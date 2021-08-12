Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is a leading global branded food company. It operates in more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy, SPAM, Hormel Natural Choice, Columbus, Applegate, Justin's, Wholly, Hormel Black Label and more than 30 other brands. The company’s products have a No. 1 or No. 2 position in over 40 categories.

The company's operations are divided in four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

The refrigerated foods segment is the most important for the company, representing 55% of sales and 54.6% of earning before taxes. The second segment is grocery products, with a weight of 24.8% on sales and of 32.1% on EBT.

Investment case

Hormel Foods is trading sideways since the beginning of 2020. While the recent acquisition of Planter's and Sadler’s Smokehouse could fuel the company's growth rate, we think that the stock is trading well above its fair value. Despite remaining attractive for long-term investors for its defensive characteristic and for being a member of the dividend aristocratic club, having increased its dividend every year for more than 25 years, we would BUY the stock only at a much lower price.

High commodity prices could weigh on marginality

Latest company results were mixed albeit signalling a solid rebound in 2021 following a weak 2020 for the pandemic outbreak. Q2 '21 results published on May 20 saw a 7.6% increase of sales compared to the same period 1 year ago albeit a 3% decline of volume. The refrigerated foods segment led the revenue increase, with a 17% rebound of sales. It posted a significant recovery in foodservice, a positive growth in retail and deli brands, and higher commodity sales. Grocery products were down 8% due to a difficult comparison basis from the extremely high levels of demand last year and Jennie-O Turkey Store sales were up 2%. Finally, the international segment expanded 17%.

Despite the solid revenue growth rate, earning before taxes rose by a modest 2.1% for a strong increase of cost of product sold. It is the consequence of the commodity price raise in H1 '21, which is not reflected yet in selling prices.

Hormel is going to publish Q3 '21 results on September 2nd. We expect the company to post results in line with Q2 '21, as revenue should rise by mid to high single digit and EBT by low to mid-single digit as higher costs should continue to weigh on marginality.

Long-term outlook: positive but not stellar growth rate

Over the last few years, Hormel posted a steady, but low growth rate. As indicated in the following picture, revenue rose at a 2.9% CAGR in the period 2010-2021, with the growth rate further declined over the last 5 years to a negligible 0.7% CAGR.

The modest revenue growth had a negative impact on marginality, with operating income in a downward trend since 2016 and EPS since 2018.

Source: Hormel 2020 annual report

We think that Hormel revenue growth rate would rebound over the next 5 years for the significant contribution of Planter's: +4% CAGR of revenue in the period 2020-2025, from $9.869bn in 2020 to $11.747bn. However, without the $1bn contribution coming from the acquisition of Planter's, the revenue growth rate would be a modest 2.2%. While the company has a solid balance sheet permitting a continuation of external growth, we think that the previous numbers signal how the underlying growth trend does not justify too much optimism on growth prospects.

We expect marginality to improve as commodity prices pressure should diminish or the company will be able to transfer to clients these increases. Moreover, the company could benefit from a positive price mix, with 15% of revenue coming from products introduced over the last 5 years, and from the synergies from the Planters acquisition ($50milion per year according to company estimates).

In the following table, we indicate our projections for the next 5 years.

We expect EBIT to grow at 7.4% CAGR and net income at 6% CAGR. We pencil in a dividend increase in line with EPS growth. In this scenario, Hormel would pay a $1.24/share dividend in 2025, which corresponds to a 2.7% dividend yield.

As we will see in the following section, we think that Hormel growth perspective do not justify current high valuation.

Valuation

We value the stock using both a DCF model and a multiple valuation model.

We construct a DCF model using the following assumptions.

EBIT growing at 7.4% CAGR in the period 2020/2025; Average capex of 2.7% of revenue (ex-acquisitions) per year in the period 2021-2025, in line with last few years average; WACC of 6%, reflecting the cost of capital of the company as the company does not have a net debt; A prudential perpetual growth rate of 1.5%. We think Hormel will grow at pace between the expected growth rate of real GDP (2.5%) and the population growth rate (0.6%).

We derive an $39.8 per share target price, almost 13% below current stock price.

A multiple analysis confirms that the stock price is overvalued. Indeed, it trades at '21 P/e of 26.7x '22 P/E of 24.0, higher than the last 20-year average of 20x. A decline to a level in line with the long-term average is expected in 2025.

Taking in account our estimate for a ’22 EPS of $1.97, the stock should trade at $39.4 to be in line with last year average.

Combining our DCF model and multiple valuation, we derive a $39.6 target price. It implies a 13% downside potential from current stock price.

However, we would consider the stock a BUY opportunity only at 15% below fair value. In this scenario, we would turn buyer of the stock only at $33.6/share.

Conclusion

Hormel is a solid company operating in a defensive sector. While the stock could be attractive for long-term investors for its steady growth rate and for its ability to increase the dividend every year, we would not buy the stock at current level. Indeed, we value the stock $39.6/share, which implies a 13% downside potential. However, we would like to see at least a 15% upside potential before buying the stock. We would turn buyer of the stock only at $33.6/share.