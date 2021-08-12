maki_shmaki/iStock via Getty Images

Writing about Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) in early February, I said that this manufacturer of specialty alloys offered both recovery trade potential and a lot of risk and volatility as the aerospace cycle and short-cycle recoveries played out. Both were on display, with the shares heading well into the $40s at one point before entering this recent downtrend.

I’m more bullish now given that Carpenter has likely seen the bottom of the cycle, but investors shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that this is a cyclically volatile commodity company that has never generated attractive cash flow on a sustained basis. I like the opportunity here to play the coming aerospace ramp, ongoing short-cycle industrial recoveries, and future opportunities like electric motors; just don’t make the mistake of falling in love with this one when business really gets going – it won’t be different that time.

Better Results As The Bounce Off The Bottom Begins

Comparing Carpenter’s numbers to sell-side estimates (or my own) is challenging given some LIFO charges, but on the whole, I would say this was a better than expected quarter.

Revenue declined 4% from the year-ago period, but rebounded 20% sequentially as reported, with reported sales beating expectation by 12%. On an ex-surcharge basis, revenue declined 7% yoy and rebounded 17% sequentially, with Specialty Alloy revenue up almost 18% qoq and Performance Engineered revenue up almost 17% qoq.

Volume was flat with the year-ago level and up 27% qoq on an overall basis, with SAO volume up about 4% yoy and 28% qoq, while PEP volume increased 22% yoy and 44% qoq. Pricing was down both on a reported and ex-surcharge basis, declining about 6% qoq by the former method and 8% qoq by the latter.

Gross margin and operating income were both significantly impacted by a LIFO charge, but on a core basis, it does look like the company beat by around $30M (on ex-surcharge revenue of $348M). On an adjusted basis, both SAO and PEP were profitable, with SAO just barely profitable (significantly better than expected), and PEP posting a 2.6% adjusted margin (better than expected).

Relative to my full-year expectations, SAO revenue was about 2% lower, driven by higher volumes that counteracted lower pricing, while PEP revenue was about 3% higher on slightly lower volume. Compared to my model update in early February, the full year’s revenue was about 1.5% below my estimate. Gross margin and EBITDA were both lower than I’d expected, but the LIFO charge explains about 70% of the difference.

All But One Major Market Is Improving

The market updates provided by management do reflect improving operating conditions for the company. Sales to the aerospace and defense markets were down 23% yoy, but up 21% qoq as inventory destocking is largely over, though with significant customer-to-customer variability.

Sales related to aircraft engines were up 26% qoq, but this is a very volatile number on a quarter to quarter basis. Lead-times, though, have continued to fall, now at around 10 to 12 weeks versus the 40-week to 52-week levels before the pandemic. Fastener sales “were down a little bit”, and there was no comment on structural components.

Industrial/Consumer sales were up 21% yoy and 21% qoq, with strong demand from the semiconductor and fluid control markets, as well as personal electronics, and with improving demand in tooling. Demand levels are already back to pre-pandemic levels. Medical sales fell 9% yoy and rose 23% qoq, with demand driven by improving procedure counts and rebuilding distributor inventories. Transportation sales rose 111% yoy and 25% qoq on improved light vehicle and heavy truck builds.

The lone negative market is in energy, where sales declined 52% yoy and 26% qoq. Activity in North America remains slow, though international is looking better and power generation is starting to recover.

The Outlook

With aerospace demand less than half of what it was before the pandemic, and based in part on the commentary from companies like Eaton (ETN) and Honeywell (HON), I think we’re seeing the start of a multiyear recovery cycle in aerospace that should deliver very solid revenue and profit growth for Carpenter over the next five or so years. There’s likely to be some choppiness for another few quarters, though, and production rates may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 (though aftermarket will pick up well before that).

I also wouldn’t ignore the long-term opportunities from some of Carpenter’s newer product offerings, particularly soft magnetics, sensors, and additive manufacturing. Soft magnetics will see increasing demand from applications like EV motors (and other high-efficiency motors), and sensor demand should pick up on increased factory and warehouse automation, as well as smartphones. Additive manufacturing remains more of a long-term opportunity, though it has already made a noticeable impact in the med-tech space (ortho and spinal implants).

Given how fiscal 2021 developed relative to my expectations, I’ve adjusted my gross margin expectations for the next year and made some tweaks to my volume and price assumptions, but not a lot of major changes. The end result is that my FY’22 revenue number is about 2% higher and my FY’23 number is about 4% higher. My EBITDA number for FY’22 declines about 25% on lower gross margin and higher SG&A, while my FY’23 number is almost unchanged, and that’s the number that has been driving my valuation.

The Bottom Line

I continue to value Carpenter on the basis of 8.5x my ’23 EBITDA estimate ($307M) discounted back a year at a double-digit discount rate. That gives me a fair value in the low-$40’s now, and I see more upside potential than downside risk to my ’23 numbers.

I don’t like Carpenter as anything like a core holding, but these shares can move significantly in up-cycles. There’s already been a big move from the 2020 lows, but I think we’re at the start of a multiyear up-cycle that will see a lot of demand for specialty alloys not just in aerospace, but in automotive/transport, industrial/consumer, and medical. As a play on the “it’s still not too late to play aerospace” concept, I do like Carpenter here.