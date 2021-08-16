straga/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been very interested in Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) for the better part of the past year, but my purchase orders for the common shares have never been hit. Fortunately, I was able to pick up the preferred shares below par for my income portfolio and while I may have missed out on the capital gains in the common shares, I feel very comfortable owning the preferred shares and am very happy with my high single digit preferred dividend.

Data by YCharts

Birchcliff has its primary listing in Canada where it's trading with BIR as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume on the TSX is almost 1.2M shares per day, so the TSX clearly is the most liquid trading venue (although the US listing has gotten better with an average daily volume of about 130,000 shares). I will use the Canadian Dollar as base currency in this article, and where applicable, I will refer to the Canadian listing.

A strong set of results in Q2 and H1

Birchcliff Energy is predominantly a natural gas producer as about 79% of the company’s production (expressed in barrels of oil-equivalent) consists of natural gas. Of the Q2 average production rate of just over 75,000 boe/day, the production of oil was less than 3,000 barrels per day with condensate (6,000 boe/day) and NGLs (7,600 boe/day) making up the rest of the output. Virtually all of the natural gas got sold at the AECO and Dawn prices, allowing the company to report an average received gas price of C$3.48 in the second quarter. That’s in line with the average received price in Q1, and this means we can look at the company’s H1 results, which will provide a clear picture of Birchcliff’s performance at that gas price (and the oil, condensate and NGL prices mentioned below).

Source: MD&A

The Canadian gas price hasn’t been this strong in years, and Birchcliff is immediately benefiting as its revenue increased by about 90% compared to Q2 last year. The reported revenue was C$187M but this included about C$8M in hedge gains. What originally appealed to me were the low production costs: as you can see in the image below, the opex is really just about 10% of the revenue and transportation requires about twice as much cash as the pure production expenses are. That’s not shocking considering Birchcliff sends a good chunk of its gas east to the Dawn selling point in Ontario.

Source: financial statements

As you can see above, Birchcliff was very profitable and reported a net income of about C$45M, which works out to roughly C$0.16 per share. Keep in mind this included the hedge gain and excluding that non-recurring item, the net income would have been approximately C$40M which obviously still is excellent.

The cash flow statement also clearly shows this isn’t just a paper profit as Birchcliff generates a substantial amount of free cash flow. As you can see below, the reported operating cash flow in Q2 2021 was approximately C$81M, which would be closer to C$90M after excluding changes in the working capital position. We still need to deduct the C$5M in financing fees, preferred dividends and lease expenses and this results in an adjusted operating cash flow of approximately C$85M.

Source: financial statements

But as the total capex was approximately C$81M, Birchcliff was barely free cash flow positive. But there’s no need to worry, as Birchcliff spent the vast majority of its full-year capex plan in the first half of the year.

This has led to a guidance hike for the entire year, making my preferred shares safer

That’s clearly visible when looking at the updated full-year guidance. As you can see below, Birchcliff has upgraded its guidance, which now includes a higher H2 production rate and the higher oil and gas prices, but the total capex has remained unchanged. This basically means the company will generate much more free cash flow than it had originally anticipated.

Source: quarterly report

As you can see above, the F&D capex is still budgeted at just C$210-230M which means about 80% of its anticipated full-year capex was already incurred in the first half of the year and the capex in the second half will be negligible at around C$50M. That, in combination with likely in excess of C$200M in operating cash flow (fueled by a higher production and a strong gas price), should immediately help the balance sheet.

Whereas Birchcliff was aiming to end the year with a net debt of around C$650M, it has now reduced that number to just over C$500M, which also means the company will save quite a bit on interest expenses going forward, which will further improve the free cash flow profile.

Investment thesis

As mentioned in the introduction, I don’t own common shares in Birchcliff, but I do have a sizeable position in the preferred shares A, which are paying a quarterly preferred dividend of C$0.523 until September 2022 (when the preferred dividend will be reset). Given the current strength of the natural gas market and the low amount of preferred shares outstanding (2 million preferred shares A and 1.5 million preferred shares C), I think I can no longer rule out Birchcliff calling the A shares next year.

Although the preferred dividend is only costing just about C$4M per year (on the preferred shares A only, excluding the preferred dividends on the C-shares), it could make sense for Birchcliff to retire the preferred stock, but it will only do so if its balance sheet can handle it. It sounds counter-intuitive, but preferred shareholders should hope for the natural gas market to get weaker the next few quarters as that would increase the likelihood of the preferred shares not being called.

But for common shareholders, the current natural gas prices are great as Birchcliff is rapidly reducing its net debt and the current market cap of less than C$1.3B doesn’t seem stretched at all.