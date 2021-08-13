AndriiSlonchak/iStock via Getty Images

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) recently reported their Q2 earnings that revealed a beat on EPS and revenue. The company reported respectable sequential growth and improvements in commercial trends for the flagship product, NERLYNX. Unfortunately, the market continues to crush PBYI's share price, which has lost roughly 50% of its value since February of this year. I believe the market has once again, taken the selloff too far and I am looking to take my PBYI position out of mothball and start trading the ticker again. The company’s Q2 earnings report and conference call have provided me with enough confidence to start accumulating shares on dips in the share price in anticipation the sector catches a bid and PBYI rises with the tide.

I intend to review the company’s Q2 earnings and will highlight a few bullish points. In addition, I discuss some of my leading concerns in the near-term and long term. Finally, I reveal my tactics for reactivating my PBYI position and managing that position in the second half of this year.

Q2 Earnings

Puma reported their Q2 earnings that recorded $53.4M in total revenue with net NERLYNX sales coming in at $48.9M. NERLYNX was able to report sequential and year-over-year growth in the United States. In addition, the company pulled in $4.3M in royalty revenue, which was a solid improvement vs. $2.4M in Q1 of this year and $1.1M in Q2 of last year.

Figure 1: PBYI Quarterly Revenue (Source: PBYI)

NERLYNX bottles sold in Q2 increased to 3,354, which is a 3.3% increase from Q1 of 2021. This was the first sequential growth in NERLYNX bottles sold since Q4 of 2019 (Figure 1).

Figure 2: PBYI Quarterly Revenue (Source: PBYI)

The U.S. FDA approved a labeling supplement to NERLYNX’S prescribing information for the implementation of the dose-escalation into both the extended adjuvant indication and metastatic indications. In addition, the FDA approved the new 133 count bottle that has a 4-week supply that fits the dose escalation schedule. Puma is already seeing some progress with ~39% of all new patients starting at a lower dose (Figure 3).

Figure 3: NERLYNX Reduced Dose (Source: PBYI)

Obviously, the company would like to see that number drastically improve in the coming quarters as physicians are being made aware of the dose-escalation label. Luckily, the commercial team has reported improved access to providers with a ~20% increase in call activity compared to Q1, so we should expect those numbers to increase.

Unfortunately, the company’s earn was not able to surpass the company’s burn, and the company reported a GAAP net loss of $5.1M. However, Puma still has a healthy cash position of $109M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. In addition, the company has $25M leftover from their recent Athyrium Capital Management deal to be used for future corporate purposes.

My Thoughts on the Quarter

I would say the graphs in the figures above pretty much illustrate my feeling about the quarter… things were better than Q1 but NERLYNX is struggling to show the growth needed to rally investors. Admittedly, I am happy to see the company’s commercial strategy starting to gain some grip and Q2’s numbers are far from the company’s worst. However, the revenue and number of bottles sold need to outperform the Street's expectations in the coming quarters in order to muster some bullish sentiment around the ticker.

Pipeline Updates

Puma has their ongoing SUMMIT basket trial of NERLYNX in HER2-mutated cancers. The trial set up is for ER-positive HER2-negative breast cancer patients who have a HER2 mutation. These patients were randomized to receive either fulvestrant, fulvestrant in combination with trastuzumab, or the combination of NERLYNX with fulvestrant and trastuzumab.

Puma reported that there were 1 or more responses observed in the first 7 patients treated with NERLYNX/fulvestrant/trastuzumab combo, which has allowed the company to expand this arm and move the trial to move into Stage 2. Puma expects that supplementary data will be available in Q4 of this year, which could be sufficient to encourage the FDA to create a pathway to accelerated approval.

Figure 4: Puma Pipeline (Source: PBYI)

A label expansion into another cancer type might be the only thing left that can revive PBYI’s share price. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye out for the outcome of the company’s meeting with the FDA at the end of this year and additional updates from the SUMMIT trial.

Downside Risk

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided Puma with some commercial challenges including the team’s ability to contact and network with providers. Puma not only needs providers to be aware of NERLYNX, but they also need providers to be aware of NERLYNX’s data and dose-escalation label. Indeed, Puma did indicate that they did see progress in their access to providers, however, this could be quickly reverted if the Delta variant goes unchecked across the nation.

Consequently, we need to consider the possibility that the company’s earnings will remain lackluster and may well possibly deteriorate. In fact, Puma has adjusted their 2021 guidance and expects NERLYNX’S net sales will be in the range of $200M-$205M, which is lower than their prior guidance of $208M-$213M. A few quarters of marginal growth and delayed trials could motivate some longstanding investors to throw in the towel, or entice short-sellers to grind PBYI to lower lows.

My Plan

In my previous article, I discussed how I wasn’t looking to hold off on adding to my PBYI position despite the company trading at discount compared to its peers. Luckily, I was able to sell some of that position for a profit before the sellers took over (Figure 5).

Figure 5: PBYI Daily (Source: Trendspider)

My plan was to wait for two quarters of sequential growth in revenue and bottles sold, before adding to my position. However, the recent sell-off has me looking for an opportunity to buy at a discount. PBYI is now trading around a 1x forward price-to-sales for 2021 (Figure 6), which is absurd for a commercial-stage oncology company.

Figure 6: PBYI Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I will look for a technical breakout from this current downtrend to add to my position and will immediately set some sell orders just under $9 per share in order to bank some profits. I plan to continue to trade the ticker over the remainder of 2021 until I have achieved a house money position, which I will hold for a long-term investment. Overall, I still plan on holding onto a small speculative position for at least five more years.