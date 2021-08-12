Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) helps secure some of the largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations around the world. The company empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud, or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks number one in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses.

Industry trends and tailwinds

E-Crime momentum

According to various estimates (McAfee, Cisco, Cybersecurity Ventures) cybercrime activity could cost the world economy ~$1 to $10 trln incurred from damage and destruction of data, lost productivity, theft of intellectual property, theft of personal and financial data, post-attack disruption to the normal course of business, restoration and deletion of hacked data and reputational harm.

Exhibit 1: Potential global damages from cybercrime

Source: Cybersecurity Ventures, Analyst research

Even though the figures are a rough estimate and could in fact turn out to be overestimated, the world's cybersecurity spend of ~$160bn seems relatively insufficient, even compared to the most conservative estimates.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, WFH created an urgent need for businesses to protect themselves from a more favorable environment for cybercriminals. This resulted in an increase of 311% y-o-y of ransom paid by hack victims in 2020.

Exhibit 2: CrowdStrike eCrime Index increased more than 6-fold since Oct 2020

Source: CrowdStrike

According to value-added resellers, in 1Q20 the cybersecurity spend was significantly downgraded on the list of customers' priorities, but already in 3Q20, it returned back to normal proving to be an essential part of everyday operations for companies. Major recent attacks, including SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, JBS, Facebook and many others, creating even more incentive for companies to increase their cybersecurity spend.

Exhibit 3: Cybersecurity priority level

Source: Goldman Sachs

Digitalization

as a tailwind

Digital transformation and migration from on-premise to SaaS models imply less security control by the end users. This indicates a greater increase in cybersecurity demand and more complex solutions, suggesting that primarily the most integrated players, capable to cater all customer's needs will benefit from the trend.

Exhibit 4: Deployment model migration to services

Source: BTIG

In terms of application and data location, the whole underlying infrastructure has also been undergoing significant changes throughout recent decades. Where cybersecurity services were first required to protect mainframes and PCs, they will now be used in cloud/edge infrastructure protection in the upcoming cycle.

Exhibit 5: Infrastructure centralization/decentralization

Source: Company data, Gartner

Such technological shifts led us to two important conclusions that support the idea that Fortinet's business is bound to succeed in the long run:

Shift to edge computing will serve as a new-use case for FTNT's most up-to-date hardware. IoT, Autonomous driving and 5G will require upgraded infrastructure with more "edges" to be protected by hardware with higher throughput;

As a result of the increased traffic - security services will be delivered by the means of complex platform solutions (SASE with SD-WAN as a key element), while the "thickest" architectures could only be offered by appliance-centric cybersecurity providers.

Product distinctive features

Despite being "blamed" by investors who favor fast-growing pure-cloud cybersecurity plays like CRWD or OKTA for its hardware business, Fortinet's appliance-centric business model looks to be more sustainable in the long run. Since the company’s founding back in 2000, FTNT has invested in hardware design and development, and its software integration. Their hardware endeavours have resulted in super powerful processing chips, called ASICs, that can handle all the necessary security and networking functions and can be packed together into one device - the FortiGate. Thanks to that, FTNT can deliver SASE in a different way from its competitors. It forms a converged security and networking protection, both on-premise and at any edge (i.e. at employees’ homes). This flexibility should benefit FTNT as they can cater to more customer requirements than rivals.

Exhibit 6: Fortinet SASE

Source: Company data

Additionally, FTNT’s hardware focus has helped the company to cultivate an impressive SD-WAN capability (a key part of the SASE platform solution). Except for Palo Alto Networks (PANW) (who acquired its SD-WAN capability and almost every other solution they offer), all other SASE players need to integrate with SD-WAN specialist vendors in order to deliver the networking technology. Still, FTNT is the only security provider to have a home-grown SD-WAN which manifests various benefits related to deployments and suggests that native solutions are strategically more competitive and tend to be of higher quality than acquired ones. So, having the hardware/compute advantage, the SD-WAN edge, one of the broadest sets of security suites, and their own private network, puts FTNT in a very strong position to become a leader in the SASE market.

Exhibit 7: Fortinet SD-WAN

Source: Credit Suisse

FTNT is considered the best-of-breed firewall producer and has occupied leading positions in Gartner's magic quadrants both in SD-WAN and Firewall markets, as its tailor-made ASICs are estimated to have 6x-10x higher connections throughput than comparable solutions.

Exhibit 8: FortiASIC - the most competitive firewall

Source: Company data

Fortinet TAM

According to Gartner, the total cybersecurity market in 2021 is estimated at ~$150bn growing every year at ~12-15%. FTNT is well diversified across both fast-growing and relatively mature segments where it grows ahead of market. FTNT's TAM is estimated at $94bn.

Exhibit 9: Fortinet's total addressable market

Source: Company data

The company is widely present in the network security segment through its appliance-centric SASE offering with better protection and customization for end users which fuels its ahead-of-market growth.

Exhibit 10: SASE is a percentage of the existing market

Source: Company data

Fortinet financials and valuation

Fortinet has impressive financials with robust billings growth, high margins, and growing share of services exceeding ~63% in total 2021 est. revenue. The company is among few cybersecurity firms following the "40% rule" with annual revenues above $2.5bn.

Exhibit 11: Company historical financials and consensus estimate

Source: Bloomberg, Analyst research

FTNT's revenue is well-diversified in terms of geography and has a 55% share of subscription-based revenue of total services revenue, delivered on top of its hardware business.

Exhibit 12: FTNT revenue structure

Source: Goldman Sachs, Analyst research

Exhibit 13: Relative valuation

Source: Bloomberg, Analyst research

Equity ownership

Fortinet is a rare S&P500 stock, whose founders occupy CEO and CTO positions and maintain as much as 18.6% of the company's free float.

Exhibit 14: FTNT ownership structure

Source: Bloomberg, Analyst research

Share price performance

On the five-year horizon, FTNT is a Top-3 performing stock out of the cybersecurity universe, with much better performance than its closest competitors PANW and CHKP (>800% price increase) being outperformed only by pure-cloud disruptive players.

Exhibit 15: FTNT share price performance

Source: Bloomberg

Despite sound financials, competitive product, and outstanding share price performance, we suppose FTNT is slightly overvalued but completely deserves its valuation premium over its closest peers, and we currently remain neutral on the stock. Though, should there be any signs of short-term price weakness we recommend to buy-the-dip, as FTNT benefits from strong secular tailwinds

Investment risks

• High valuation, relatively high 2023 PEG ratio - >5x, compared to ~4x industry average. Company's long equity duration can become a headwind in growing rates environment.

• High industry competition. FTNT's ASIC-centric business model has yet to prove its strength.

• COVID is still a small headwind for its appliance centric model, still requiring on-premise deployment.

• Chip-shortage - could be a moderate headwind, though company representatives did not confirm any impact on the business.