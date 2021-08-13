PeskyMonkey/iStock via Getty Images

All intelligent investing is value investing - acquiring more than you are paying for. - Charlie Munger

In this article - I'll share 3 of my favorite deep value opportunities that I have had the blessing to find and write about.

These picks focus on buying companies with a huge margin of safety first and foremost. The idea is that if we can find companies worth a dollar and trading for 50 cents - we should take that bet every time because more often than not, it'll work out great.

The highest rates of return I've ever achieved were in the 1950s. I killed the Dow. You ought to see the numbers. But I was investing peanuts then. It's a huge structural advantage not to have a lot of money. - Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett made huge returns in the 1950s because he was investing in tiny companies that were way underpriced. Buffett could afford to put his money in tiny companies that resembled arbitrage opportunities - because they were trading for just a fraction of what they were really worth.

But as Buffett started managing more money, he started focusing on buying wonderful businesses, at fair prices. There weren't many 50 cent dollars lying around as Buffett managed more money, so he started investing in high-quality businesses that had competitive advantages and high internal rates of return.

If you're a retail investor like me, deep-value strategies can provide some of the highest rates of return in the market, while still following proven strategies. Very few big investors like to talk about deep value strategies, for good reason.

It's much more profitable for analysts and financial service companies to cover large-cap stocks because they attract way more eyeballs. It wouldn't make sense for them to cover small-cap stocks that offer an attractive risk/reward - because they wouldn't make any money.

The 3 Picks

Each pick will have:

The "Quick Pitch" (Investment Thesis) Risks Valuation

You'll get a high-level overview of each stock - and if you'd like to learn more - each stock will have links to a detailed article I've written that breaks down the stock.

Maybe you won't like all of these stocks - but the idea is you might find an idea or two that you like. I'd recommend writing down the stocks you do like, so you can remember for later.

Keep in mind - I'm not trying to "pump up" these stocks. I'm just candidly sharing some of my best picks. I do have positions in 2 out of 3 of these picks - because I've put my money where my mouth is.

Without further ado, here are the 3 deep value picks. Hope you enjoy - and let me know if you'd like to see more lists like this.

1. Lumen Technologies

I've written quite extensively about Lumen Technologies (LUMN) in the past, and I've been invested in this stock since the beginning of the year.

Lumen Technologies is the product of the merger between CenturyLink and Level 3, and the company provides telecom services to customers.

I've been invested because the company looks like it's trading for about half of what it's worth.

And at these prices, we have low downside risk. Lumen makes so much cash flow that the company pays about an 8.4% annual dividend today - and only pays out about 33% of cash flows for dividend payments. Even if the price doesn't move, investors still make high dividends.

Risks

There are quite a few risks with Lumen.

First, Lumen has a lot of debt - but they've been diligently paying down the debt. It's likely that Lumen's massive debt has held the stock price down.

Second, Lumen has been really struggling to grow top-line revenues. Revenues have declined since the CenturyLink and Level 3 merger back in November 2017.

The saving grace for Lumen is the company consistently makes high free cash flows. Even with declining revenues, the company has paid down debt, and makes attractive cash flows for the company's low market cap.

Today, the company has a market cap of about $13.7B, and last year, they made about $2.8B in free cash flow. That's a 20% free cash flow yield. Even though Lumen sees declining revenues, the company makes stable, non-cyclical free cash flows, which makes it very undervalued today.

Valuation

Today, Lumen's stock could double, and even if it doesn't, the company currently pays a very attractive 8.4% dividend yield:

Source: Author

Something to keep in mind - this valuation was done after Lumen announced the divestitures of 2 of their non-core assets. In mid-2022, they will part with pieces of their business, and make $8.8B in cash from the sale.

This valuation of $22/share assumes that management uses the money really inefficiently. I think there's additional upside for Lumen's shares, meaning shares are worth more than $22/share, but we'll have to see how the future plays out.

Either way, I've been invested in Lumen since the beginning of this year, and excited to see what happens. If you'd like a quick summary on Lumen's business model and how Lumen has a moat built on tangible assets - I'd recommend my first article, and if you'd like to learn how Lumen will be affected by their new deal, I'd recommend this article.

2. BG Staffing

BG Staffing (BGSF) is a bit of a throwback pick because I haven't written about the company in a while, but it still looks very interesting.

BGSF is a Staffing and Employment service company. Their Real Estate segment offers the most upside - their workers do property maintenance jobs, and this segment offers high margins and growth.

I've held BG for a few months now, and I particularly like that companies in the Staffing and Employment industry tend to be asset-light, require very little capital investment, and can generate high returns on capital. So I was very excited when I found that BGSF was trading for about half of what it appears to be worth.

Risks

I don't see any huge risks with this stock.

Revenues dipped a little in 2020 due to Covid, but I don't see this being a long-term concern.

Like all stocks, this company has investment risk, and it's important to do your due diligence.

Valuation

Today, BG Staffing looks to have 100% upside based on conservative free cash flow estimates:

BG Staffing is a business that requires low fixed costs and can generate high returns on invested capital - and the business is trading for about half what I think it's really worth. If you'd like to learn more about BGSF, you can check out this article.

3. Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit (ELVT) is what I would consider to be a more "speculative" pick. I put speculative in quotes because I would estimate that there are real risks that can derail the investment thesis, but this stock also offers incredible upside with this company. The risk/reward is really attractive - but there are some strong risks with this stock.

Elevate Credit is a subprime lender that makes short-term, small consumer loans at high-interest rates. As an online lender, they are disrupting the traditional payday loan industry by offering cheaper rates than traditional payday lenders - but they still bear regulatory risk.

Risks

Elevate Credit appears to be ridiculously undervalued when you look at the Owner's Earnings the company produces. But there's a good reason for it.

Basically, this company lends money to people who have poor credit scores and limited access to credit. This is awesome because the company serves an underserved market, but what's not so awesome is that regulators are looking to cap interest rates for small loans at 36% APR - and Elevate's average loan APR is about 95%.

The biggest risk is that there could be a nationwide interest-rate cap at 36% for lenders - and Elevate would have to significantly pivot their business model to stay in business. So far, at least 15 states have enacted interest rate caps.

The good thing is that Elevate Credit has gradually decreased the interest rates that they charge customers since 2013. In 2013, Elevate charged nearly 250% interest rates on their loans - so you can see how far they've come to make their services better for consumers:

Source

The more customers the company serves, the more data they'll have to improve their underwriting model, and the lower interest rates they can charge while still remaining profitable.

Valuation

Today, Elevate looks to have a significant upside, with a fair value estimate of nearly $17:

Source: Author

This is based on conservative Owner's Earnings estimates. I think the risk/reward on this stock is quite attractive, but I have not invested in this company yet - mainly because I'm a college student tight on cash.

The risk/reward on this stock looks so attractive that it wouldn't make sense for me to pass on this stock - despite the risks.

Nationwide interest rate caps would kill the investing thesis.

But on the other side of the coin - what if nationwide interest rate caps never come - and Elevate continues to charge cheaper rates? This stock could be a multibagger.

If you'd like to learn more about Elevate, you can check out my article here. Also, if you like Elevate, but maybe you're looking for a less risky alternative, I just published an article on Enova (ENVA), which is a bigger subprime lender offering lower rates to customers. I would consider Enova to be less risky, but also it seems to offer a lower upside.

Additionally, my Enova article does a great job of breaking down the regulatory risks this industry faces.

Recap

Deep value investing when done right can offer the highest risk-adjusted returns to investors. Buying good businesses with a huge margin of safety can make it possible to buy stocks for half what they're truly worth.

My 3 deep value picks are:

Lumen Technologies BG Staffing Elevate Credit

Thank you very much for reading. Please let me know in the Comments Section below if you'd like to see more content like this. Have a great rest of your day.