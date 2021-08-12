Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

When most investors think of alternative currencies, gold and bitcoin are usually the top choices. For millennia, gold has been the preferred global currency and, even in an age of fiat currency, has been an excellent hedge against inflation and interest rate reductions. More recently, bitcoin has arrived as a more liquid digital alternative to gold and has risen dramatically during the recent period of immense money creation from global central banks.

While these two assets are prevalent, both gold and bitcoin mining is energy-intensive. While these two alternative assets may have their place in investors' portfolios, other alternatives may be needed to protect investors against the threat of ongoing inflation acceleration fully. Fortunately, an emerging alternative asset class may fulfill this role well, carbon credits which can be easily invested in via the KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN).

As you can see below, this fund has had stellar performance over the past year and has seen massive inflows:

Data by YCharts

I first wrote about carbon credits as an attractive alternative asset three years ago in "Global Carbon Credits: The Most Alternative ETF?" regarding the smaller iPath fund (GRNTF). Since then, the fund has risen over 250% as demand for carbon credits has surged in most of the world. While carbon credits are far more expensive today than in the past, they may still have a long way to go before a "green revolution" becomes profitable. Even more, they serve as a hedge against inflation that has a low correlation to other asset classes and has declining annual supply and rising yearly demand. With this in mind, it seems like a good time to take a fresh look at KRBN to judge if it is currently a wise choice for investors.

How The Carbon Credit System Works

Carbon credits are a growing means of reducing carbon emissions by using free-market mechanics instead of government mandates or taxation. The "cap and trade" carbon emissions reduction system is used in a growing number of nations but is most developed in Europe. Most of KRBN's assets are focused on European carbon allowances, with a minority in California's carbon allowances (~20%).

The system is relatively simple. The respective government places a societal limit on carbon emissions and annually gives away and/or auctions off that figure of carbon credits to emission-producing corporations. If those corporations have higher emissions than allotted by their carbon credits, they must buy more carbon credits on the open market. If a company has excess credits due to emission-reduction innovations, it can sell its extra credits on the open market for a profit. Tesla (TSLA) is an excellent example of this as the company generates most of its earnings from excess carbon credits sold to other less efficient automakers.

There are a number of reasons that make carbon credits an attractive long-term investment. Primarily, it is perhaps the only asset class with a falling annual supply. Mandates dictate the supply of credits, and, in the E.U, the yearly emission credit supply will decline 2.2% per year. Importantly, this is a faster pace of decline than was mandated from 2013-2020 of 1.74%. Despite this, energy demand is expected to continue to rise each year.

Considering that green energy and emissions reduction investments normally have lower natural profits, carbon credit prices must rise to make green energy profitable enough that immense development occurs. Various sources place the long-term fair-value of carbon credits at between $100-$150 per ton of CO2. This is the price determined to facilitate near-zero net emissions or the total external cost of carbon emissions. Of course, these sources may have biases, and, in all reality, it is tough to judge the true external cost of emissions in the future due to ongoing innovations. That said, carbon credits are currently around $66 per ton of CO2 (in USD terms), which means they may have greater upside.

Carbon Credit Risk Exposures

While carbon credit investments like KRBN may have great long-term upside potential and have a bullish outlook supported by government climate change mandates, they are not without risks. This includes economic risk, innovation risk, regulatory/fraud risks, and liquidity risks that come with smaller ETFs.

KRBN's chief risk is an economic recession, and the fund may see similar or even larger declines than equities in the case of a significant economic slowdown. Carbon credits lost nearly half of their value peak-to-trough from 2019 to 2020 as lockdowns caused a decrease in fuel demand. During most years, investors expect demand for carbon credits to be above supply since supply declines by government mandate, and energy demand rises. However, if an economic slowdown or something similar causes energy demand to fall, there may be more supply for carbon credits than demand, causing prices to decline.

KRBN's second risk is green energy innovation. This may seem counterintuitive as many investors buy carbon credits to support green energy innovation. However, if new cheaper methods of reducing carbon emissions or sequestering carbon are developed, polluting companies can invest in innovations that will reduce their dependence on carbon credits. Of course, as carbon credit prices are at all-time highs today, immense profits can be made by developing new sequestration or emission reduction practices. If such innovations are created, governments may likely accelerate reductions in carbon caps, which could rebalance the market and keep carbon credit prices from plummeting.

The remaining risks with KRBN are not tied to the economy directly, but are still essential to keep in mind. Since carbon credits are so expensive today, many companies have been looking to create carbon sequestration innovations to reduce dependence on credits. This has opened the doors to numerous potentially fraudulent carbon sequestration sellers who, for example, sell credits from private forests with no risk of being cut down. This is a problematic gray area for the market as this does nothing to change net emissions though it still generates carbon credits. There are also numerous corporations pursuing subjective carbon saving measures in Africa, which may be little more than "greenwashing."

For now, it appears that instances of fraud are not widespread enough to have a major direct impact on KRBN. That said, it does create uncertainties surrounding future regulations. At any rate, the "cap and trade" system is still in development, and it may be years before its rules are finally secured. Of course, rules also differ between countries. Fortunately, it is more than likely the case that any new regulations will create more stringent measures on what counts as "carbon sequestration." Removing potentially fraudulent carbon credit generation practices would almost certainly lead to further decreases in the supply of carbon credits, which would be bullish for KRBN.

Finally, it is worth pointing out that KRBN is a young fund in a younger market. While the EU carbon credit market is liquid, KRBN's AUM was relatively low until recently. It is currently a half-billion which makes it liquid, but this figure was well below $50M for most of last year, putting the fund at risk of closure. This is not a particularly high risk today, but if carbon credits suddenly plummet in value for any reason, then KRBN could be subject to liquidity risks.

The Bottom Line

KRBN may be an attractive long-term investment because most government regulatory efforts seek to keep carbon prices as high as possible to promote emission reductions. On top of that, carbon credit prices should rise in line with inflation during a shock. Most of all, KRBN has a low correlation to other asset classes (below 0.40 for all, including oil, equities, and commodities) - making it a suitable means of adding portfolio diversification. Even more, it has a lower expense ratio for alternative investments of 78 bps.

That said, at its current price, KRBN may have short-term risks that could bring it down over the coming year. Most notably, there has been a surge in money flowing into virtually all "green energy" investments which have stoked concerns over a bubble. In my view, there is almost certainly a bubble in the green energy equity market. As I detailed in "ICLN: Clean Energy Is The Future, But Not For Portfolios, voracious demand for green investments may also be leading to excessive carbon credit prices and, as this exuberance fades, this could lead to a crash.

That said, I would only say carbon credits are overvalued when they are so expensive that carbon buyers see excessive financial losses from carbon expenditures. For now, this does not appear to be the case so, while carbon credits maybe a slightly artificially expensive, they seem to be far less overvalued than are solar and wind stocks. Still, since a near-term correction is possible, I would personally not buy KRBN until it sees a 5-15%+ sell-off, ideally at $34 or below."