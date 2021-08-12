Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Kyle Repar as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is the top stock in the sports betting industry due to their strategic acquisitions through Barstool Sports and theScore, which afford them full vertical integration and a low customer acquisition cost and lead to consistent market share and profitability. Industry multiples and DCF analysis suggest Penn stock is significantly undervalued with tremendous upside.

Company Overview

Penn National Gaming owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. Most notably, the company operates the Barstool Sportsbook, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and as of recently Colorado and Virginia. As of 2020, Penn purchased a 36% stake in Barstool Sports and will increase its stake to 50% in the near future as originally contracted. As of fiscal year 2020, the company fully owned or had interests in 41 properties across 19 states. On August 5th, 2021, Penn acquired the sports media company theScore (SCR) for $2 billion. The company was founded in 1972, went public in 1994, is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and is run by CEO Jay Snowden who has been with the company since 2011.

Industry Analysis

As of a 2018 Supreme Court victory, any state that wishes can legalize sports betting. Currently, 22 states have legalized sports betting with 8 more states recently passing a bill in favor of the movement.

The market size is expected to grow to $134 billion by 2024, but could turn out to be far greater as the traditional underground industry converts into legalized wagers. With all the black-market gambling and local bookies, no one knows exactly how valuable this industry will eventually turn out to be.

The 2 largest players in the online industry according to market share are FanDuel and DraftKings (DKNG) with several smaller players such as MGM and of course Penn aka Barstool. Although Penn had a market share around 5% through 2021 in all of these tracked states, Penn was only live in 4 of them.

Financial Performance

When evaluating Penn’s historical financial performance, we will simply be ignoring 2020 results due to the COVID-19 pandemic which materially impacted revenues for most of the year. We will also use a COVID-adjusted CAGRs and averages when analyzing their performance trends.

Revenue and Operating Performance

Despite the sports betting industry still being relatively new, Penn has still shown strong signs of revenue growth. In 2019, net gaming revenue was $4.3 billion and food, beverage, and hotel revenue was $1 billion for total revenue of around $5.3 billion. This represents YoY growth of nearly 48% and 3-year annualized growth of 20%. What makes these numbers even more promising is this was prior to the Barstool Sports acquisition in February of 2020 and the launch of their online sportsbook. Although the Sportsbook has been slow to rollout thus far, it will only further add to Penn’s revenue growth in 2021 and beyond.

Penn already has the ability to operate with good margins. Gross gaming margin hovers around 48% and food, beverage, and hotel margin has a 3-year average of 32%. This provided Penn with operating income of $572 million in 2019 for a 3-year CAGR of 1.7% and 5-year average operating margin of 15%.

2019 adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 billion, growing 19% YoY and nearly 14% annually over the last 3-years. In the casino industry, EBITDA is a good measure used to analyze performance because it factors out both depreciation and financing charges.

This track record is crucial because it proves that Penn can operate its physical locations profitably which will bode well as they start to expand their footprint in the form of additional sportsbooks and bars using the Barstool branding. We will touch on this opportunity later.

Penn has shown signs of profitability in recent years with $43 million in net profit in 2019. The 5-year average profit margin is just above 6%. Although this number may not seem entirely encouraging from the outside, the most important thing to remember is that Penn prior to 2019 and Penn post-2021 will be entirely different companies. In the past, Penn has been able to operate physical casinos, hotels, and racetracks at 6% profitability. In 2021 and beyond, Penn will be adding highly profitable online sports betting revenue through the Barstool acquisition to their previous financial performance. This old, traditional casino company will be getting a steroid shot of millennial and gen-z growth.

Balance Sheet: Financial Health

Penn has grown their assets rapidly over the last 3-years at an annualized rate of 41% to $14.6 billion as of the end of FY 2020. One common concern with Penn is its debt load. At first glance, total debt is alarming at $11.2 billion and the 5-year average of debt/assets at 86%. However, it is rarely pointed out that nearly half of this debt calculation includes $4.5 billion of lease obligations for their properties. Therefore, the bulk of this is not really interest-bearing debt so it’s an overinflated number.

Another important metric to track is goodwill, especially when compared to assets. Goodwill is an intangible asset that is recorded on the balance sheet after an acquisition. In essence, it’s how much you paid for a company above its tangible value. A high goodwill-to-assets ratio is dangerous because these intangible assets may lose value over time thus have to be written down erasing a chunk of a company’s recorded assets, however, at 8% as of 2020, Penn is in healthy standing.

Cash Flow

Penn has strong operating cash flow with $704 million in 2019; this represents nearly double 2018’s reported number and a 20% 3-year annualized growth rate. Free cash flow is also strong with $513 million in 2019 at similar growth records. It’s worth noting that despite the pandemic in 2020, Penn still reported positive free cash flow.

Acquisitions

On August 5th, 2021, Penn announced the acquisition of theScore in a $2 billion deal. theScore is a Canadian sports media company with a best-in-class software application. Prior to this acquisition, I was aware of theScore, but didn’t use it. After checking it out, the interface absolutely blows ESPN and any other sports application out of the water. This acquisition has 2 synergies:

It provides Penn with a natural market share in Canada which is expected to legalize sports betting by the end of 2021. The vertical stack software of theScore allows the Barstool Sportsbook to have full integration which they will develop over the next 18 months. This will allow users to log on to the Barstool Sportsbook app to do pre-wager research, place bets, follow the game, have the opportunity to live bet, and collect their winnings all in one app.

Peer Analysis

For a comparative analysis, we’re going to look at MGM (MGM) and DraftKings more closely because they offer insights into both sides of Penn: physical casinos and the high-growth online sportsbook. FanDuel, which owns the most market share and operates much like DraftKings, is a wholly-owned entity of Flutter Entertainment! [FLTR].

MGM

MGM Resorts International, which recorded just under a 15% market share of online sports betting through May 2021 under their sports betting division BetMGM, has shown tremendous revenue growth leading up to the pandemic. The traditional casino provider and Vegas destination will turn to the online sports betting industry as well in order to boost profits.

MGM has shown great revenue growth leading up to the pandemic with 3-year annualized growth of nearly 11% to $12.9 billion in 2019. Their operating margin may be slightly inflated with the 3-year average sitting at 19% due to a significant reduction in expenses in 2019 which appears to be an outlier.

MGM, having been founded in 1986, has consistently recorded profitable years with a profit margin around 14% in recent years. The vast majority of these profits come from its existing casino business, so much like Penn the future revenue growth will come from the rollout of the online sportsbook. With a large physical footprint, MGM is more closely comparable to Penn currently. However, MGM may lack a low-cost customer acquisition stream if its hotel and casino customers do not directly convert into loyal online sportsbook users. Since they don't have a streamlined advertising avenue, this could eat into their market share and overall profitability due to additional advertising expenses needed to compete with competitors.

DraftKings

DraftKings had about 20% of the online sports betting market share through May of 2021. Many people know DraftKings from their daily fantasy sports, which I personally am a big fan and consumer of, however, the bulk of their future revenue will come through their online sportsbook. Since DraftKings recently went public, we only have information dating back to 2018, and so far their company financials do not tell a great story.

Revenue growth has been terrific with 90% YoY growth to $615 million in 2020 despite the pandemic. However, a common negative trend that you will see here with DraftKings is their inordinate spending. Their cost of revenue nearly tripled in 2020 to $347 million and their gross margin has been declining in each of the last 3-years to 44% which is nearly 400 basis points below Penn’s.

The biggest concern is DraftKings’ marketing spend which increased 167% in 2020 to $495 million. With nearly $1.5 billion in total operating expenses, DraftKings lost a massive $843 million in 2020 for a negative operating margin of -137%.

The problem with DraftKings is they are in a perpetual battle for market share with FanDuel. In order to gain the most users, both companies are spending massive amounts of advertising dollars to capture new users now and hopefully turn them into long-lasting and profitable customers. This strategy can turn into a vicious cycle with losses continuing to add-up as the competition only increases. Plus, there is no guarantee the customer DraftKings attracts today will still use the platform tomorrow; with no brand loyalty, customers will continue to bounce around from DraftKings to FanDuel to MGM always looking for the best odds or the next promotion.

Competitive Advantage

So how is Penn different then? Why are they not included in this vicious marketing competition?

Penn made the $136m strategic acquisition of Barstool Sports to serve as their perpetual marketing spend. By bringing Barstool onboard, they can rely on their social channels and personalities, most notably founder and newly anointed A-list celebrity Dave Portnoy, to push their online sportsbook. Penn owns their advertising media whereas the competition continues to rent it at a much higher cost, and those costs will only increase as the media landscape and industry size continues to grow.

Barstool generates over a 100 million monthly unique users which makes them one of the top media brands in the world; they are a top 3 publisher on TikTok and a top 5 podcast publisher globally. Additionally, these aren’t just eye-balls on paper. Stoolies are die-hard, loyal fans who will stick to their brand and the sponsors they promote.

This brand loyalty can be seen topically by simply looking at the respective social media pages. The Barstool Sportsbook Instagram and Twitter accounts have an astonishing combined following of 940,700 people. The next closest competitor is FanDuel at 196,000.

If even a fraction of Stoolies convert to the Barstool Sportsbook as they continue to roll out their mobile app across the country to at least an additional 5 states by the start of the football season and 10 states by the end of the year, Penn’s market share will slowly ramp up.

Analysts predict Penn could capture a 15% market share of the industry which would be worth around $20 billion in annual revenue. Keep in mind that $20 billion will be earned with almost no advertising spend relative to their competitors which will only boost their already profitable margins even higher leading to massive net income, and hopefully dividend distributions, down the line.

Valuation & Price Target

When compared to its biggest competitors, DraftKings, MGM, Flutter (FanDuel), Caesars (CZR), and PointsBet [PBH], Penn looks to be trading dramatically lower on the only uniform evaluation metric we can use: price-to-sales. At 2.3x P/S, Penn is well below the average of 8.6x and even further below their primarily mobile competitors in DraftKings and PointsBet at 19.5x and 18.9x. However, we’re going to use the average to set a P/S price comparison because Penn does have the physical locations just like MGM and Caesars, but also access to the high growth in the mobile betting space.

The 2 assumptions we used were a 13% and 7.5% annual growth rate for projected revenue and shares outstanding due to historical performance. This will be touched on more in the DCF analysis below. Currently, Penn’s fair value stock price is $240 when using the industry average P/S multiplier. As revenue begins to grow with the launch of their Sportsbook, this multiplier predicts Penn’s stock price to rise to $293 by 2025.

Now take this with a grain of salt as P/S is only one metric used to value a stock, but the underlying data in the industry suggests that the market is significantly undervaluing Penn’s potential to rapidly acquire market share with a low customer acquisition cost.

A more detailed discounted cash flow valuation method reveals a more reasonable current price target of $169. This model consists of numerous assumptions:

Revenue growth was 20% annualized for the 3-years going into 2020, which was prior to the Barstool acquisition and the launch of the online Barstool Sportsbook. Although Penn was already rapidly growing beforehand, the launch of the Sportsbook throughout the end of 2021 and beyond will further propel this. Additionally, total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased 17% compared to the same period in 2019 despite limited new state launchings. Penn's performance leading up to 2021 as well as their recent announcements in 2021 suggests 13% is a reasonable growth rate moving forward as Penn captures its fair share of the $134 billion industry.

Since Penn has a strong history of free cash flow, we can discount their projected future cash flows to their present value in order to calculate the company's intrinsic value per share. FCF margin was 15.6% through 1H 2021; I would only expect this margin to widen as the profitable online sportsbook continues to rollout across the US and Canada. Due to this, I believe Penn can conservatively sustain a 15% free cash flow margin into the future and 8% growth in cash flow in perpetuity in order to calculate the terminal value of the DCF.

As of writing this, Penn's weighted average cost of capital is calculated to be 10.23%. This rate is used to discount Penn's future cash flows back to their present value in order to calculate the intrinsic value per share.

Risks

There are risks to any investment and it’s important to show both sides. With Penn, there several potential risks that could result in this investment thesis not becoming true.

Even though Penn’s debt is overstated, they still operate with significant leverage.

Penn is late-to-the-market in numerous states which has allowed DraftKings and FanDuel to snag market share already. Penn may not be able to grab hold of market share in these states.

Stoolies may not convert to the Barstool Sportsbook as anticipated or remain loyal to the Barstool Sportsbook and instead continuously shop around for the best odds for each wager.

Conclusion & Forward Looking Guidance

Penn’s previous track record of profitability and free cash flow paired with a low customer acquisition cost and full vertical integration should allow their online sportsbook to quickly gain market share and operating profit when launched in more than 6 states. The industry valuation suggests Penn’s stock is significantly undervalued relative to their competitors and their own financials suggest a price target of $169.

They recently announced Q2 earnings on August 5th which detailed strong growth over their pre-COVID numbers. Pay attention to their next earnings report which should be well into the football season. Expect Penn’s revenue growth to climb significantly as more users sign up and place wagers during the busiest time in the industry. Their next report should allow us to grasp a better picture of what to anticipate in terms of market share moving forward.