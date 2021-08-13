13 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 1 Dividend King

Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

The safest dividend is the one that's just been increased. Annual increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well and can reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies that have a history of increasing them. I'm then able to provide the lists below. They contain different data points for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase. An example shows increasing payments each year but with the same dividend amount over eight consecutive quarters.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 1 Contender 9 Challenger 2

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 11 2.41 16-Aug-21 4.29% Contender Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 7 1.21 16-Aug-21 12.00% Challenger Target Corporation (TGT) 54 1.37 17-Aug-21 32.35% King Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 10 0.78 18-Aug-21 10.42% Contender Discover Financial Services (DFS) 10 1.5 18-Aug-21 13.64% Contender Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 46 3.84 19-Aug-21 2.14% Champion Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 18 1.16 19-Aug-21 5.81% Contender Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 18 3.12 19-Aug-21 0.60% Contender Cummins Inc. (CMI) 16 2.4 19-Aug-21 7.41% Contender The Hershey Company (HSY) 12 2.01 19-Aug-21 12.06% Contender Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 10 3.59 19-Aug-21 3.85% Contender Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 9 4.36 19-Aug-21 3.21% Challenger Ryder System, Inc. (R) 16 2.92 20-Aug-21 3.57% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent RGA 0.7 0.73 4.29% SWKS 0.5 0.56 12.00% TGT 0.68 0.9 32.35% LFUS 0.48 0.53 10.42% DFS 0.44 0.5 13.64% WBA 0.4675 0.4775 2.14% MCHP 0.3685 0.437 5.81% HCSG 0.205 0.20875 0.60% CMI 1.35 1.45 7.41% HSY 0.804 0.901 12.06% PFC 0.26 0.27 3.85% CCOI 0.73 0.805 3.21% R 0.56 0.58 3.57%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High RGA 121.31 81.02 134.19 15.19 50% Off Low 10% Off High SWKS 184.75 126.93 203.38 31.99 46% Off Low 9% Off High TGT 262.97 120.33 257.79 22.91 119% Off Low New High LFUS 272.29 164.51 286.88 60.37 66% Off Low 5% Off High DFS 133.63 47.27 127.65 25.39 183% Off Low New High WBA 49.75 32.38 56.56 81.91 54% Off Low 12% Off High HCSG 26.8 19.6 35.31 19.8 37% Off Low 24% Off High MCHP 150.46 94.74 165.79 61.78 59% Off Low 9% Off High CMI 241.81 182.73 275.65 20.65 32% Off Low 12% Off High HSY 178.67 131.96 182.24 26.27 35% Off Low 2% Off High PFC 30.11 14.35 35.6 15.47 110% Off Low 15% Off High CCOI 73.9 51.36 86.9 131.97 44% Off Low 15% Off High R 79.35 34.03 89.03 0 133% Off Low 11% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted by descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CCOI 4.36 13.9 15.2 14.3 18.4 WBA 3.84 2.6 5.7 5.6 10.9 9.7 PFC 3.59 9.8 19.7 17 20.9 HCSG 3.12 2.5 2.6 2.7 3 5.8 R 2.92 0.9 6 7 7.8 10.2 RGA 2.41 3.7 13.6 14.2 19.3 16.8 CMI 2.4 4.9 7.7 7.5 18.7 9.9 HSY 2.01 4.7 7.2 6.9 9.3 8.7 DFS 1.5 2.3 9.3 9.5 40.2 10.9 TGT 1.37 3.1 3.2 4.2 11.4 5.6 SWKS 1.21 14.1 16.1 16.4 17.5 MCHP 1.16 2 1 0.8 0.9 2 LFUS 0.78 2.7 10.1 11.4 20.4 12.2

Conclusion

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!