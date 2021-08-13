Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is an E&P company mainly focused on shale oil and natural gas. Their current operations are geographically located in the Delaware Basin, Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. They sport a very clean and simple balance sheet with a Revolving Credit facility maturing in 2023 and only one tranche of debt in the amount of $1 billion maturing in 2026. The company is just 65% hedged for Q3-Q4 2021 and sub 33% hedged for 2022 with very advantageous collar structures that give it the ability to fully participate in oil prices sub $68 per barrel.

Unlike large oil majors which have trading, refining, storage, development, transportation and other ancillary operations, Matador makes money out of cheaply extracting oil and selling it at prevailing market prices minus the hedge cost. (Oil Price - Cost - Hedges) = Profit. As oil prices stay high and hedges roll off, the profit part of the equation increases.

Buying Matador Resources gives an investor a highly correlated asset to oil prices via a very simple business model versus investing in the large conglomerates represented by oil majors which have substantially lagged the market in terms of price recovery due to the complexity of their profit generating operations.

Key Metrics

As oil prices have recovered and hedges started to roll off Matador moved to increasing positive Net Income figures:

We can see the Net Income figure moving from $-353.4mm in Q2 2020, to $+60.6mm in Q1 2021 and $+105.9 in Q2 2021 (quarterly net income figures), mainly due to the realized oil sale price post hedges which increased from $35.28 to $56.13. To note that total production of Oil & Gas also increased from a Total oil equivalent (MBOE) of 6,670 to 8,482 from Q2 2020 to Q2 2021. Basically, the company produced more oil & gas and paid less in hedge costs, thus pumping up profits when going back to our basic equation (Oil Price - Cost - Hedges) = Profit.

As further hedges roll off and the un-hedged portion of sales is realized at a higher price, the math says that the profit side of the equation will increase.

To note that while for the remainder of 2021 the existing hedges are fairly uneconomical (i.e. a price of $55.15 for WTI on the collar ceiling), the 2022 collars are done at attractive market levels, with the company fully benefiting from WTI prices sub $67.85. This means for example that if oil prices stay in a very conservative $60-68 range for WTI, the company will fully take advantage of these prices with no drag from the hedge collars, and will incur Hedge losses only when spot WTI on settlement goes above $68 per barrel.

From a debt maturity perspective, Matador offers a very simple and straightforward profile that exhibits just one tranche of debt with a five year tenor (2026 maturity for its 5.875% Senior Notes) and a 2023 maturity for its revolver. There is no drama here associated with constant worries about upcoming debt maturities, ability to refinance and increasing cost of debt.

Not included here, but consolidated on the balance sheet is the "San Mateo Credit Facility" which is a revolving debt facility for its midstream transportation subsidiary that is non-recourse with respect to Matador. What does that mean? Simply put, if San Mateo Midstream defaults the lenders cannot come and ask Matador for any money or collateral. The San Mateo facility has a December 2023 maturity date.

Comparison vs. Oil & Gas Majors

Back in April 2020, when the sky was falling and oil prices went negative, a large part of the investor community was looking for ways to exploit a return to normal oil prices once Covid passed and found that their options outside of purchasing crude outright (few of us can store many barrels of crude at home) are limited from a correlation perspective. The very popular USO oil fund suffers from the expensive roll feature in the futures curve and Oil & Gas majors such as Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and BP (BP) have very complex operations that involve not only oil extraction and sales but also refining, marketing, chemicals manufacturing and clean energy production.

When looking at a historical total return chart for the above companies for the past two years one can clearly see proxy underperformance versus spot oil prices:

The figures show for the period Aug 2019 - Aug 2021:

MTDR: +88%

USO: - 46%

XOM: -17%

CVX: -16%

BP: -29%

Where is the Oil price recovery?

So when you ask yourself - "Where is the Oil price recovery?" you can clearly see that most available financial markets instruments are ill-suited to take advantage of a rising oil price environment outside small, focused E&P producers that have a very high Net Income correlation to higher oil prices. What makes Matador stand out from the pack is the very clean balance sheet with no maturity wall and the absence of yearly refinancing dramas, lack of disguised leverage via preferred shares and a very attractive hedge profile.

While one cannot say where exactly we are in the business cycle and how many years we have until the next inevitable oil crash, on a short and medium term outlook (1-3 years) if oil prices stay at current levels or higher, Matador is set to make significant profits due to its hedge roll-off and low cost of oil extraction.

Conclusion

An investor looking to take advantage of the oil price recovery and temporary market dips is best suited to invest in a straightforward E&P company like Matador versus Oil & Gas majors like XOM, CVX or BP. Matador has a very simple and clean balance sheet with only one $1 billion tranche of debt (with a 5-year maturity tenor) and a revolving facility. Its hedge profile is also very advantageous with all uneconomical hedges rolling off in 2021.

The company is lightly hedged for 2022 (sub 33%) and the levels are also very attractive, with collars done that fully participate in prices up to $68 per barrel. Oil & Gas majors have significantly underperformed in the past 2 years and are facing massive ESG concerns on the back of large, complex operations. Matador Resources offers a very highly correlated, clean and straightforward way of taking advantage of higher oil prices.