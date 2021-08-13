1% U.S. Long-Term Real GDP Growth A Best-Case Scenario

Arsgera/iStock via Getty Images

From its previous peak in 2008 to its 2020 peak, U.S. real GDP averaged just 1.7%. This reflected a 0.4% annual rise in the working-age population, a 0.3% annual rise in the share of these people in employment, and a 1% annual rise in output per worker, or productivity. Over the next decade, all three of these growth contributors will decline to some extent. The combination of slowing labor force growth, declining savings rates, deteriorating economic freedom, and artificially low interest rates, suggests that 1% real GDP growth would be something of a best-case scenario. Record levels of external, public and corporate debt burden, meanwhile, raise the potential for another deep recession, which could see real GDP barely tread water over the next decade.

Slower Employment Growth Almost Guaranteed

We can break down real GDP growth into employment growth and growth in output per worker. Focusing on employment growth first, we can separate this into three separate components; growth in the working-age population, the change in the share of this population in labor force (participation rate), and the change in the share of this population in employment. From the economy’s peak in 2008 to its peak in 2020, the U.S. working-age population as measured by the OECD grew by an annual rate of 0.4%.

This potential workforce already looks to have peaked and is projected to continue declining unless net immigration can rise enough to offset it. While this may be the case, it seems highly likely that working-age population will grow more slowly than it has in the past unless there is a significant policy change that sees a surge in immigration.

Regarding the participation rate, the share of people aged 15-64 currently in the labor force is 78%, having fallen from an all-time high of 80% just prior to Covid. This metric tends to move very slowly over time and even if it manages to rise back to its all-time high over the next decade, this would contribute just 0.2% per year to real GDP growth. As for the employment rate, this currently sits at 94.6%, and if we generously assume that it rises back to pre-Covid lows of 96.5% by 2031, this would only contribute another 0.2% to annual Real GDP growth.

This means that even if the U.S. manages to enjoy a boom in employment over the next 10 years, the total number of workers is unlikely to grow by more than 0.4% per year compared to the 0.7% growth rate seen from the 2008 peak to the 2020 peak.

Source: OECD, BLS, Author's calculations

Low Savings And Declining Economic Freedom Will Take Their Toll On Productivity

While slower growth in employment is almost certain to act as a drag on growth relative to the past, declining productivity is likely to be the main driver of the secular growth slowdown. From 2008 to 2020 U.S. output per worker grew at a rate of 1% per year, roughly half the pace of the preceding two decades. A further productivity slowdown from current levels seems highly likely.

There are two main factors that drive productivity; the level of capital stock and economic freedom. The more capital stock a country has, and the more individuals are free to pursue profit, the greater overall output will tend to be. The U.S.’ combination of low savings rates and declining economic freedom bode poorly for future productivity growth. These negative forces are likely to be further compounded by the federal Reserve’s insistence of deeply negative real interest rates.

Savings Rates Are Low And Likely To Fall Further: The U.S. gross savings level, measured as the total amount of production minus total government and private consumption, currently sits at 19% of GDP, having steadily fallen from a peak of over 25% in the 1960s. If we add in the impact of consumption of fixed capital reflecting the depreciation of buildings, infrastructure, and equipment, the net savings rate sits below 3%, having steadily fallen from a peak of over 13% in the 1960s.

U.S. Gross And Net Savings, % of GDP

Source: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve

The ageing of the population means that savings rates will face further downward pressure. According to the U.N. the U.S. age dependency ratio is projected to rise by 5pp over the next decade, which would have a direct negative impact on savings as older people become net dissavers. Data shows that every 1pp rise in the dependency ratio translates to around a 0.5pp decline in national saving rates, which all else equal would put the U.S. net savings rate at close to zero by 2031.

Source: OECD

Furthermore, the trend towards increased welfare payments also suggests further downside pressure on domestic savings rates. As I argued in 'QQQ: Borrowing From The Future', the recent surge in the personal savings rate resulting from the rise in transfer payments belies the deleterious impact that these handouts have on the overall economy-wide savings rate. By encouraging consumption and discouraging production, these transfers actually result in a rising share of consumption relative to GDP.

Declining Economic Freedom Likely To Continue: According to the Heritage Foundation's Index of Economic Freedom, the U.S. sits in 20th place globally, with its absolute score declining considerably from its mid-2000s peak. As this article explains, the Biden administration is increasingly focused on equity at the expense of equality, which is sure to come at the expense of economic freedom and economic growth.

Source: Heritage Foundation

The U.S. is already punching above its weight when it comes to its level of GDP per capita in purchasing power parity and its economic freedom score, as the chart below shows. Further efforts to combat rising wealth inequality, itself largely a result of increased government regulation and Federal Reserve policy, would likely further undermine U.S. economic freedom. Furthermore, the ongoing decline in media freedom, particularly in the area of media independence, is an additional cause for concern regarding long-term economic freedom and productivity.

Source: Heritage Foundation

Low Interest Rates Lower The Bar For Productivity Growth: The Federal Reserve’s policy of keeping interest rates deeply below the rate of inflation may also act as a drag on long-term productivity growth. Easy monetary policy can provide the economy with near-term support but usually at the expense of undermining wealth creation. This is because when interest rates are set below the natural rate this gives investors false signals about the availability of resources and thus the future profitability of their investments. During this time, the investment goods production does not align with the end demand from consumers and economic stagnation results.

Low real interest rates tend to manifest in the survival of companies that would otherwise be forced into bankruptcy, enabling labor and capital to move to more productive areas of the economy. They effectively lower the bar for productivity growth, keeping zombie companies alive. The following quote by James Grant sums up the risks of low rates:

Interest rates are the traffic signals of a market economy. Turn them all green, and errors and pileups abound.

Record Debt Burden Raises The Risk Of Another Deep Recession

The above factors would be enough to suggest slow long-term U.S. growth, but its record debt burden, adds to the risks facing the economy by creating the conditions for a forced and disorderly rebalancing. In particular, the U.S.’ record external debt, public debt, and corporate debt levels pose three separate risks to the economy.

External Debt Creates Risk Of Forced Decline In Investment: The fact that the U.S. economy has managed to continue growing at a reasonable pace despite its negligible savings rate largely reflect its ability to borrow from overseas. A country, or business within it, can only invest to the extent that resources are available, and if these resources do not come from domestic savings, they have to come from overseas savings in the form of a current account deficit.

U.S. gross fixed capital formation has actually been trending higher as a share of GDP since the 1960s despite declining domestic savings, thanks to the kindness of foreigners, who have been willing to lend money to the U.S. However, persistent current account deficits have resulted in a huge build-up of net foreign liabilities, with the U.S. net international investment position (a measure of total overseas assets minus total overseas liabilities) falling to a record deficit of 67% of GDP.

Source: BEA

Even if foreigners simply stop lending to the U.S. so that its current account returns to balance, this would mean that domestic savings would have to rise sharply in order to prevent a necessary decline in investment. Assuming no rise in domestic savings, U.S. investment would have to fall by a staggering 17% decline unless the savings rate were to increase. If we actually saw foreign investors begin to sell their Treasury holdings and force the U.S. to pay down its external debt via current account surpluses, the investment rate would have to fall even further absent a surge in domestic savings rates.

U.S. Real Manufacturing And Real GDP Rebased To 1960

Source: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve

The ongoing decline in the U.S. manufacturing sector as a share of GDP may in part reflect the hollowing out of the economy due to the artificially strong dollar caused by foreign central bank reserve accumulation. Overseas demand for dollars has enabled the U.S. service sector to benefit at the expense of real wealth creation, in a form of Dutch disease. This suggests that if the U.S. is forced to run a current account surplus, it would be difficult for exports to rise and so imports would have to fall, almost certainly triggering a recession.

High Public Debt Raises The Risk Of Forced Austerity: Many economists, including those at the renowned Hoisington Investment Management Company, seem to believe there is a mechanical negative relationship between government debt and real GDP growth. For instance, the author of their First Quarter report noted that "Research indicates that the negative effect begins when gross government debt reaches 40-50% of GDP and the impact rises steadily as the ratio of government debt to GDP moves higher". However, there are far too many variables at play to be able to make such a conclusion, which does not explain how high public debt undermines growth.

U.S. Public Debt Outstanding, % of GDP

Source: Bloomberg, U.S. Treasury

One of the reasons high government debt burdens undermine real GDP growth is that they force policymakers to keep real interest low to prevent debt servicing costs spirally, which tends to undermine productivity as explained above. However, an additional risk comes from the potential for rising inflation to force the government to engage in fiscal austerity, which can trigger a forced economic rebalancing and recession. Regardless of whether the government attempts to balance its budget via tax hikes or spending cuts, if it is forced to take swift action to narrow the deficit then it would act as a shock to the economy.

Record Corporate Debt Suggests Another Credit Crunch Likely: The risk of a painful economic shock is similarly heightened by high levels of corporate sector debt. The record level of U.S. corporate debt means that a rise in real interest rates or decline in the appetite for lending could cause a credit crunch, forcing businesses to default or slash investment. The fact that corporate debt rose in both absolute terms and relative to GDP during the latest recession means that a painful debt deleveraging process still likely lies ahead of us.

U.S. Corporate Debt Outstanding, % of GDP

Source: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve

Summary

Deteriorating demographics alone suggest that those looking for future U.S. real GDP growth rates to match historical ones are likely to be disappointed. Even if productivity grows at trend rates, investors should expect to see around 1% annual economic growth. However, this rate should be seen as a best-case scenario considering the ongoing deterioration in savings rates and economic freedom, and the impact of deeply negative real interest rates.

Furthermore, the record debt levels that these low interest rates have encouraged suggests another painful period of economic rebalancing still lies ahead, which could result in real GDP effectively stagnating over the next decade.