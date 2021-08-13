Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

My father was a teenager during the 1930s great depression and often shared astounding tales from that time. It was a time of economic despair and a challenge to humanity. I have always been impressed by his generation’s resilience born during testing times. A simple item such as bread was a major daily concern. There was government subsidized bread, brown bread, and then there was bread for the rich, white bread. Often as a child, my father would tell me to stop complaining while walking around with a white bread under my arm. I only fully appreciated his comment many years later.

I published an article on the impossibility of herd immunity in April 2020 when governments were contemplating a strategy of allowing the virus to infect a sufficient large portion of the population with survivors then building a “herd immunity”. It was a surreal journey for me when I revisited the contents of the folder for that article which informed me to follow the vaccine developers. The world in early 2020 was once again in despair. There was no vaccine, no treatment and the medical professionals were forced to develop lifesaving best standard of care rules on the fly. People were dying and the hospitals were overflowing. It seems like a long-ago history, yet it was only 16 months ago.

Indulge me a paragraph or two to salute all those companies and scientists who developed vaccines, even the ones who did not make it. You gave us hope. You allowed us to get economic activity back to some normality. You saved countless lives. You prevented a humanitarian and socio-economic calamity. You contributed trillions of dollars in value to the stock exchanges and averted trillions of dollars in global economic harm. Is that not a bit over the top, a bit melodramatic, you may ask? No, it is actually somewhat feeble compared to the debt of gratitude that we owe everybody involved in getting us vaccines and getting those vaccines into arms. Yes, I salute all of you.

My favored companies are BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA) and latecomer Novavax (NVAX). The comment of CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, of Pfizer in July 2020 on CNBC; “You need to have a meticulous execution to be able to deliver these results”, will forever be part of my cherished quotes. The humble dedication of the CMO of BioNTech, Dr Özlem Türeci, M.D. and vision of CEO Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D. will be examples I’ll point my children and grandchildren to.

The flair and passion in teaching the world about mRNA from CEO Stéphane Bancel of Moderna was and still is something to behold. The tenacity and dedication of the CEO of Novavax, Stanley C. Erck and his team will complement the vaccine offering with a recombinant protein vaccine to add to our repertoire of vaccines to fight this virus. We all salute you.

Today humanity can once again walk around complaining while carrying a white bread under the arm. Or walk around complaining without the protection of a highly efficacious vaccine in the arm, when one is available.

BioNTech’s Earnings Call on 9 August 2021 was a celebration of its well-deserved success. BioNTech was a small speculative biotech company with a big heart and a mission to serve when it listed on the Nasdaq in October 2019. Today, after the EC, they can no longer be called a small speculative biotech company, but it is still a company with a big heart and a mission to serve humanity. BioNTech is transitioning and we only get glimpses of where they are heading. They share their vision, yet I think we do not yet fully comprehend. It reminds me of the teachings in The Prophet.

“For the vision of one man lends not its wings to another man.” ― Khalil Gibran, The Prophet

Accelerating our Vision to Build a Next Generation Immunotherapy Company

Source: Second Quarter 2021, Corporate update and financial results, slide 7

The point is, BioNTech is growing up and we need to look beyond just the Covid vaccine and the booster doses. The problem we face is that the transitioning will take a number of years and the financial implications are virtually unfathomable in advance while all such journeys always carry risk. Slide 7 above envisages “Potential to Launch Multiple Products in the Next 5 Years”. It is management’s vision which they are attempting to share with us as investors, but the wings remain firmly with BioNTech’s management. Still, they will have the cash and cashflow from the top Covid vaccine brand to support the transition. How does one then approach such an investment conundrum?

Fortunately, this is not an impediment for experienced investors. We turn to the track record of management for guidance and the management of BioNTech has shown their mettle over the past 18 months. They have proven their competence to commercialize their vision. They have proven their competence to manage a transition from science to manufacturing. They have formed successful partnerships, from the vital Pfizer partnership to the full supply chain for seamless manufacturing. They have demonstrated the financial acumen to catapult BioNTech from a small R&D biotech to an established vaccine manufacturer and distributor yet retained the science and innovative drive of the small R&D BioNTech.

“BioNTech will become a technology Company of the coming age, exploring and exploiting innovations at the board of very uprising technology field. We believe in a future where our innovations can make a difference for many people around the world with the thesis that cannot be effectively created today.”

How do we value all of that? We treat BioNTech as a premium brand. BioNTech is no longer a speculative buy, but a portfolio must have.

But has that happened? Is BioNTech fully valued? Has management been “rated”? Do investors see BioNTech as a premium brand? No, not yet.

In this Part 1 of the BioNTech article I’ll cover the competitive environment. I’ll share some of the modelling relevant to the allocation of the Covid vaccine market and will draw conclusions based upon the relative competitive position of BioNTech. I’ll continue in Part 2 with the financial modelling of BioNTech, the results thereof and the expected share price targets given the expected BioNTech scenario. I will also at the end of Part 2 share the BioNTech scenario model.

The Competitive COVID-19 Vaccine Environment 2022 and beyond

Covid-19 is a global problem, and its vaccines are targeting a global population market. The size of the Covid vaccine market can be estimated with reference to global population statistics.

Table 1.

I have compiled a table of population statistics and market sizes going out to 2027 with a fundamental assumption that COVID-19 is here to stay. The science is not yet at the point where there is no doubt left about that fundamental approach, but the debate is sufficiently progressed to make that assumption as a high probability outcome. Here is an example.

“I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variant that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long,” Brilliant told CNBC.

He added that unless everyone in over 200 plus countries is vaccinated, there will be new variants predicting that coronavirus will become “forever virus” like influenza. [my bold]

COVID-19 - We are closer to beginning than end of pandemic, says epidemiologist Larry Brilliant

Back to the Covid vaccine market data. We have a global population of just over 7bn for 2021 excluding children under 6 for the time being. 70% of that 7bn population resides in the developing world. I find it useful to divide the total market into a Niche Market and a Mass Market. 75% of the developed world goes into the Niche market and 15% of the developing world is also allocated to the Niche Market.

That results in a COVID-19 Niche Market total population size of 1.624bn which would apply to single shot vaccines or booster shot and twice at 3.25bn for primary vaccination of a 2-shot regime. I also assume that the Niche Market will have an outright preference for the top efficacious vaccines of BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax as established through Phase 3 clinical trials acceptable to the USA and the EU.

BioNTech has disclosed its sales as follows, which already is close to the division to Niche Market and Mass Market.

Source: BioNTech Second Quarter 2021, Corporate update and financial results, slide 13

Aligning BioNTech’s reporting with the Niche Market for primary vaccination in two doses can be achieved by adding the EU & USA and 15% of the “Other” for an estimate. That’s 1.183bn doses against a Niche Market size of 3.25bn or a 36.4% cover of the potential Niche Market for 2021. Moderna has focused its sales primarily on the Niche Market advising APA’s (Advance Purchase Agreements) for delivery of around 900mil dose.

It serves no purpose to try and split hairs so let’s add 900mil to the Niche Market which gives Moderna a 27.7% market share of the 2021 Niche Market. Total Niche Market cover by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna is 2.083bn doses or 64% of the total Niche Market for primary vaccination. It follows that there is still around 36% or around 1.2bn doses of primary vaccination need not yet addressed in the Niche Market to be carried over to 2022.

Source: Moderna Business Updates Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, slide 11

The estimated Niche Market for 2022 based on population is 1.64bn people. The Niche Market for 2022 is expected to be a predominantly single booster shot market to be administered in intervals of between 9 and 12 months. We will also have an overlap of the 1.2bn doses carryover 2021 primary vaccinations but just adding those will cause some double counting. Again, not trying to establish some perfect exact number but rather a ballpark number, I’ll settle for a 2.5bn Niche Market size for 2022. I’ll view the 2023 onwards Niche Market sizes to be the equivalent of that shown in Table 1 above.

Every need not addressed in the Niche Market is classified as the Mass Market. The Mass Market population for 2021 is 3.3bn people and with 2-shot doses will amount to 6.6bn doses. The J&J Covid vaccine is a single dose vaccine and Duke estimate their supply for 2021 at 500mil doses which would reduce the 6.6bn doses to 6.1bn when eliminating 500mil of 2nd doses for J&J.

Referencing the Duke estimates for 2021 doses as of 6 August is as follows. (Note the generous BioNTech/Pfizer estimate).

Remove the 2.08bn doses which they have allocated as those have already been dealt with above for the Niche Market and Duke estimates that 8.6bn doses will be supplied for primary vaccination to the Mass Market. It follows that the Duke estimate sees the total need for primary vaccination in the Mass Market satisfied for 2021. I find that untenable. Anyone following the daily news will read about the desperation in the developing world for vaccine doses, the management of wave after wave of COVID-19 spikes overwhelming health systems, and the despair of “poor” countries.

UNAIDS run a Feature Story in March 2021 and not much has changed: “Rich nations vaccinating one person every second while majority of the poorest nations are yet to give a single dose.”

The NYT ran a more recent story on 2 Aug 2021: “Covid-19: Where a vast global vaccination program COVAX went wrong.”

Ourworldindata.org estimates vaccinations as of 12 August 2021 as follows:

“30.7% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 16% is fully vaccinated. 4.58 billion doses have been administered globally, and 36.28 million are now administered each day. Only 1.2% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.”

Let’s not duck the issue. The Covid vaccine needs of the developing world are not addressed and these are the reasons:

The majority of the highly efficacious vaccines went to the developed world and “lesser vaccines” were rolled out in the developing world. The logistical limitations experienced in the developing world saw vaccines rolled out mostly in “easy” major centers and cities. Some of the vaccines rolled out in the developing world will only serve to facilitate mutations for escape variants rather than protect the populations adequately. The Covid vaccine cover in the developed world is hardly adequate but frankly, the Covid vaccine cover in the developing world is a tragedy.

The objective of this article and this section, however, is to arrive at a reasoned estimate also for the Mass Market. I was delighted by the BioNTech announcement in the EC, slide 14, “Phase 3 trial for ready-to-use and lyophilized formulations: data expected Q3 2021.” That will hopefully be a more stable version of the BioNTech vaccine and should extend their reach into the Mass Market. My approach towards the mass market is to recognize the logistical limitations, to acknowledge the vaccines administered or to be administered in 2021.

Then, treat the Mass Market as generally having been “primed,” as if by the end of 2021, we can call it covered more or less by a single prime dose regime for about 60% of the population. 2022 will therefore be a booster market for 60% in the Mass Market and 40% will need two doses primary vaccination. The estimated demand for COVID-19 vaccine doses in the Mass Market in 2022 is therefor expected to be 2bn doses for booster shots and 2.67bn doses for primary vaccination. Total mass Market demand for 2022 is estimated at 4.67bn doses in 2022.

The economic devastation in the developing world will facilitate an advantageous competitive environment for the highly efficacious Covid vaccines as supplied by BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax. That competitive advantage would further be supported by better stability characteristics.

The estimated Total Demand for COVID-19 Vaccine doses for 2022 in both the Niche Market and Mass Market will be around 7bn doses. BioNTech/Pfizer has a manufacturing capacity guidance of around 4bn doses for 2022, Moderna is indicating 3bn doses for 2022 and Novavax is indicating around 2bn doses for 2022. That is already 9bn doses of vaccine supply compared to an estimated 7bn doses market size.

Who is going to take the competitive hit?

Any attempt to allocate exactly or even a specific ballpark estimate of who will take what hit to balance the supply and demand for COVID-19 vaccines would not really be useful. It would be better to review the relative competitive advantages of the manufacturers. Then express an opinion on the likelihood of that manufacturer or group of manufacturers facing a higher or lower risk of gaining or losing market share.

The highest risk of losing market share goes first to those COVID-19 vaccines with a lower efficacy or even perceived as having a lower efficacy. The socio-economic price for using a low efficacy vaccine has now been more than adequately proven to be unacceptable if not economically disastrous. The ability of BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax to provide sufficient COVID-19 vaccine doses of high efficacy to cover the total expected global need will in all likelihood result in the demise of low efficacy vaccine offerings. I expect these offerings to take the biggest competitive hit. The second highest risk goes to stability. The low efficacy vaccines have had an edge on stability. BioNTech made progress on shifting the boundaries on its current vaccine candidate on stability and hope to have an even better stability offer in the “ready-to-use and lyophilized formulations.” Moderna already has a “ready-to-use and lyophilized formulation.” Novavax’s vaccine candidate is stable at 2-8 degrees Celsius and the low efficacy vaccine candidates will have no stability advantage over Novavax’s vaccine. It follows that Novavax will hasten the demise of the low efficacy vaccines. We need to see the new BioNTech formula outcomes first before we would be able to fully judge but any improvement will add to the woes of the low efficacy vaccines. Price risk comes next. Moderna consistently price their vaccine candidate higher than anyone else and will be at risk for that policy unless they are prepared to accommodate some price competition. There is also an element of reputational risk attached to that policy. The low efficacy vaccines have been cheap so far but the economic cost more than off-sets the cheap vaccine price. It follows that there is no positive trade-off between efficacy and price. That leaves “price” as a competitive differentiator between BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax. News reports place the Moderna vaccine priced at $25.50 and BioNTech at $23.15, for the Niche Market. The Novavax pricing for the Niche Market is similarly advised at $21. Novavax sold some doses to GAVI as low as $3. The lowest price for BioNTech which I could find was the sale to COVAX at $6.75. The Moderna “low” price is a well-kept secret and I have been unable to get any report other than, “… doses are offered at Moderna’s lowest tiered price, in line with the Company’s global access commitments.” Moderna will take the competition hit on price vis a vis BioNTech and Novavax. The final competitive risk is delivery risk. The execution and delivery by the BioNTech/Pfizer collaboration has been superior and there is no reason to expect it to be any less going forward. Moderna has experienced a few more teething problems which limit its 2021 offering to APA’s and around 800mil doses (“see slide 11 quoted above: “Amounts reflect anticipated shift of some deliveries from 2021 to 2022, subject to finalization of agreements”) but is holding out that it may be up to 1bn doses. Novavax has only recently managed to get out the starting blocks and reported on 5 August 2021 that it is now in a position to start shipping in excess of 100mil vaccine doses by the end of August 2021. Novavax still has work to do on delivery risk, but this risk should be resolved by the end of 2021. My view is that this is now a short-term competitive risk for Novavax.

The bottom line on competition is the division of the 2022 market shares of BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax. There is no material risk to BioNTech/Pfizer if Novavax fail on manufacturing and delivery, but that ship has sailed in my view. I will therefore concentrate on a scenario where all three competitors can meet their expected manufacturing and delivery targets for 2022, BioNTech/Pfizer at 4bn, Moderna at 3bn and Novavax at 2bn.

Novavax should succeed in selling all or near all of its manufacturing based on a competitive pricing offer and a material stability advantage. That leaves a maximum of 5bn doses to be shared between BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna. I expect Moderna to rather cut back on manufacturing and delivery while maintaining as high a price as possible given its pricing and manufacturing track record so far. I expect BioNTech/Pfizer to make every effort to maintain at least the same level of sales in 2022 as had been achieved in 2021 and will target a conservative 2.5bn sales for BioNTech.

I do not see why BioNTech should leave doses on the table for Moderna and expect BioNTech/Pfizer to aggressively compete against Moderna to fill as much as possible of its remaining 1.5bn doses out of 4bn doses manufacturing capacity. I’d conclude that Moderna would have a fair chance of maintaining its 800mil doses in sales but with the risk of a further loss of market share.

Conclusion (Part 1)

The entry of Novavax as a serious competitor in the COVID-19 market space is not expected to have any negative impact on the 2021 or 2022 Sales or Revenues of the BioNTech/Pfizer partnership. It is also not envisaged that the entry of Novavax as a competitor in 2022 will materially affect the ability of BioNTech/Pfizer to grow, given the current manufacturing targets of Novavax. There is some risk that Novavax and SII may exceed the 2022 manufacturing targets and that risk must be followed by BioNTech investors.

My preliminary conclusion is that the share price of BioNTech is still materially undervalued given that there is scope to increase Covid vaccine sales beyond 2.5bn doses in 2022 and given that the BioNTech share price still lags Moderna when it should trade at a premium to the Moderna share price.