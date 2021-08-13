yulkapopkova/E+ via Getty Images

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is an interesting company as its position towards a 100% marine/boat play in recent years has certainly made it a beneficiary of the pandemic.

My last take on the business was in May 2019 when the company divested its fitness business in a $490 million deal at a fair price at best, albeit that the fitness business found itself at a low point at the time.

Back To 2019

Following the sale of the fitness business to KPS Capital Partners, Brunswick became a pure-play on its marine business, focused on propulsion, parts, accessories and of course boats themselves. The sale was a big move as the fitness unit generated just over a billion in sales in 2018, making it a large business, but the company simply lacked scale and focus in this area, resulting in operating margins of just 2% of sales.

The proceeds resulted in net debt falling to $600 million and change upon completion of the deal. The marine business generated $4.1 billion in sales at the time, with segment margins coming in at 10% and change. These were segment earnings, as of course overhead costs need to be allocated to the segment due to the business becoming a pure marine play.

With earnings seen around $5 per share, or nearly $450 million, it is evident that leverage was relatively modest and valuation was very modest at $50 per share, implying that the marine business traded just around 10 times earnings. Given the troubled track record in the past, the valuations were still not that demanding. I held a neutral stance ever since and subsequently lost interest in the shares.

Besides the fitness deal, 2019 has been quite an uneventful year with two bolt-on deals for the marine segment announced that year. Shares were still trading in their fifties just ahead of the outbreak of the pandemic as the company posted flattish sales at $4.1 billion in 2019 (thus 100% marine) and a large GAAP loss was reported on the back of a near $300 million pension settlement charge. Adjusted for this charge, the company reported adjusted earnings of $4.33 per share, and it guided for adjusted earnings of $5.25 per share in 2020, of course ahead of the pandemic.

The Pandemic

Like so many names, the pandemic triggered a huge volatility in the shares of Brunswick as well, with shares initially down 60%, but they recovered all lost ground by the summer, and more than doubled in the year since the outbreak of the pandemic! Of course an initial scare reaction was more than made up for by real underlying strength and with holidays and travel less of an option, the own boat was a nice and safe way to still relax outdoors.

This results in sequential improvements throughout the year, and while 2020 sales were up just 6% to $4.3 billion, fourth quarter sales were up 27%, thereby essentially responsible for all the growth in the year after a tougher start to the year. Adjusted earnings of $5.07 per share were a bit softer than initially guided for, but up a lot from 2019. Moreover, momentum was geared towards the end of the year as the company guided for 2021 earnings at a midpoint of $6.20 per share on the back of sales between roughly $4.8 and $5.0 billion.

These trends triggered support for shares to trade at $90 earlier this year as momentum continued in the first half of 2021, triggering a move to a high of $117 per share, and shares now have settled at $107.

Momentum has been red-hot with first quarter sales up 48% to $1.43 billion, accompanied by huge margin expansion. Adjusted earnings for the quarter came in at $2.24 per share, and the company hiked the full year guidance to $7.45 per share. Second quarter sales were even stronger with sales up 57% to $1.55 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share resulted in earnings for the first half of the year already equal or even surpass the run rate in a normal year.

On the back of this, the company hiked the guidance to $8 per share, although it is clear that this is not a normal year as net debt has been cut further to $270 million. The 78 million shares outstanding now represent a $8.3 billion equity valuation, or an $8.6 billion enterprise valuation. This values the operations at roughly 1.4 times annualized sales reported currently and around 13 times earnings.

With the operating momentum fueling confidence, management embarked on a big deal in June, ahead of the second quarter earnings report. Brunswick reached a $1.05 billion deal to acquire Navico, a leader in sensors and marine electronics, marking a big deal even after the recent move higher in Brunswick's shares.

While the company services powerboats and sailing boats as well, this is a much different player which is more stable and likely with a higher-margin product base like sonar, radar, cartography, fish finders, and others. With revenues pegged at $470 million, the 2.2 times sales multiple marks a big premium compared to the own valuation of Brunswick, despite the recent momentum in the share price and operations. On the second quarter conference call, the company guided that the deal is set to be neutral to earnings this year, although it also guided for half a dollar per share accretion in 2022.

Final Remark

Truth is that shares of Brunswick have moved a lot higher, and if we actually look at this, this is mostly driven by excess earnings reported in 2020 and certainly in 2021. 2020 earnings saw perhaps close to a dollar in extra earnings and this year another $3 per share above the "normal" run rate.

On the back of this, shares have seen a re-rating from $50 to $100 per share over the past year, as this move is a bit of an exaggeration in case earnings really revert to $5 per share in the coming years thereafter. The Navico deal seems to make sense, as it is less cyclical, and while leverage ratios are not a big issue, that could increase if earnings decelerate.

Another risk other than reversal of earnings power to the historical "mean" is that of a rapid move towards electrification; this could be a risk to the long-term business case. On the other hand, we have to recognize that the business has become stronger after it became a pure-play on the marine sector, as the boom might last for much longer, depending on conditions and long-term pandemic related trends. If this is reality, then the current valuation still looks compelling if earnings of $8 per share could be maintained going forward.

The latest deal with Navico seems nice, and while the valuations remain very reasonable, I think the stock trades around fair value, as they have never traded at a premium or market-equivalent multiples in the past.