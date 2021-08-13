Flashpop/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As I explain in my new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide:

“Demand for industrial properties is driven by GDP growth, trade, U.S. manufacturing activity, growth in inventories, and retail sales trends.”

That last factor might seem strange. But with e-commerce:

“… each dollar spent requires roughly three times more logistics area. That’s according to estimates from Prologis (NYSE:PLD), and retailers have invested heavily in supply chain densification as a result.”

Also worth noting, when I say “retailers,” I don’t just mean Amazon (AMZN). Traditional brick-and-mortar powerhouses like Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), and Costco (COST) have honed the omnichannel approach with significant success.

In fact, they’ve been among the biggest investors in e-commerce distribution over the last several years. And industrial property owners have reaped the obvious and immediate benefits.

Right now, the U.S. industrial market is more than $1 trillion in total size. Year-to-date, those real estate investment trusts (REITs) we cover have returned about 27% year-to-date.

But there are obvious outliers among that group. One of the REITs I own, which I’ve been very bullish on for quite some time, is STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG). It’s returned 35.8% year-to-date.

It has tremendous opportunity to continue scaling its business model. Its share of its market is just around 0.50%.

STAG’s opportunity set spans the top 60-plus markets in the U.S. And its relative value-investment strategy across all fungible industrial markets enhances value creation.

So let’s look closer and see what we can see.

Locking in STAG’s Business Model

STAG listed shares in April 2011, and I may have been the first analyst to cover it on Seeking Alpha. In that inaugural article, I explained:

“STAG Industrial Inc. is off to an exceptional start, and its flexible capitalization and robust acquisition strategies are leading indicators of growth. In addition, the $10.04 (per share) stock price is trading around 23% below the 52-week high (of $12.98) and there is plenty of room for growth.”

As you can see below, STAG has crushed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ):

STAG has also outperformed my largest REIT holding, Realty Income (O), by a country mile.

Today, STAG’s portfolio spans 60-plus markets, with 501 buildings located in 39 states. Its average building size is just over 100,000 square feet.

Meanwhile, it boasts exposure to 45+ industries. And its largest tenant is only 4% of ABR.

Also worth noting is how STAG’s largest market exposure is less than 8% of annual base rent. So is the fact that less than 30% of leases expire through 2023.

The Balance Sheet

Over the years, STAG has done an excellent job maintaining financial discipline and improving the strength of its balance sheet.

In Q2-21, it raised gross proceeds of $42.2 million through an ATM program. The weighted average share price was $34.95. Then, after quarter’s end, it raised $65.3 million more at a weighted average share price of $37.98.

And on July 8, it closed on a $325 million private placement transaction. This time, its weighted average interest rate was 2.82% – the lowest interest rate achieved in this market in the company's history.

STAG, which has significant liquidity, is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB by Fitch. Its net debt to run rate adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for real estate (EBITDAre) was 4.8x. Meanwhile, its fixed-charge coverage was 6.0x.

Here’s a snapshot of STAG’s capitalization:

The REIT acquired nine buildings in Q2-21 for $126.7 million. Their stabilized cash rate was 5.7%, and their straight-line cap rate of 6.2%y.

Overall, we’ve been impressed with STAG’s deal-sourcing capabilities and ability to generate steady and predictable earnings and dividend growth.

Slow and Steady Wins the Race

In Q2-21, STAG’s funds from operations (FFO) was $0.52, a 10.6% increase compared to Q2-20 (including core FFO this quarter that was the impact of inheriting the ownership of a solar panel array on one buildings in NJ).

This resulted in a $1.5 million non-cash increase to revenue, contributing $0.01 to core FFO per share.

STAG raised guidance related to cash same-store growth to a range of 3.25%-3.75%, a 1% increase at the midpoint. This is driven by the high single-digit rollover rents expected for this year.

On the earnings call, STAG said it had “approximately $522 million under contract and subject to a letter of intent.” And it was raising its acquisition volume for the year to a $1 billion to $1.2 billion, “an increase of $100 million at the midpoint.”

The REIT also updated guidance related to core FFO per diluted share to $2.02-$2.04. That makes for a $0.05 hike at the midpoint, representing a 7.4% accretion over the prior year.

Then there’s STAG’s impressive dividend growth history:

And here’s a snapshot of STAG’s FFO per share and dividends per share:

Notably, we’re impressed that it’s increased the dividend while also reducing the payout ratio. And as viewed below, the payout ratio is now below 70%, as of Q2-21, the lowest cushion since its IPO:

Better yet, STAG is a monthly dividend payer, making it a fan favorite for many mailbox money investors. Like me.

It’s proven its drive to provide stable cash flow from high tenant retention and low capital expenditure requirements. This financial disciple has led to superior returns…

In Conclusion…

STAG trades at $41.24 per share with a 3.5% dividend yield compared to its peer average of 2.6%. Its payout ratio is 68.8% compared to 62%). And its p/FFO multiple is 20.7x compared to 26.2x.

Using the iREIT IQ Tracker, we see that STAG’s quality score is 79 versus a peer average of 82. Its value score, meanwhile is 37 vs. 32.

In summary, STAG remains a high-conviction Hold, which simply means we ain’t selling what we’ve got.

We’re always looking to accumulate more shares on a pullback, but we caution investors against buying right now given the current valuation – even if analysts are forecasting growth of 7% in 2021, 5% in 2022, and 6% in 2023.

Thus, I think the title for this article is short but fitting. Because STAG really does have swag.”

