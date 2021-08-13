davit85/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (OTCPK:PZRIF) is a royalty company which takes a top line cut from the 725 pizza joints in its portfolio. It receives 6% on the revenue of Pizza Pizza restaurants and 9% from the Pizza 73 sales operated by franchisees. This means the operating risk for the royalty company is relatively low as the burden to actually operate the restaurants (at a profit) lies with the effective operators. This doesn’t mean Pizza Pizza as a royalty company is immune to failing restaurants: a franchisee can still go out of business in which case the royalty company will be hit as well.

Data by YCharts

Pizza Pizza has its most liquid listing on the TSX where it’s trading with PZA as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Canada is just under 50,000 shares per day, so that would by far be the most liquid listing to trade in Pizza Pizza shares.

The Q2 results were okay, but not great

The royalty companies have a very straightforward business model: They receive royalty payments from the franchisees which are recorded as royalty income. Subsequently, they need to deduct the interest payments on their own debt and G&A expenses, deduct the relevant taxes, and that’s pretty much the total amount of distributable income ("adjusted earnings per share").

The H1 result from Pizza Pizza was still weaker than in the first half of last year, but fortunately, we did see an uptick in the second quarter of this year. That’s encouraging as I think that during a lockdown period last year it’s easier to just order pizza and the reopening this year would have caused more potential customers to go back to other restaurants for their feeding needs. So while the H1 2021 results are relatively weak even compared to H1 2020, I think the Q2 update is quite encouraging.

Source: financial statements

This resulted in a total adjusted earnings per share of C$0.185 in Q2, and C$0.356 in H1 2021, as you can see in the image below.

Source: management discussion & analysis

During the first half of the year, Pizza Pizza paid a monthly dividend of C$0.055/share which means it paid about C$0.165/share in Q2 and C$0.33/share in the first half of the year, and as you can see, those dividends are clearly covered by the adjusted earnings from operations. So that’s all fine.

Pizza Pizza feels sufficiently confident to hike its monthly dividend

Concurrent with the announcement of its Q2 financial results, Pizza Pizza Royalty also announced a dividend hike by about 9% to C$0.06/month. This brings the quarterly dividend to C$0.18 and the full-year dividend payments to C$0.72.

And that’s where it gets more interesting. As you saw on the image in the previous section of this article, the C$0.18 distribution would be fully covered by the C$0.185 Q2 cash flows, but with an adjusted earnings per share of C$0.356/share in H1, the payout ratio would exceed 100% based on the H1 results.

Fortunately, it looks like the lower Q1 performance may have been just a bump in the road as Pizza Pizza’s previous quarters – including in 2020- consistently showed an adjusted earnings per share exceeding the C$0.18 required to cover the increased dividends.

Source: management discussion & analysis

Additionally, the management expects the total amount of restaurants in the royalty pool to increase this year while some restaurants still have to reopen, which should further boost the revenue and the adjusted earnings per share as the operating expenses will remain fixed.

And given the low net debt on both the RoyaltyCorp level (C$45M excluding short-term investments) and the Pizza Pizza Corp Level (C$5M net cash), I think the balance sheet risk of the RoyaltyCorp is very low. Everything will obviously depend on the restaurant operators to continue to perform and keep their own companies healthy, but at this point, I don’t see any reason why Pizza Pizza shouldn’t hike the dividend.

Investment thesis

The dividend hike to C$0.06/month increases the full-year distribution to C$0.72/year which, at the current share price of just over C$11, represents a yield of around 6.5%. On a full-year basis, that increased dividend should be sustainable (although some quarters will be weaker than others, there is some seasonality), making it an interesting income pick. Most people love pizza and unlike other restaurant royalty companies (like The Keg as a steakhouse), I think pizza will continue to be in favor as a rapid snack or meal.

I currently don’t have a position in Pizza Pizza, but I may go long as I had been looking to add a CAD income idea to my personal portfolio.