Introduction

Most of my readers know that I'm bullish on agriculture. I have covered a lot of stocks in the industry after I started to focus on agriculture more than one year ago. One of these companies is CF Industries (NYSE:CF). My most recent article, published on May 8, discussed the agriculture bull case, CF's technical breakout, its attractive valuation, and my expectations of strong double-digit gains.

In this article, I will update my call and explain why I believe that more upside is on the horizon. This includes a discussion of the just-released 2Q21 earnings. I will also tell you why I moved the stock out of my dividend growth portfolio and into my trading account. So, bear with me!

Here's What Happened In 2Q21

On Monday, August 9, the company reported its second quarter earnings. EPS and sales both came in below expectations. In this case, the company reported 32.5% higher sales. They missed by $40 million. However, as quarterly sales were close to $1.6 billion, we can ignore this miss as $40 million is everything except significant. GAAP EPS came in at $1.14. This was below expectations as it was missed by $0.43.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is where the bad news ends as the company's results were strong. The bull case is still strong as the company mentioned in its 2Q21 earnings call. For example, adjusted EBITDA in the first 6 months of this year came in at roughly $1.0 billion. That's the result of strong nitrogen demand but lower overall production, which tightened the global supply/demand balance. Hence, resulting in higher fertilizer prices.

As the graph below shows, U.S. Gulf Urea Futures (nitrogen fertilizer) has more than doubled since 2020.

Source: TradingView

On top of that, the energy spreads between North America and high-cost regions have expanded considerably, leading to higher-margin opportunities for CF - which tends to be a low-cost producer.

As a result, adjusted EBITDA expanded by roughly 25% as the company reported its strongest first-half financial results in six years.

The company names two reasons that should drive record global nitrogen demand over the next two years. Both are things that we have discussed a number of times over the past 16 months.

Low coarse grain stocks (inventories) that need replenishing.

Higher economic growth, which drives industrial demand

For example, the world stocks/usage ratio for corn has hit a multi-year low last year and is expected to be more or less unchanged in 2021. I wouldn't even bet against a further decline if the 2021 corn harvest turns out to have a worse yield than previously expected. In the United States, this ratio is close to 10% as a lot of corn is used in ethanol plants in addition to rising export volumes - US farmers are feeding the world, so to speak.

Source: CME

In addition to the aforementioned energy spread and lower production rates, we're dealing with a very tight nitrogen market. Moreover, as global crop prices are close to multi-year highs, we're in an environment where farmers are financially capable to increase the fertilizer use to combat a low stocks/usage ratio. This supports both higher fertilizer demand and fertilizer margins. It also helps that emerging markets are increasing production rates.

According to CF, Brazil's imports of urea improved by 24% in the first six months of this year. As noted in other articles, Brazil is more or less the only country that is able to grow corn production. Given its poor soil quality, the need for fertilizer will remain high on a long-term basis.

It also helps that forward prices suggest that the favorable energy spread is here to stay until at least 2023. In this case, the graph below visualizes this. What we see is that Henry Hub prices are expected to remain well below the Dutch-traded TTF natural gas prices, which are a good benchmark for European gas prices. The same goes for Asian energy futures - JKM, which covers Korea and Japan.

Source: CF Industries 2Q21 Earnings Presentation

Why I Moved It To My Trading Account

I bought the stock for my dividend growth portfolio because I needed a stock that would do well in times of a weaker dollar (as I'm based in Europe). Basic materials tend to do that very well. I also bought the stock at a very attractive valuation with a good yield. However, after consideration, I do not feel that it is appropriate to own this stock in a dividend growth portfolio. I am not very pleased with the company's shareholder policies and believe that there is little growth in dividend growth.

This is what an analyst noted in the most recent earnings call.

... I realize that CF has been a pretty good stock this year but if you look at it over a longer period of time, the share price has struggled. And it sounds like you don't really want to buy back shares in that you want to buy them at a more attractive price. And historically, CF has really not been interested in raising the dividend.

If we look at the graph below, we see that CF should be able to generate close to $1.3 billion in free cash flow this year. As the company's market cap is $10.1 billion, we're dealing with a potential free cash flow yield of 12.8%. Next year, this number is expected to remain more or less unchanged. And even during weaker years, the company did close to $1 billion in FCF. So far, the company has used this money to reduce net debt. Net debt is now expected to fall to less than 1.0x EBITDA. That's also a source of value for shareholders as it protects them against downturns.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

As the graph below shows, CF performs much better than some of its peers during economic downturns. This has a lot to do with its financial stability.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, the number of shares outstanding has fallen by just 8% since 2016. Dividends haven't been raised since 2015. Technically speaking, the company could double its dividend without running into trouble - even during economic downturns.

It's obviously up to management to decide when to buy back shares and when to raise its dividends, but these things are the main reason I moved the stock out of my dividend growth portfolio.

Valuation

As aforementioned, CF has a $10.1 billion market cap. Next year, the company is expected to report $1.9 billion in net debt. I think that's reasonable given the company's dividend policy and view on buybacks. This gives us a $12 billion enterprise value. That's roughly 5.7x 2022 EBITDA. In this case, it's important to mention that 2022 EBITDA expectations have been raised from $1.7 billion (in my previous article) to $2.1 billion.

This valuation is very fair, even if EBITDA expectations come down a bit in case ongoing COVID uncertainties hurt demand. But then again, the company's dividend yield is close to multi-year lows. 2.5% is simply not a good reason to buy the stock. There are much better stocks with a similar yield that are far less cyclical.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Agriculture is making a comeback after the most recent correction. While I was focussing on other stocks, Deere & Company (DE) rallied and is now, once again, my largest holding. This article isn't about Deere, but I wanted to use an example of a large player that is currently making a comeback. I'm also saying this to underline my confidence in long-term agriculture investments.

The good news is that CF has the potential to rally back, too. The company is extremely well-positioned thanks to relatively cheap production, high demand, high fertilizer prices, and improving economic growth. Additionally, the stock is attractively valued.

Source: FINVIZ

Unfortunately, the dividend yield is low and I do not see a long-term uptrend in dividends. Hence, I do not consider the stock a dividend investment anymore. I think the company will use buybacks as a tool to return cash as soon as economic weakness starts to pressure the stock price again. That works too, but I doubt investors prefer that instead of dividends.

But then again, the company did significantly lower its net leverage ratio, which will be a huge pro during the next economic downturn. So, if anything, it's a personal decision to consider CF a trade instead of a dividend investment and not a recommendation to dump CF. The company remains a fantastic agriculture player. If you want exposure in this industry, I think CF is a good choice.

