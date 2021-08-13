JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One interesting company for investors to consider buying into is a firm called Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS). During his lifetime, the entity found an interesting market to capitalize on and has managed to capture a sizable portion of it. This can be demonstrated just by looking and its market capitalization of $40.4 billion. Over the past several years, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, management successfully grew the company's top line, as well as its bottom line. In the long run, Cintas would likely fare well for investors. But it is worth noting that shares of the enterprise do not come cheap. Based on the data available, the business probably is trading at a price that could be considered overvalued. Because of this, all but the most patient investors should approach the company cautiously.

An interesting business

Cintas has an interesting business model. According to management, the majority of the business focuses on a segment called Uniform Rental and Facilities Services. As his name suggests, in a responsible for renting out uniforms and providing related services to professional organizations all across the spectrum. This segment is also responsible for the sale of other products and services, such as restroom supplies, mops, shop towels, and more. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this particular piece of the enterprise was responsible for 80% of the company's overall revenue. The other sizable segment of the company is its First Aid and Safety Services segment. This particular segment accounts for 11% of the company's revenue and is responsible for first aid products and things of that nature. All other revenue opportunities for the business make up the remaining 9% of overall sales.

*Created by Author

Though this all may not seem like a big line of business, it truly is. Just to maintain existing operations, the company runs 473 facilities across the US, Canada, and Latin America. 205 of these facilities are rental processing plants and 134 are rental branches. It is not unthinkable, that as the company grows, it will add on to this physical footprint. However, this should not stop the company from continuing to reward shareholders. Just recently, management announced a new $1.5 billion share buyback program. It is unclear how quickly this program will be exhausted, but given historical buyback data, my guess is that it will be completed within a year or two at the most. After all, the company, in its 2021 fiscal year, bought back 1.39 million shares free combined $479.66 million. This follows its 2020 fiscal year when it bought back almost 1.61 million shares for a combined $395.68 million.

Over the past five years, Cintas did well to grow its revenue. In 2017, it generated sales of $5.32 billion. This increased each year, rising to $7.12 billion in 2021. If management's forecasts are correct, the current expectation is for revenue in its current 2022 fiscal year to come in between $7.53 billion in $7.63 billion for a midpoint of $7.58 billion. That implies a growth rate over its most recent fiscal year of about 6.5%.

*Created by Author

On the bottom line, the picture has been generally positive. Between 2017 and 2020, the company saw its net profits rise from $480.71 million to $876.04 million. Then, in 2021, it's odds net profit surge to $1.11 billion. Operating cash flow followed a similar trajectory, rising consistently from $763.89 million in 2017 to $1.29 billion in 2020. Then, for its 2021 fiscal year, the company saw cash flow come in at $1.36 billion. EBITDA also followed suit. It increased from $1.08 billion two eventually $1.89 billion. This is the kind of consistent upside that investors should want to see from any sort of company.

An expensive opportunity

Not much has been provided in the way of guidance on the bottom line for 2022, except that management anticipates earnings per share to be between $10.35 and $10.75. At the midpoint, this works out to $10.55 per share. Based on my calculations, this implies that profits of about $1.09 billion, which is slightly lower than what the business generated in its 2021 fiscal year. Taking these figures, I calculated that the company is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 37.2, while if we use the figures from 2021 it would come out to 36.3. Applying the same kind of growth rate to its other profitability metrics, we would end up with a price to operating cash flow multiple of 30.3 compared to 29.7 for last year. And EV to EBITDA would be 23 and 22.4, respectively.

As part of this analysis, I decided to compare Cintas to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. In my analysis, I found that the five companies traded and a price to operating cash flow multiple of between 3.1 and 34. On this basis, Cintas what is the most expensive of the bunch. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, I found a range of 6 to 85.8. In this case, only one company was more expensive than our prospect. It is worth mentioning that none of these other companies are the global powerhouse in this space and with the kind of track record that Cintas boasts. In addition, Cintas does have a fairly low net leverage ratio of 1.11. That makes it an overall low risk prospect.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that Cintas is a quality company with a bright future ahead for it. That said, shares do look awfully expensive at this point in time. Those who buy for the very long haul would likely fare well, but they will probably have to deal with a great deal of volatility in the meantime. This is in addition to the months or years during which they may generate submarket returns. Due to all of these factors, I would say that Cintas is a fine business, but not one that is best for those who want strong returns in the market.