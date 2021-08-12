Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Monday, embattled electric vehicle developer and producer Workhorse Group ("Workhorse") reported another set of abysmal quarterly results.

The company delivered a paltry 14 vehicles resulting in revenues of $1.2 million as compared to the $5.0 million expected by analysts. Free cash flow was negative $48.4 million, leaving the company with $156.6 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Workhorse monetized 72% of its holdings in Lordstown Motors Corporation (RIDE) at an average price of $6.67 per share for net proceeds $78.8 million.

In the 10-Q, management states that "existing capital resources will be sufficient to support projected funding requirements for several years" but nevertheless the company may elect to raise additional financing in 2021 "if the opportunity arises".

Quite frankly, I do not expect this to be the case given new management's highly concerning disclosures on the conference call:

What is clear from initial customer feedback is that we need to further increase the payload capacity of our vehicles. Although there are niche market opportunities for the lower payload vehicle, those opportunities are limited. The majority of our customers needs a higher payload vehicle, which serves a much larger market segment. Our engineering teams are already hard at work on the revised design of the C1000.... We recognize that there is a lot of work still to be done and likely difficult decisions ahead to position our company for long-term success.

During the question-of-answer session, analysts were apparently perplexed by the previously undisclosed payload issue and the resulting requirement to rework the design of the company's core C-1000 BEV truck, particularly after the new CEO admitted that the problem has been known internally for quite some time already.

Not surprisingly, management had to bear some tough questions:

Mike Shlisky (D.A. Davidson) ...So I was just little bit confused, guys. So you've got 8,000 orders here. So 8,000 folks, in the case of Pritchard or Pride Group, 8,000 orders worth of people have seen the truck, they've seen the spec sheet that you gave them before, they've test driven the truck and they said, Yes, I want to drive that. In the case of Pritchard and Pride, I can definitely sell that as you put it to me. And now you're saying that, that's not the case, but they signed binding orders to take these vehicles. And I'm a little confused as to how -- as to kind of what has changed since they actually signed their binding orders that they're not going to get their orders and actually they're going to get an entirely different product. Have any of the competitors out there put out a much higher payload vehicle within the same class as for past week having a great payload, if not one of the best ones out there today. So what's changed that have really caused you to make this design switch here? Rick Dauch, CEO Yes, Mike, good question. So that's one of the things I'm going to clarify with the team, with the customers. Like I've had introductory calls with Pride and Pritchard, a couple of others this week, talked to Chris, our Head of Sales and on to the factory. I need to understand that mix, okay? We'll see, okay? At the end of the day, the vehicle that we have designed doesn't quite meet the specs we want to get from a payload. It's a little heavy versus what we can carry, okay? So we got to figure out just how big the market is for a lower payload right now and how fast we can then tweak our designs and improve our vehicle dynamics to meet the higher payload requirements, right?

In contrast to management, I do not expect the redesign to be finished anytime soon as otherwise the issue would have likely been addressed already.

Even worse, the renewed delay to commercial production is likely going to result in Workhorse violating covenants governing the company's $200 million in convertible notes:

Section 3.10. MINIMUM BACKLOG SALES. The Company shall have Backlog Sales of at least twenty five million dollars ($25,000,000) as of the fiscal period ending on March 31, 2022, fifty million dollars ($50,000,000) as of the fiscal period ending on June 30, 2022, seventy five million dollars ($75,000,000) as of the fiscal period ending on September 30, 2022 and one hundred million dollars ($100,000,000) as of the fiscal period ending on December 31, 2022 (“Minimum Backlog Sales”).

Assuming an average sales price of $50,000, the company would have to deliver 500 trucks per quarter starting in Q1/2022.

As a reminder: Workhorse has delivered only 133 C-Series trucks year-to-date and with the requirement to extensively rework the vehicle design, I would be surprised to see production ramping back up before the second half of next year at the earliest point.

Given today's disclosures, I wouldn't expect noteholders to be exactly accommodating but rather looking to minimize damage.

With quarterly cash burn projected at approximately $30 million going forward and assuming aggregate proceeds of $25 million from the sale of its remaining stake in Lordstown Motors, the company's cash position would be approximately $180 million at the end of Q1/2022, just slightly below the principal balance of the convertible notes.

Even in case the company manages to amend the covenant, any relaxation would likely come at a hefty price tag given the decent chance for convertible noteholders to lose their entire investment.

Bottom Line

The requirement to extensively redesign its core C-1000 electric truck is a major setback and likely going to result in Workhorse violating debt covenants early next year. A default would likely result in the company filing for chapter 11 and shareholders ultimately being wiped out.

But even if the company succeeds in amending the covenant, investors need to prepare for a hefty price tag given the decent chance for convertible noteholders to lose their entire investment.

That said, with the company's market capitalization still well above $1 billion, management might decide to enter into a stock purchase agreement with institutional investors similar to peers Lordstown Motors and Nikola Corporation (NKLA) recently. While this would likely result in substantial, additional dilution for equityholders, Workhorse could use the proceeds to repay the convertible notes thus avoiding a potential notice of default next year.

Given the company's ongoing execution challenges in conjunction with potential debt issues and still elevated valuation, investors should consider selling their holdings or even outright shorting the shares.