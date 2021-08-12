MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) released its Q2 2021 financial results. The numbers are really good, Franco-Nevada reached a new record high in terms of attributable production volumes and revenues. The operating cash flow and net income remained robust too. Moreover, Franco-Nevada closed a big deal and added an iron ore royalty to its portfolio.

Franco-Nevada's attributable gold equivalent production increased to 166,856 toz, which is 11.6% more than in Q1 and 59.9% more than in Q2 2020. The growth is attributable especially to the newly acquired Vale Royalty Debentures. Franco-Nevada accrued 15,493 toz of gold equivalent from this asset for H1 2021. As the asset was acquired only in Q2, attributable production for both quarters was included in Q2 results. In the future, the accruals will be on a quarterly basis. However, even without the Vale Royalty, the attributable production would equal 151,363 toz of gold equivalent, which would be the second-highest amount in more than three years.

Due to the good performance of the portfolio and the addition of the Vale Royalty, Franco-Nevada revised its 2021 production guidance. The company expects the sales to amount to 590,000-615,000 toz of gold equivalent. Due to the higher energy prices, the energy unit is expected to generate revenues of $155-170 million instead of the originally expected $115-135 million.

Source: Own processing, using data of Franco-Nevada

The Q2 sales equaled 166,856 toz of gold equivalent, which resulted in revenues of $299.8 million. For comparison, in Q1, the sales equaled 149,57 toz of gold equivalent and the mining revenues equaled $263.8 million. Also, the energy revenues increased, from $45.1 million in Q1 to $47.3 million in Q2. As a result, Franco-Nevada's total Q2 revenues amounted to $347.1 million, which is 12.4% more than in the previous quarter and 78.4% more than in the same period of last year.

The major part of revenues, more than 56%, is attributable to gold, followed by energies (13.63%), silver (12.96%), other mining assets (10.92%), and platinum group metals (6.34%). The main difference in comparison to the previous quarters is the rapid growth of the share of "other mining assets", from 2.14% to 10.92%. The growth is attributable to the abovementioned acquisition of the iron ore royalties.

Source: Own processing, using data of Franco-Nevada

The operating cash flow experienced a 9.3% quarterly growth, to $245.2 million. This is historically the second-highest value. The net income grew to $175.3 million, which is in line with the previous two quarters. The EPS increased to $0.92. However, the adjusted net income was slightly higher, $182.6 million. It is 13.5% higher compared to the Q1 adjusted net income.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada's cash position worsened significantly, due to the $538 million acquisition of the Vale Royalty Debentures. As a result, the volume of cash and cash equivalents decreased to $197.7 million. However, the debt remains at 0, which means that the net debt stands at -$197.7 million.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Franco-Nevada

In comparison to the end of Q1, Franco-Nevada's valuation metrics increased. The price-to-earnings ratio grew from 40.03 to 43.69, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio grew from 28.73 to 31.94, and the price-to-revenues ratio grew from 22.03 to 23.93. All three values are very high, however, as can be seen in the chart below, they have been high for some time now. The reason is that Franco-Nevada is the leader of the industry and many investors consider the company to be safer and more stable than its peers. On the other hand, it has also a lower growth potential. The company alone expects its revenues to grow only by 25% over the next 5 years.

Source: Own processing

The most important Q2 event was the acquisition of the Vale Royalty Debentures. Franco-Nevada acquired 4.7% of Vale’s (VALE) outstanding Participating Debentures from the Brazilian Development Bank and the Brazilian government for $538 million. The participating debentures have the character of NSR royalties. Franco will be entitled to receiving 0.264% net sales royalty on 100% of iron ore sales from the Northern System, approximately 70% of iron ore sales from the South-eastern System, and 0.367% net sales royalty from some copper and gold assets. The debentures should generate approximately 25,000-35,000 toz of gold equivalent per year. The royalty payments will be made always on March 31 and September 30, for the previous half-year.

Another interesting news was BHP's (BHP) acquisition of Noront Resources (OTCPK:NOSOF) (although it occurred only in July, after the end of Q2). BHP will acquire Noront and its large properties in the Canadian Ring of Fire region (my article about the acquisition can be found here). This can be very positive for Franco-Nevada in the long term, as BHP has the financial strength and expertise to push the projects forward more rapidly. Franco-Nevada holds 1% NSR royalty on the Eagle's Nest project, 3% NSR royalty on the Black Thor project, and 2% NSR royalty on Noront's other assets.

In early March, Franco-Nevada's share price bottomed around $105, and a new bullish trend has started. It is still intact, however, it has been losing steam lately. After an unsuccessful attempt to break the August 2020 highs at $166, the share price retreated to $155. A pattern of growing lows has formed over the recent weeks. Moreover, the 10-day moving average is above the 50-day one and the RSI has bounced up from the level of 50. This all looks positive. However, the recent gold price decline weighs on Franco-Nevada's shares. It is hard to expect a breakage of the resistance in the $166 area without support from the gold market.

What I like about Franco-Nevada's Q2:

A new record-high gold equivalent production was reached.

Record-high revenues were recorded.

The 2021 guidance was revised to the upside.

The acquisition of Vale's Participating Debentures looks good.

BHP's acquisition of Noront Resources should help to speed up the development of the Ring of Fire projects.

What I don't like about Franco-Nevada's Q2: