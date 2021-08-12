MarioGuti/E+ via Getty Images

With its recent pet foods acquisitions, BRF SA (NYSE:BRFS) has reached a massive c. R$800 million net revenue run rate within its pet food segment, which suggests upside to consolidated net revenue estimates heading into end-2021. Looking ahead, my base case remains for BRF to reach R$4.5 billion in net revenue for the pet food segment by 2030, in line with the planned ramp-up toward its Visão 2030 growth targets. Although I do recognize the upside potential should management successfully execute on the longer-term plan, my main concern remains the limited short-term visibility amid the muted cash flow generation outlook over the upcoming quarters. And with BRF shares currently trading in line with its historical average, I believe the current valuation appropriately accounts for the near-term fundamental challenges ahead within the core domestic market.

A Closer Look at the Mogiana Alimentos Deal

BRF recently disclosed that its subsidiary BRF Pet SA had executed an agreement to acquire pet food-focused Mogiana Alimentos SA. The transaction has received approval from BRF’s Board and does not require shareholder approval. The specific purchase price for Mogiana Alimentos was not disclosed at the time of the announcement, as BRF noted the consideration remains subject to adjustments contemplated in the sale and purchase agreement. As things stand, the closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, along with other precedent conditions.

For context, Mogiana Alimentos is primarily engaged in animal nutrition products for dogs and cats. Specifically, the company is focused on the "super" and "high" premium segments of the market, with most of its geographical exposure spanning the Southeast region of Brazil, along with exports to the Caribbean, Europe, and South America regions. At present, the company operates through two facilities, which, based on BRF commentary, generates annualized sales of c. R$450 million (equivalent to c. 1% of BRF’s consolidated sales as of FQ1 ‘21). Following the recent pet foods acquisitions, which supplement the existing Balance and Güd brands, BRF now holds a c. 10% market share within the space, making it the second-largest Brazilian player in the space with total revenue generation of c. R$800 million.

Recent Pet Foods Deals Make Sound Strategic and Financial Sense

Following the announcement of the Visão 2030 strategic plan last year, the acquisition of Mogiana Alimentos represents a positive step in strengthening BRF’s position within the Brazilian pet food industry. With the deal making BRF among the largest players in the segment, it illustrates the success BRF has enjoyed on the M&A front, considering this is a position that was essentially built through acquisitions. Recall that the market share gain from the Mogiana Alimentos deal builds upon the prior purchase of Hercosul Group (also for an undisclosed sum). As such, I view the strategic merit as sound in these transactions – the acquisitions position BRF as one of the market leaders within the multi-billion Brazil pet food space while also increasing the company’s exposure to higher value, premium segments, and products.

The exact consideration for each deal remains undisclosed, but BRF did disclose the aggregate amount paid for both acquisitions at R$1,350 million (note that this consideration remains subject to contract restrictions). Nonetheless, this disclosure pegs the EV/Revenue at 1.8x for BRF’s acquisition of Hercosul and Mogiana based on revenue generation of R$700- 800 million. And assuming an EBITDA margin of c. 20%, this implies an EV/EBITDA of c. 12x. While both deal multiples are higher than where BRF currently trades, I would note that they compare favorably to comparable transaction multiples in the space. For instance, General Mills’ (GIS) acquisition of the Tyson Foods (TSN) pet food business this year came at an EV/Revenue multiple of c. 4x, while its prior acquisition of Blue Buffalo pet food was at an EV/Revenue of c. 6x.

Positive Steps Toward the Visão 2030 Strategic Plan

Recall that at end-2020, BRF management had presented its new investment plan, with a total budget of over R$55 billion to be deployed over the next decade across the following areas – ready-made meals, value-added pork products, and pet food, along with an expanded local footprint in core markets. With the acquisitions of Hercosul and Mogiana now completed, the attention will likely shift toward integrating and ramping up the acquired platforms (vs. more M&A). The R$1,350 million consideration BRF is paying for Hercosul and Mogiana should be well funded by the balance sheet, so I see few funding hurdles to deal completion on both fronts.

Source: BRF SA Visão 2030 Plan

Looking ahead, I continue to see room for significant, longer-term value creation if the strategic investment plan is properly executed. However, my main concern remains that cash flow generation and leverage could be a key hurdle for near-term deployment. Specifically, the challenging near-term outlook for operating cash flow generation could curb further expansion, and as a result, I see downside risks for capex deployment over the upcoming quarters. And on the corporate side as well, the upcoming general shareholders meeting in April 2022 could be a risk considering it is the first one in which BRF will have Marfrig as a key shareholder (recall Marfrig acquired c.196.9 million or 24.2% of BRF shares in May).

Final Take

On balance, I view BRF’s recent pet foods acquisitions as positive steps in the longer-term strategic plan. However, with shares trading in line with its historical average at c. 6x EV/EBITDA, I view current valuation is as appropriately factoring in the ongoing fundamental challenges presented by the core domestic market. And while I do acknowledge the longer-term upside potential if the plan is successfully executed, the limited short-term visibility and muted outlook for operating cash flow generation over the upcoming quarters keep me on hold.