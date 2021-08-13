Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The only certainty that one can have about the market is that there will be plenty of uncertainty in the future. That’s why many investors resign themselves to investing in the S&P 500 (SPY). While there’s nothing wrong with this strategy, it simply won’t give you market-beating returns, or alpha, since SPY essentially is the market.

This brings me to Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), which I believe presents an option for investors who seek market-beating returns, given the strength and growth of the underlying business. SCHW hasn’t done much of anything since I last visited the stock in May, producing just a 0.45% return and underperforming the 5.6% return of SPY. This isn’t a bad thing, and in this article, I evaluate what makes SCHW a continued Buy, so let’s get started.

Why SCHW Is A Buy

Charles Schwab is a leading retail brokerage and financial services firm. It’s shown robust growth over the years, and has become an industry juggernaut since acquiring the TD Ameritrade franchise. At present, it has 32 million active brokerage accounts, 2.1 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million bank accounts, and a staggering $7.6 trillion in client assets.

One of the reasons for buying Charles Schwab is the ‘pick and shovel’ nature of the business model, which profits from investor engagement with the stock market. This makes Charles Schwab more akin to broader indices rather than individual companies that make products that may or may not be successful. SCHW’s business model has proven to be highly profitable, and is supported by its market-beating returns over the past decade. As seen below, SCHW has outperformed SPY the vast majority of the time, and produced a 594% total return, comparing favorably to the 365% return of the S&P 500.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Scale matters in this industry, and SCHW has established itself as a formidable player with a wide-reaching physical retail network as well as a strong online presence. This omnichannel approach has worked well, as it’s enabled the company to gain both digital savvy Millennial and older generations that prefer the ability to visit a physical location.

This growth trend continued during the second quarter, with an impressive 1.7 million new retail brokerage accounts opened, representing SCHW’s third consecutive quarter in excess of a million new accounts when excluding the TD Ameritrade acquisition. While daily trading volume slowed down by 28%, it shouldn’t be too concerning considering the pandemic-induced volatility that the markets experienced during the second quarter of last year.

I’m also encouraged by SCHW’s 8% YoY organic growth in client assets during the first half of this year. Plus, it appears that the TD Ameritrade acquisition is integrating well, as total client assets (including TD) grew by 7% on a quarter-on-quarter sequential basis from the quarters ended March to June of this year.

Meanwhile, SCHW has maintained strong profitability with a 38% pre-tax profit margin, continuing the 25-quarter streak in excess of 35%, and SCHW posts a healthy 10% return on equity despite the YoY drop in trading activity. SCHW also maintains a healthy balance sheet, with an A credit rating from S&P, and a Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.4%, which is ahead of the 6.0% regulatory requirement. Management has a medium-term plan of moving this ratio to the 6.75-7.0% range.

Looking forward, I see the TD Ameritrade franchise continuing to bear fruit for SCHW. Plus, the growth in popularity of Robinhood (HOOD) accounts should help SCHW in the long run, as Gen Z investors gain maturity and may opt for established players like SCHW with an already broadly in-place physical retail presence. Lastly, SCHW could benefit from its foray into fixed income solutions (through Wasmer Schroeder) and through its referral network with partners, as noted below during the recent conference call:

Following the early 2021 launch of Wasmer SchroederTM Strategies, client demand has accelerated, with net inflows more than doubling sequentially to $2.2 billion in the second quarter. Finally, our referral program for USAA members has proven a steady source of new accounts with open rates of 5,000 per month on average.

Dividends and Valuation

While SCHW’s dividend yield of 1% is rather low, it comes with a very safe payout ratio of just 23%, and a robust 5-year CAGR of 22.6%. I continue to see value in SCHW at the current price of $75, with a forward PE of 23.6. This is considering the robust 11-17% annual EPS grow rate that analysts expect over the 3 years. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on SCHW, with an average price target of $82.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Expansion by new entrants such as Robinhood into physical brokerage locations could chip away at SCHW’s market share.

SCHW’s share price can be more volatile than that of the S&P 500, given the nature of the underlying business model.

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio is not too far above the 6.0% regulatory requirement, and I’d like to see it trend higher to the 7% range.

Investor Takeaway

Charles Schwab continues to generate strong interest and engagement from the retail investment community. The TD Ameritrade acquisition has expanded SCHW’s moat and the broad retail network gives it benefits of scale (with improved margins) and a competitive edge. SCHW has produced market-beating returns historically, and I see potential for that to continue into the future. Meanwhile, I continue to see value in SCHW at the current price and view it as a Buy.