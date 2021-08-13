JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Autodesk (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ADSK) is currently underpriced by 21% as market participants are not fully accounting for enormous infrastructure projects in the U.S. and Europe. These infrastructure projects are unprecedented in size and will positively influence the wider market ADSK operates in over the next decade, leading to a growth in total market size and, therefore, correspondingly higher revenue growth.

By placing a higher revenue growth rate to account for these developments in DCF models, a target price of $398 is achieved, which implies a 21% upside potential from a current price of $328.64.

Autodesk

Autodesk has continued its swift ascent higher in tandem with the NASDAQ 100 as global equity markets have powered on at the backdrop of loose monetary policy and ample fiscal stimulus.

Source: Koyfin

While there are questions as to whether valuations have become too stretched from a broader market perspective (as seen by rising core inflation) and by discussions of potentially rising U.S. interest rates, there are overlooked factors on a microeconomic level concerning ADSK's business model itself, and how the model is perfectly aligned with economic stimulus seen by the recently approved U.S. infrastructure bill in the U.S. Senate and also the unprecedented EU Recovery Plan. While the bill has not fully passed in the U.S, and with revisions likely to take place, strong bipartisan support makes it a high likelihood event over the next months that cannot be overlooked by investors.

We serve customers in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and digital media and entertainment industries. Our customers design, fabricate, manufacture, and build anything by visualizing, simulating, and analyzing real-world performance early in the design process. - 10-K

ADSK's software is primarily aimed at the construction & manufacturing sectors, and an analysis of its geographical revenue distribution shows that a majority of its revenue base is derived from the Americas & Europe (EU and Europe will be used interchangeably).

All figures are in millions.

Source: Autodesk 10-K

$1,281.8 of revenue was derived from the U.S. While that might initially look small, as it only constitutes 33% of total revenue, adding Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) into the calculations, revenues derived from the Americas and the EMEA constitute roughly 80% of the total revenue base.

It is important to note that these calculations do not pinpoint the exact revenue numbers sourced from the U.S. as "Other Americas" constitute $260.6 million, and the Middle East and Africa are not clearly delineated in terms of deriving exact revenue figures from the aggregate EMEA region. Therefore, it is difficult to assess the exact revenue figure sourced from Europe.

While, as well as this is true, we can logically deduce by inferring the size of economies and geographies as a way of assigning probabilities as to which geography the bulk of the revenue should come from.

Globally, the U.S. and the E.U. come in as regions with the largest GDPs, and as such, there is a high degree of likelihood that revenue from the Americas and EMEA are sourced from the U.S. and the E.U.

And while there are discussions of potential infrastructure plans for the Middle East and Africa region, I will limit the analysis to the U.S. and the E.U. (Europe) as these are the biggest contributors to ADSK's revenue base. The same argument extends to analyzing the revenue sourced from the APAC region, which has grown impressively YoY, yet does not constitute a bulk of ADSK's revenue base.

This does not mean that revenue from the APAC region is insignificant. Potential infrastructure plans in this region will likely boost top-line growth further and add additional credence to the argument made for the U.S. and the E.U.

By now, it should become intuitively clear that the amount of infrastructure spending planned in the U.S. and the E.U. will indirectly increase demand for ADSK's products as construction & manufacturing are subsets of infrastructure.

It is also important to understand that the spending is planned on being distributed over a multi-year period in the vicinity of 5 to 10 years. As such, it will positively influence market dynamics and characteristics by growing the aggregate size of the market.

This is important to understand, as ADSK's growth can only increase by directly taking market share from competitors or increasing the relative size of their existing market share as the total market within their operation segment grows.

Logically, with long-run economic growth and the massively sized infrastructure endeavors spanning over multi-year periods, the future market size of ADSK's revenues should grow as the entire market grows.

This has material consequences for ascribing a potential valuation and target price for ADSK in a DCF model. Forecasting future income-line statements such as revenue growth is usually conducted by taking historical average growth rates in the preceding years.

The issue with doing this is that these historical growth rates are backward-looking, as they reflect a business environment in the preceding years and will not necessarily be an accurate reflection of future market environments.

For example, monetary policy and fiscal policy were different preceding the COVID-19 pandemic. It did not display the same degree of focus on infrastructure spending as governments are currently focused on as a stimulus measure to boost future economic growth.

Therefore, the historical growth rates become skewed and fail to accurately reflect the future environment, with the potential of underestimating the value of ADSK as growth rates do not factor in the increased infrastructure spending.

Source: Koyfin

Slightly higher growth rates (as illustrated by the arrows in the chart above), such as revenue growth, will be needed to accurately account for the estimated impact increased infrastructure spending projects will have in arriving at a more realistic assessment of ADSK's market capitalization.

I proceeded to create a DCF model, which entails, for the most part, consensus estimates for various in-line items (CapEx, D&A, etc.), but with a difference in higher revenue growth. Terminal value was set to 3.5%.

Consensus estimates for revenue growth are as follows:

Years Jan-22 Jan-23 Jan-24 Jan-25 Jan-26 Jan-27 Jan-28 Jan-29 Jan- 30 Jan-31 % Growth 14.9% 18.7% 14.5% 14.2% 10.4% 10.0% 8.1% 8.0% 5.5% 6.0%

Source: FinBox

My revenue growth estimates are as follows:

Years Jan-22 Jan-23 Jan-24 Jan-25 Jan-26 Jan-27 Jan-28 Jan-29 Jan-30 Jan-31 % Growth 20% 23% 25% 26% 22% 20% 15% 13% 15% 12%

Source: Author's own calculations

These higher growth rates partly reflect increased infrastructure spending and are not unrealistic from a historical perspective in ADSK's case. As the Koyfin second chart illustrates, ADSK has experienced revenue growth rates of 20-25% historically, as seen during 2019, making my revenue assumptions realistic.

After 2027, revenue growth begins dropping, partly because forecasting becomes more difficult after 5-6 years due to increased uncertainty. So I chose to keep the growth rates higher to account for the increased spending, albeit decelerating, as future years become more difficult to predict (as consensus estimates show as well).

Following this model, a target price for ADSK would be $398, which is a 21% upside potential. This comes in slightly higher than the most current bullish analyst target price of $370.

Source: Koyfin

As future quarterly reports come in, I expect results above predicted consensus estimates, to result in a revision higher of target prices.

By now, ADSK seems like a good buy, so let us discuss risks.

Risks

The primary risk inherent to this thesis is the weaknesses found in DCF modeling as a general valuation methodology. Due to the large variety of assumptions and inputs, it becomes complex trying to gauge correct inputs, and seemingly small deviations in inputs can cause dramatically different target prices. Therefore, it is up to the analyst to construct the model to determine correct inputs, which can sometimes be difficult and involve elements of guesswork (albeit quantified).

My revenue growth could be too optimistic, or it could be too low. It is difficult to quantify by how much increased infrastructure spending will impact ADSK in future years, and investors should closely monitor quarterly earnings reports to see if the company beats consensus expectations.

Even so, I consider this model not to be overly unrealistic, as the primary input, revenue growth, has shown similar historical growth rates during expansive bull markets. Furthermore, many of the model's other assumptions do not deviate in any meaningful manner from consensus input projections, making it anchored to covering analysts' informational advantage (as they have access to management of ADSK and possess more specialized sector knowledge).

Investors also need to exercise patience, as intermediate future risks related to the technology sectors as a whole correlate to high interest-rate sensitivity, with increases in interest rates causing a correction from current valuations. Even so, the fundamentals are likely to weigh higher in the long run, making this risk negligible for the long-term investor as prices go up.

Summary

Increased infrastructure spending in the U.S. and EU will likely lead to long-term increases in the market size of segments in which ADSK operates. Over a 10-year period, this will likely lead to an increased demand for software related to construction and manufacturing. I do not believe market participants are fully accounting for this in the current valuations of ADSK.

ADSK's business model is perfectly aligned with seizing on these increased growth prospects, and a DCF model shows a target price of $398, which implies 21% upside potential from current levels.

For these reasons, I consider ADSK to be a BUY.