severe MDD, the GEMINI and ASCEND trials, which demonstrated statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms with AXS-05 compared to placebo and active controls, respectively.

Another interesting set of speculations from Jefferies, cited by Fierce, is this:

Jefferies put resource constraints at the FDA as perhaps the next most likely explanation. The FDA has acknowledged the effect of COVID-19 on its operations, and Axsome admits the AXS-05 submission is large. However, Axsome has seen no changes to the FDA staff handling the submission or had interactions that indicate resource constraints are causing problems for the agency. Finally, the analysts said the FDA could view the clinical package as inadequate, although they see that as a “nebulous concern” as the “only concrete suggestion is lack of abuse liability study.” The analysts pointed to the precedent set by Avanir Pharmaceuticals, which won FDA approval for a dextromethorphan combination in 2010, and real-world experience with both active ingredients as evidence that the lack of an abuse liability study is unlikely to be the cause of the problem.

So this is where we stand. The FDA has issued a “deficiency” letter which may delay the Aug. 22 PDUFA. How long the delay may stretch depends on a lot of factors.

On the flip side, the “Jefferies analysts expect at least a three-month delay but note that deficiency letters typically lead to rejections.”

Bottom line

While we have no clarity on the situation, and the prudent thing to do is to expect the worst, let's not forget that AXSM has a diverse pipeline. AXS-05 is a potential blockbuster even with the delay. AXS-07 just submitted an NDA for migraine, a vast market. They have a considerable amount of cash and ATM facilities. The current market cap is just $1bn, for a company with one PDUFA date, one recent NDA, excellent trial results all through, and a vast, untapped market.

This is a buying opportunity.